An A1 story about the Pottawatomie County budget in the July 29 Mercury contained the wrong time and date of a public hearing. The public hearing on the 2021 budget will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10.
The Mercury regrets this error.
An A1 story about the Pottawatomie County budget in the July 29 Mercury contained the wrong time and date of a public hearing. The public hearing on the 2021 budget will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 10.
The Mercury regrets this error.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.