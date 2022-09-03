Flint Hills Woodturners Club

Twenty-two people attended the FHW monthly meeting at 9 a.m. on Aug. 20 at the National Guard Armory in Manhattan. Club member Tom Shields demonstrated turning an inside-out staved Christmas ornament. Information included types of wood, table saw sled design to cut the 45-degree angled pieces, gluing the pieces for initial turning of the inside, reversing the assembly to turn the outside, shape considerations inside and out, coloring, and finishing.

Recommended for you