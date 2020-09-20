Gamma Omicron-ESA
The Gamma Omicron chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha held its first meeting on Sept. 9. Maureen Wells, chapter president, welcomed five guests.
Sherry Brown gave the educational about Heartspring and the Box Tops for Education program. Heartspring is a non-profit organization in Wichita that serves children with special needs and developmental disabilities. Sherry showed how to download the Box Top for Education app to a smart phone and how to use it with Heartspring as the recipient. The uploaded box tops help Heartspring receive free educational merchandise for its students.
The first State ESA Council meeting will be held virtually at 1 p.m. on Sept. 26. After the meeting the members will be given the opportunity to play trivia with the proceeds benefitting the Kansas Care and Share Program and the Disaster Fund. These two entities help members in times of need both locally (Kansas Care and Share Program) and internationally (Disaster Fund).
The first District meeting of the year will be held at Bonnie Templeton’s on Sept. 20.
The chapter has begun selling nuts. The proceeds from the sale of nuts benefit: Crisis Center, Manhattan Emergency Shelter, Flint Hills Breadbasket, Flint Hills Community Clinic, USD 383 Learning Center, youth scholarships, and several other entities.
The St. Jude Walk/Run will be held virtually on Sept. 26. Eat at Chili’s Day to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is on Sept. 30. The Memphis Marathon that is normally held the first Saturday in December will be virtual this year. Those interested can run the race anytime from Sept. 21 to Dec. 5. Anyone can participate.
The next business meeting will be Oct. 14. The group will have a pledge ceremony for four new members and a reinstatement ceremony for one member.
If you or anyone you know would be interested in joining, contact Maureen Wells at 785-477-1070 or Judy Ahrens at 785-477-0564.
Manhattan Lions Club
Manhattan Lions Club met Sept. 14 at Long’s Park. After Lion President Dave Schafer opened the meeting, Lion Dennis Irvin led and everyone sang, “Hear Those Lions Roar” and said The Pledge of Allegiance. September birthdays and anniversaries were acknowledged.
The speaker was K-State football team physician, Dr. Keith Wright. Wright talked about keeping the football team healthy in his 30 years as team physician.
Lion Chris Wilson is chairing a plastic bag recycling project. After collection of 500 pounds, Nex Trex Company will provide a bench made from the bags. The bench can be used in any of the city parks.
Lions Al Keithley and Carol Ott were recognized with Centennial Membership pins for recruiting and retaining new Lions.
The group decided to cancel the annual Lions Pancake Feed fundraiser due to COVID-19 concerns. A few alternative ideas were briefly discussed and will be pursued to continue helping several community social service needs.
The meeting was adjourned after singing “Smile True Lions.”
If interested in learning more about the Manhattan Lions Club, contact Lion Dave Schafer at davideschafer@msn.com.
Manhattan Rotary Club
President Rebecca Gould presided on Sept. 10 and introduced Mike Dodson, who recalled that, as a U.S. Army officer, he had been in Bosnia in the week before Sept. 11, 2001, and then returned to Heidelberg, Germany, to work with German partners on responses to security issues. He said the Army had 256 installations around the world to protect from various possible forms of security breaches.
Rebecca reminded members of the C. Clyde Run and Midge’s Mile on Sept. 26, and C. Clyde described the health measures being implemented to protect against COVID-19. Dale Bradley was awarded a “Paul Harris Fellow +7” recognition. On Sept. 12, Chris Culbertson was with the Interact and Rotaract clubs planting trees in Northeast Park.
Dede Brokesh introduced the speaker, Amanda Gaulke, assistant professor of economics at K-State, who spoke about her research on the impacts of type 1 diabetes on public economics due to such actions as layoffs, which can impact the health of diabetics who can no longer afford their required insulin.
She spoke about “public economics” and the role of the U.S. government on the market and how health and wealth affect the cycle of poverty. She explained how people with type 1 diabetes can be impacted by family economics and access to medical care and how medical advances impact life, school, and well being.
She noted that Denmark, for example, has universal health care, which is expensive to everyone, but also protects everyone from losses related to illness.
In honor of the speaker Stormy Kennedy will deliver a book to a local school. The Manhattan Rotary Club meets Thursdays at noon, currently via Zoom. Visitors and guests are always welcome.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on Sept. 14 via Zoom with 10 members joining the meeting along with Division 4 Lt. Gov. Cindy Cone. President-Elect Charlie Sargent led the meeting.
Sargent said that there would be one wedding anniversary (Dave Meusborn and Amy — Sept. 18) before the next meeting.
Solarian Free Freeby passed away on Aug. 31. Fred was a dedicated and active member of the club. The group will continue weekly meetings via Zoom until further notice. The 2020-2021 Solar Kiwanis dues notices were sent out last week via email. Dues are due to Treasurer Jim Bach by Sept. 21. The group will hold its installation ceremony at 6 p.m. on Oct. 5 at the Blue Hills Room in the Blue Hills Shopping Center.
It will be an informal ceremony with masks required. There will be no meal or cost to attendees. More details will be released later.
The club program organizer, Jace Bailey, introduced speaker for the day, Grant Chapman, KSU associate provost for international programs.
His office’s duties include international recruiting, education abroad, international research, the English Language Program and sponsored students.
On Feb. 28, he received word that the Italian government was closing down and all U.S. students studying in Italy and most other countries were advised to return to the U.S. immediately.
K-State had between 100 and 130 students studying abroad and Chapman’s office assisted those students in getting back to the U.S. in a timely manner, although some students preferred to go to their home country instead of the U.S. International student enrollment at K-State is down but virtual recruitment continues. K-State has 120 countries represented on campus or studying off campus virtually.
The program organizer for Sept. 21 will be Charlie Sargent, who will introduce a representative from the Civil Air Patrol to talk about student recruitment among other things.
Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club meets every Monday at noon, currently via Zoom. Guests and prospective members are always welcome. Advance reservations are not necessary. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.