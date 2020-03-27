In a story on A1 Thursday about Andrew Smith’s coronavirus case, it should have said he checked out of the hospital Wednesday night.
The Mercury regrets this error.
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: March 27, 2020 @ 5:53 pm
