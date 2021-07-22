Correction for July 22, 2021 Jul 22, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A story in Monday’s Mercury misstated the date of the first 2021 Record Store Day. The first was on June 12.The Mercury regrets the error. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mercury Error Date Record Store Day Correction Misstate Regret Recommended for you Latest News PLAN YOUR WEEKEND | Riley County Fair, live music, Lion King Jr. and more City commissioners discuss proposal for regulating short-term rentals Correction for July 22, 2021 Church news for July 22, 2021 CLIFT | Latest installment in 'Purge' series is ham-handed in its symbolism Review: M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Old’ isn’t so bad, except when it’s terrible Venice avoids designation as UNESCO heritage site in danger Eric Clapton: Don’t expect to see me at venues that ask audiences to be vaccinated Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAre any uniform changes on horizon for Kansas State football?Jeff LaBar, guitarist for rock band Cinderella, dead at 58K-State professor arrested for animal cruelty in Pottawatomie CountyBoard of Regents names search committee for K-State presidentShawnee man dies after crash east of Tuttle Creek DamK-State to require freshmen to live on campus starting fall 2022Carnival, rodeo return to 2021 Riley County FairCLIFT | '@Zola' is a movie that's about sex, but somehow is never sexyUSD 383 diversity committee shares concern over lack of mask rules for elementary studentsProperty tax rates vary widely among area counties Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads Meadowlark Market 1217 Meadowlark Bulletin