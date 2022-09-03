Flint Hills Woodturners Club
Twenty-two people attended the FHW monthly meeting at 9 a.m. on Aug. 20 at the National Guard Armory in Manhattan. Club member Tom Shields demonstrated turning an inside-out staved Christmas ornament. Information included types of wood, table saw sled design to cut the 45-degree angled pieces, gluing the pieces for initial turning of the inside, reversing the assembly to turn the outside, shape considerations inside and out, coloring, and finishing.
Show and Tell participants included Justin Williams, Heather Marusiak, Gary Hobbie, Dennis Biggs, Robert Kloppenborg, Tom Boley, Kenneth Stitt, Melissa McIntyre, Joe Davis and Terry Schmidt.
The next monthly meeting will be Sept. 17, with a demonstration by club member Tom Boley on turning a multi-axis trivet. Visit flinthillswoodturners.org to see monthly newsletters, upcoming programs, dates of skill enhancement evenings, links to YouTube videos, and information on membership.
Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club
Elizabeth Jankord and Dianne Childs won the Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club game Aug. 29. Linda Schottler and Judy Hildreth were second, Scott and Lyn Patterson were third, and Tom Shields and Suzanne Crawford were fourth. The club meets at the Seniors’ Center each Monday and invites all bridge players. For more information or partnerships, call Pam at 785-456-3117.
Manhattan Rotary Club
President Steven Graham opened the Aug. 25 meeting welcoming guests Cheri Graham, Sharolyn Jackson, Kara Titus, Felipe Rivera and Chris Ney. Rotary fact: August is Membership and New Club Development month. The club started this fiscal year with 164 members, now up to 168 members. Steven encouraged members to recruit individuals from all backgrounds to increase diversity and bring a fresh perspective to the club. Steven acknowledged the passing of Rotarian Jerry Boettcher. Paul Harris Fellows were awarded to Larry Erpelding (PHF+1), Chris Culbertson (PHF+1), and Mike Dodson (PHF +5).
President-elect Mitzi Richards introduced Dr. Antonina Broyaka, who spoke on “Ukraine War Impact on World Food Exports.” Broyaka provided data on Ukraine grain exports, the challenges occurring, the temporary agreement, and production now six months into the war with Russia. Ukraine is a major player in the world’s grain market, thus stable agriculture is critical for global food security. Agriculture is a major driver of the Ukrainian economy, with exports valued at about 28 billion dollars. Ukraine is No. 1 in sunflower oil export, No. 3 in corn exports, and No. 5 in wheat exports. About 10% of the world’s wheat supply comes from Ukraine. Major importers of Ukraine’s crops are Egypt, Turkey, China and the EU. Alternative methods are being used to deliver grain to countries including more rail transport, agreement with 12 EU countries on the free passage of trucks, logistical hubs in Poland to simplify transport, and more. A temporary agreement is in place between the United Nations, Turkey and Ukraine to facilitate the safe export of grains and food products. Harvesting of grain continues in spite of the war.
In honor of Broyaka’s presentation, “Child of the Flower-Song People” will be donated to Marlatt Elementary. Meetings are at noon on Thursdays at the Country Club.
Polly Ogden-DAR
The Polly Ogden chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met Aug. 27 and kicked off the 2022-23 year.
Earlier in the summer, DAR’s 131st Continental Congress was in Washington, D. C. Several chapter members had attended, and they shared information about the proceedings. Members who attended Continental Congress included Sally Bender, Abigail Compton, Alicia Firstbrook-Stott, Melanie Horton, Sara Larson, Susan Metzger and Laura Renfro as well as associate member Sally Buckingham. During Continental Congress, one of the highlights was the installation of new national officers, which included Polly Ogden member Susan Metzger, who was installed as the new curator general. In this position, Metzger will oversee the DAR’s vast museum collection. Metzger is the first Polly Ogden member to serve on the DAR’s national executive board.
The Polly Ogden chapter recently became a registered sponsor of Wreaths Across America, which is a coordinated effort every December to place wreaths on veterans’ graves across the nation and overseas. The Polly Ogden chapter in collaboration with the Pearce-Keller American Legion Post 17 will host the Wreaths Across America mobile education exhibit, which is scheduled to visit Manhattan on Oct. 26. The mobile education exhibit travels the country, visiting communities and raising awareness about the Wreaths Across America effort.
Following the business meeting, members enjoyed social time and shared a salad luncheon.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on Aug. 30 at the Blue Hills Room. There were 14 members present and four guests (Al St. Cyr, Kent Foster, Vic Steiner, Morgan Todd). President Naci Pelis led the meeting. Jeff Morris led in song, Doug Ackley led the pledge and Ron Jackson gave the invocation.
Pelis said one member had a wedding anniversary before the next meeting: Ron and Kristen Jackson (Sept. 3).
The Manhattan Evening Kiwanis Club will celebrate its 100th anniversary on Oct. 22. More details will follow. The club will be parking cars in the Central National Bank parking lot for a fundraiser at the first K-State football game on Sept. 3.
The speaker was introduced by Solarian Doug Haverkamp, and it was Karla Hagemeister, executive director of the Flint Hills Breadbasket. Karla has been in the position for only six months. She is one of three salaried employees at the Breadbasket. Most of their support comes from volunteers and from private donations of money. The vision of the Flint Hills Breadbasket is “No one in need among us.” The Breadbasket works with the Food and Farm Council by picking up food items at the Manhattan Farmers’ Market each Saturday to distribute to the needy. The Breadbasket also donates food items to five churches in Manhattan: First United Methodist, Seven Dolors, First Presbyterian, Peace Lutheran and Grace Baptist. Karla said there has been an increase in Hispanic families in need of help and they use Manhattan High School students to help with translation. Karla also indicated that the Breadbasket is seeing more and more international refugees in need of food assistance.
Solar Kiwanis meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Blue Hills Room. The next meeting will be on Sept. 6. Guests and potential new members should contact Secretary Doug Ackley (rda@ksu.edu or 785-539-4945) with questions. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.