An A1 story in Monday’s Mercury on a press conference calling for the resignation of Riley County commissioner Marvin Rodriguez misattributed a quote to Fanny Fang. The quote should be attributed to Kim Zito.
The Mercury regrets this error.
An A1 story in Monday’s Mercury on a press conference calling for the resignation of Riley County commissioner Marvin Rodriguez misattributed a quote to Fanny Fang. The quote should be attributed to Kim Zito.
The Mercury regrets this error.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.