American
Association of
University Women
President Marlene VerBrugge welcomed participants to the monthly meeting of the Manhattan branch of the American Association of University Women via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 14. Awards were presented to outstanding members: Maurine Pruitt received the President’s Award, Mandy Gaulke received the Outstanding Branch Member Award, and Nancy Bolsen received the Named Gift Honoree.
Co-Program Vice President Usha Reddi introduced Rich Vargo, who has served as Riley County clerk for 24 years and coordinates the county elections. Rich presented a program on the election process and answered questions on mail-in ballots, electronic voting, polling places, security and postal delivery.
Mary Stamey thanked Rich for his program and announced that a book will be selected and donated to the Manhattan Public Library on his behalf.
VerBrugge opened the business meeting with reports from the Sept. 8 board meeting.
Co-membership Vice President Chris Herald stated the group has 43 branch members, 17 KSU student members, 13 national members, and two new members (Melody Pooler and Laura Downey). Chris welcomed guest Lynn Ewanow. Treasurer Mandy Gaulke reported the board approved the budget and the current checking account balance. Fundraising ideas are being explored.
Jane Mullen will help collect AAUW Funds. Yearbook Chair Connie Noble announced the 2020-2021 Yearbook will be available soon with a traditional web version and the shorter print version. Webmaster Barbara Gatewood reported on website and Facebook updates and membership links on the website to facilitate enrolling and paying dues.
Stamey gave an update on the 19th Amendment Committee activities and AAUW/LWV banner/poster display events to commemorate the anniversary and encourage voting in the upcoming election. A photo op was held on Aug. 18 at the Riley County Office Building. Displays were held on Women’s Equality Day, Aug. 26 at Westloop Shopping Center and Triangle Park and Sept. 12 at the corner of Humboldt Avenue and N Third Street. Ten display events have been planned, and assembly application permits have been submitted to City Hall. The next event is from 1 to 2 p.m. Sept. 26 at the corner of Tuttle Creek Boulevard and McCall Road. Karen Hummel reported that 12 “Register to Vote” yard signs with QR codes for registration will be displayed around town until Oct. 13. Twelve “Vote” yard signs will be displayed from Oct. 14 to Nov. 3.
Marlene announced that six branch scholarships were awarded to K-State students. The board approved a $25 memorial contribution for Helen Janes to the Sunflower Fund. Information about the Dillon’s Community Rewards program is in the yearbook.
The next branch meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 12. Christy Rodriguez, Flint Hills Regional Council Director, will give a talk on “What is the Flint Hills Regional Council?” Persons interested in learning more about AAUW in Manhattan may go to manhattan-ks.aauw.net or email manhattanksaauw@gmail.com.
District J-ESA
Members of District J of Epsilon Sigma Alpha met Sept. 20 in the yard of Bonnie Templeton. Vanessa Gray from the Junction City-Geary County Animal Shelter talked about the different programs the shelter sponsors to create a better life for animals.
President Donna Dawson called the meeting to order with the Beta Epsilon, Gamma Lamda, Gamma Omicron and Zeta Phi chapters present. Carla Stierwalt gave the welcome and Bonnie Templeton presented the Thought For the Day.
State board members present were Rita Baker, Beth Pompa, Sheri Meyer and Bonnie Templeton.
Thirteen members answered roll call. The minutes and treasure’s report were read and approved. Carol Rinehart, parliamentarian, announced the state awards District J received at the State Convention. Carla Stierwalt was also presented the 5th Degree by Debbie Smith. The bylaws and budget for 2020-2021 were voted on and accepted for the new year.
Rita Baker announced the state convention for 2022 will be in Wichita and any member can sign up online for a state committee job. Beth Pompa said the November State Executive Council Meeting will not be held at Heartspring but will be virtual. Sheri Meyer reported that all state dues had been paid.
