College Hill 4-H Club
The Aug. 13 meeting of the College Hill 4-H Club was held via Zoom. President Elisabeth Efken called the meeting to order with the 4-H pledge. Secretary Mandalyn Otto called roll with the question being, “What is your dream vacation?” There were 14 members and two leaders present. Recreation was a show and tell. Will Addair provided the treasurer’s report. Emma Blank provided the reporter’s report. Mandalyn Otto provided the historian’s report. Ms. Larson and Mr. Otto provided the community leader report. Mandalyn and Chris Otto gave a report about the dog project. Clover Moments were shared. The meeting was adjourned with the 4-H pledge led by Mandalyn Otto. The next meeting will be on at 7:15 p.m. Sept. 10.
Gamma
Omicron-ESA
The Gamma Omicron Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha had a “Taco ‘Bout ESA” party on Aug. 26 at the home of Brenda Schaffer. Nine members and seven guests were present. They ate tacos and sopapillas. Judy Ahrens, rush membership chair, and other members compared the shell to the foundation and other ingredients were added on top of the shell to represent the international council, district, and other members.
Epsilon Sigma Alpha is a philanthropic and leadership services organization. Those who would like more information about ESA can contact Maureen Wells at 785-477-1070 or Judy Ahrens at 785-477-0564.
Konza Prairie
Quilters Guild
The Konza Prairie Quilters’ Guild met by Zoom on Aug. 10 to participate in the program “Conservation with a UFO Queen,” presented by Denise Stahl.
Some quilters like to learn a new technique or many new techniques rather than finish the projects. Those who like to learn new things are called process-oriented quilters rather than progress-oriented.
Denise used the acronym “CURIOUS” to describe herself: creative, uplifting, resourceful, inspired, optimistic, unique, and silly and sassy.
Her advice for control of unfinished projects is to only buy fabrics for a specific project, know if you are a process- or project-oriented quilter, be willing to let it go, and know your definition of finished.
The next meeting will be Sept. 14 via Zoom. The program will be presented by Candy Hargrove discussing “Do I have to many churn dash quilts? I don’t think so!”
Manhattan Kennel Club
The Manhattan Kennel Club met at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 11 at the Club Training building at 1000 S. Manhattan Ave., Manhattan. There were 19 members and three guests in attendance. There were no changes to the July meeting minutes and the treasurer’s report was accepted as reported by Rick Garvin, club treasurer.
The AKC August show consisted of obedience and rally classes and was Aug. 21-23. Rally entries were lower than in previous years because of AKC pilot program allowing virtual rally in both novice and intermediate. These programs are available through AKC until Dec. 31. Repairs to the building as the result of a June 2020 storm were discussed and funds were allocated for those repairs.
A slate of potential candidates for offices was presented and additional nominations will be taken at the September meeting. Rick Garvin asked that those present update their membership information from the list presented. Tom and Deb Brighton have purchased a headset to be used by instructors in their classes.
Karen Pratt has a new German shepherd puppy. Susan Keller, who has been recuperating from a catastrophic accident, ran her Bichon Frise, Melar, at a United Kennel Club agility trial in Hutchinson and received two United Kennel Club Grand Agility Champion legs. Kitty Pursley hosted a trick dog clinic that was open to the public with 12 participants and most of the dogs came away with the trick dog title. Finally, Anna Lane showed her Shetland sheep dog, Grant, in Kansas City and received the intermediate rally title.
The next meeting will be at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8 at the club training building. The schedule for the training classes starting the week of Sept. 14 is listed on the MKKC site. These include puppy kindergarten for puppies 2 to 4 months; STAR puppy for puppies 3 to 6 months; basic obedience; novice and advance rally obedience; beginning and advanced agility; and a class combining rally and agility. The Canine Good Citizen test will be on Nov. 17 and a trick dog test will be on Nov. 11.
