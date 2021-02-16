Correction for February 16, 2021 Feb 16, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save On page A1 in the Saturday, Feb. 13, issue, a person’s name in the Martin Luther King Jr. story was misspelled.The person’s name is Galyn Vesey.The Mercury regrets the error. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest News Correction for February 16, 2021 USD 383 set to give final approval for redrawn attendance boundaries Bruce Weber's message to K-State fans amid 12-game losing streak: 'Our guys have made improvement' What Michael McDowell saw that helped him win the Daytona 500 — his first NASCAR Cup win Biden faces questions about commitment to minimum wage hike Big 12 alters 3 games due to winter weather travel issues Virus-hit Boston College (3-13) fires coach Jim Christian Evergy starts rolling blackouts to conserve power Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesEvergy starts rolling blackouts to conserve powerFBI arrests Topeka man, KSU doctoral student in connection with US Capitol riotFROM THE PUBLISHER | An open letter to Bruce SpringsteenMobile home total loss after Thursday fireFort Riley soldiers complete tank crew certification with live-fire exercisesFlint Hills Christian School plans major expansionKansas State football's 2021 schedule releasedLinda TrujilloHealth department considers loosening restrictions as 10% of Riley County is vaccinatedManhattan breaks previous record cold, high temperatures Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.