Members shared various activities their chapters have been doing. The meeting was adjourned with members reciting the closing ritual. Some dates to remember are: Sept. 30, St. Jude’s Eat at Chili’s Day; Oct. 10, MARC virtual conference; Nov. 7, Fall State Council virtual meeting; and Nov. 8, District J meeting hosted by Gamma Lambda.
Eagles Auxiliary
At 7 p.m. Sept. 17, Betty Mullet called the business meeting to order. Madelyn Brown led the flag salute and pledge of allegiance to the American flag. Brenda Bly offered the meeting prayers. Joan Baughman read the Sept. 3 minutes with no corrections. The bills were approved to pay. Brenda reported on the dessert receipts from Tuesday Taco event.
The weekly event (bingo) is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sept. 28. Attendees must wear a mask, temperatures are taken when entering, and 6-foot distancing will also be maintained.
Marcella Maly received her birthday flowers from the auxiliary Sept. 19. Junction City Auxiliary will host the POP luncheon Oct. 3. District 1 meeting will be begin at 10 a.m. Oct. 4 with a noon luncheon at Junction City Eagles.
Ticket winners were Brenda, Nancy Drumm and Ginny Gilmore. The group shall meet again Oct. 1, with officer meeting 6:30 p.m. and business meeting at 7 p.m., unless convened earlier with notice to members.
Flint Hills
Woodturners
At 9 a.m. Sept. 5, the Flint Hills Woodturners Club met via Zoom. Show and tell participants included Vaughn Graber, Victor Schwarz, Barbara Drolet, Peter Dorhout, Ross Hirst, Don Baker, Gerardo Burgert, Tom Boley, Ray Case and Robert Kloppenborg. The club is making progress in acquiring audio/visual equipment and expertise to enable virtual woodturning demonstrations. FHW now has a YouTube channel. Members are encouraged to video a shop tour, tips and tricks, or a turning demonstration and send it to Ray Case for uploading to the channel.
The Manhattan Arts Center will have a club exhibit in their main gallery from Sept. 26 to Oct. 24, with an in-person reception from 5 to 7 p.m. on Oct. 2. Members are encouraged to submit items for jury evaluation. A submission form and an information/instruction sheet have been sent out to the membership along with the newsletter. Information is also posted on the website. Submission forms photos should be submitted to club president Peter Dorhout as soon as possible. There will be three tiers: beginner, intermediate, and skilled, as well as an educational display with a small lathe and pieces showing the steps from tree to bowl. Additionally, live, outdoor demonstrations may be planned for Oct. 10 and 17. Members may opt to sell their items through the MAC.
Larry Randolph from Woodturners of Southwest Missouri virtually demonstrated sandblasting of turned work. Sandblasting is used to accentuate the wood grain of your turned piece by blasting away the softer areas of the wood, giving it a weathered look. Equipment needed include a blasting cabinet, air compressor, and dust collector. Various sized blasting gun nozzles determine the flow of blasting material, which can be glass, ceramic, plastic, garnet, aluminum, silicon carbide, steel, copper, or zinc. For lung protection, an N95 facemask is recommended, even if using a dust collector. Start with a bare wood turned piece. White oak, ash, and hackberry are preferred, but other woods may include red oak, elm, honey locust, Douglas fir, walnut, sassafras, and chinaberry. Sand with 120 grit to remove any tool marks, and do any desired coloring (paints, artisan dyes, ebonizing). Mask off any areas you do not want blasted with adhesive backed vinyl resist material in whatever shape/deign desired. If using resist material, blast at 90 degrees to prevent the material from peeling up. Blast until you achieve the desired effect. Members have been sent a handout of the presentation but if you have additional questions or want more information, contact a board member for Larry’s contact information.
The next virtual meeting will be at 9 a.m. Oct. 3. Tom Boley will demonstrate turning a small vase from a banksia pod with a finial lid.
Konza Prairie
Quilters Guild
The Konza Prairie Quilters Guild met Sept. 14.