Manhattan Rotary Club
The Manhattan Rotary Club opened the Aug. 20 Zoom meeting with Jim Lindquist singing “America.” Bill Richter introduced visitors Michelle Elkins, Terry Lee, and Gary Fees. President Rebecca Gould said that the club has applied for three district grants for the MHS Interact Club, for scholarships, and for a project on maternal and child health. Mike Dodson explained how the club will help with the Bill Snyder Half-Marathon on Sept. 7 and with the C. Clyde Run and Midge’s Mile on Sept. 26. Bob Ward announced three new Paul Harris Fellows, Richard Jones, Jim Lindquist, and Carol Oukrop with a PHF+4. Cup money was for the Interact club and can be sent to the Manhattan Rotary Club at PO Box 331, Manhattan KS 66502.
Mel Chastain introduced Todd Holmberg to explain the improvements and activities at McCain Auditorium. The auditorium has not had any major improvements since it was built in 1970. Current improvements, funded by private donations, include a larger lobby and box office, an outdoor plaza, expanded restroom facilities, added accessibility, an all-purpose and conference room that can seat about 90 people seated or 190 standing, a concession area, a coat check room, and a larger area for administrative offices. The new lobby has an open upper level that retains the original limestone wall and has skylights. The $6.55 million raised for the project is part of the university’s 2025 Planning initiative. Todd said McCain activities will resume in stages with primary concern for audience and performer safety.
Gould opened the Aug. 27 meeting with announcements and introduced Steven Graham, membership chair, who said the club would like nine or more new members this year and that Zoom allows the club to present many types of programs that might not be available in person, even in normal times. Mike Dodson told about the “beam signing” at the addition to Amanda Arnold School. Bob Ward awarded Paul Harris Fellowships to Dick Wertzberger and to Mike Dodson (who is PHF+1).
Sue Maes introduced Bruce Snead, the director of K-State Engineering Extension. Bruce explained the Engineering Extension, a service that is 100% funded by grants and contracts and provides professional services in three areas: the Pollution Prevention Institute, the Small Business Environmental Assistance Program, and the Kansas State and National Radon Programs. Engineering Extension is in the Unger Complex and maintains a website at http://www.engext.ksu.edu/. Some of their projects have been eechnical evaluation for facilities, a Kids’ Wind Challenge Energy Education program, Small Business Environmental Assistance, and promotion of home testing for radon that can be done with test kits from sosradon.org or other sources. Information about home radon findings can be found on the website, and Bruce recommended that everyone test their home for possible radon exposure.
In honor of each guest speaker, a book will be donated by the club to a local elementary school and will be delivered by Stormy Kennedy. The Manhattan Rotary Club meets Thursdays at noon, currently via Zoom, and visitors are always welcome.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on Aug. 31 via Zoom with 14 members joining along with Division 4 Lt. Gov. Cindy Cone. President Vera Williams led the meeting.
Williams said that there were three Solarian birthdays before the next meeting: Monte Clarke on Sept. 6, Pat Pesci on Sept. 8, and Randy James on Sept. 13. She also said that there was one wedding anniversary (Ron Jackson and his wife Kristen, Sept. 3) before the next meeting.
Fred Freeby, 2019-2020 Co-Solar Kiwanian of the Year, was at Stormont-Vail Hospital in Topeka with pneumonia. The 2020-2021 Solar Kiwanis dues notices were sent out last week via email. Dues are due to Treasurer Jim Bach by Sept. 21. The club will not meet on Labor Day.
The club program organizer, Phil Anderson, introduced himself as the speaker for the day. Anderson gave a history of Manhattan’s preeminent leader and founder, Isaac Goodnow. Goodnow was a well-known and respected educator in Massachusetts when in 1855 he joined the New England Emigrant Aid Society and led a wagon train of free-staters to Kansas. Many trials and tribulations followed but they finally made it to what is now Manhattan and named the settlement Boston. Through the hard work, determination and leadership of Goodnow, the settlement grew. Later the steamship Hartford ran aground on the Kansas River and Goodnow bartered for items the Hartford was carrying but in exchange agreed to change the name of the settlement from Boston to Manhattan.
The program organizer for Sept. 14 will be Jace Bailey.
Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club meets every Monday at noon, currently via Zoom. Guests and prospective members are always welcome. Advance reservations are not necessary. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.