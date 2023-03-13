CORRECTION for March 14, 2023 Mar 13, 2023 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Mercury had an error in a Saturday report about the Riley County Commission approval of a bid for a new EMS station in the northern part of the county.The bid from Schultz Construction of Manhattan was one of four that were opened; it was not the sole bid received. The Mercury regrets the error. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mythology Recommended for you Latest News Abortion pill hearing made public after transparency concern House fire kills two dogs, causes $33K in damage Monday K-177 from I-70 to Alta Vista to close March 28 for second phase of construction EMS director: County's public safety HQ projected cost rises to $19.5M For Asian Americans, Yeoh, Quan's Oscar wins are theirs too K-State women selected for WNIT, will host Wichita State on Thursday County appraiser: Valuations increasing by average of 13% Illinois enacts mandatory paid leave 'for any reason' Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesManhattan Fire condemning Royal Towers apartment building over safety concernsManhattan woman arrested for rape of 13-year-old boyBurger restaurant moving into former Five Restaurant locationFormer Riley County stars Kelsey and Jordy Nelson lead Falcons back to stateK-State fullback Jax Dineen announces transferMan shot in Sunset Zoo parking lotRCPD: Anthony Middle School student kicks teacher, throws chair into window WednesdayEvelyn RussellK-State men face depleted TCU team in Big 12 tourneyK-State men selected for NCAA Tournament Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest Special Section Special Sections Inspire Magazine Mar 3, 2023 Comments Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.