Candy Hargrove gave a presentation via Zoom on churn dash quilts titled “Do I have too many Churn Dash Quilts? I don’t think so!!” Candy pieced and designed sample quilts for Jo Morton for about 10 years. The patterns were free on the Andover Fabrics website. She claims “All quilters are designers.”
The churn dash block began in the 1800s to the 1850s. It has a likeness to the shape of a butter churn, with its triangles, rectangles and square. It can made in many different fabrics. Candy explained that she has small yardages, not big yardages and makes many quilts scrappy. Shirting is used for many quilts. The blocks are made 1/8 inch bigger and then squared.
The centers of the churn dash block can be plain fabric, nine patch or four patch, snowballs, pin wheels, pieced heart, and many others. The block can be made smaller and set together in a nine patch or a churn dash in a churn dash. The bars on the block side may be made of multiple numbers.
The next meeting will be at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 12, an outdoor event in the St. Thomas More parking lot.
Manhattan Rotary Club
President Rebecca Gould presided at the Sept. 17 meeting by introducing guests. She noted that Bill Gates Sr., who recently passed away, and Bill Gates Jr. and Melinda Gates have made major contributions of money and scientific equipment to rid the world of polio. Rotary International has also been a world leader in the fight against polio.
Chris Culbertson and Mac Phrommany helped the college Rotaract and the high school Interact clubs plant more than 100 trees in Northeast Park. Bob Ward recognized Richard Seaton with a Paul Harris Fellow + 3 pin.
Asst. District Gov. Vern Henricks introduced the guest speaker, Rotary District Governor Faron Barr, who noted that this is the largest Rotary Club in District 5710. He emphasized that the current Rotary Vision Statement, “Together, we see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change — across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves,” depends on Rotary partnering with other organizations and governments.
Gov. Faron announced several major projects and grants in District 5710, including new “internal” Global Grants, some additional funding to improve local visibility, $29,000 in the District for Polio Plus events next month, $25,000 available next year for Global Grant Scholarships, and the current process to select new Peace Fellows.
He also announced upcoming events: District conference will be Nov. 7 (all in one day); Foundation Banquet to be in March with auctioneer Charlie Moon.
In honor of the speaker, Stormy Kennedy will deliver a book autographed by DG Barr to a local school. The Manhattan Rotary Club meets Thursday at noon, currently via Zoom. Visitors and guests are always welcome.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on Sept. 21 via Zoom with nine members joining the meeting along with Division 4 Lt. Gov. Cindy Cone. President-elect Charlie Sargent led the meeting.
Sargent indicated that there was one club member birthday before the next meeting (Ed Herde, Sept. 23).
Solarian Free Freeby passed away on Aug. 31 and the club sent $50 to Shriners’ Hospitals for Children in memory of Fred. The 2020-2021. The club is going to hold its installation ceremony at 6 p.m. on Oct. 5 at the Blue Hills Room in the Blue Hills Shopping Center. This will be a very informal ceremony with masks required along with social distancing and there will be no meal or cost to attendees. There will be live music. The club had a highway cleanup on Sept. 19 in conjunction with K-State Circle K. Kristen Jackson made treats for all who helped. The club will not have a Central National Bank parking fundraiser this year because of reduced attendance at home football games.
The club program organizer, Charlie Sargent, introduced the speaker for the day, Braedon Smith, who is a technical flight officer with the Konza Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol. CAP is made up of unpaid volunteer civilians and is an auxiliary of the U.S. Air Force. It was formed on Dec. 5, 1941, two days before the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor. One of its first duties was to fly along the east coast of the U.S. and radio U-boat locations to Navy ships nearby. In 1955, 10% of the freshmen at the U.S. Air Force Academy had been volunteers in the Civil Air Patrol. The CAP’s current mission is aeronautical education, maintain cadet programs (youth between 12 and 21 years old), and emergency services (search and rescue).
Our program organizer for Sept. 28 will be Karl Dean.
Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club meets every Monday at noon, currently via Zoom. Guests and prospective members are always welcome. Advance reservations are not necessary. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers (male and female) dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.