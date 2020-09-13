Eagles Auxiliary
At 6:30 p.m. Sept. 3, officers and committee chairs gathered to discuss updates since the Aug. 20 meeting. The 7 p.m. business meeting was opened with Betty Mullet presiding. Members saluted and pledged allegiance to the American flag led by Madelyn Brown. Brenda Bly offered the two prayers during the meeting. There were no corrections or additions to the last meeting minutes as read by Joan Baughman. The secretary, treasurer and audit reports were all in agreement as read. The group voted to pay bills. Four birthday cards were sent to members per Joan. Nancy Drumm and Carrie Rice gave updates on surgical members. The South Central Regional Conference is Oct. 23-26. The group welcomed Keely Fultz into the auxiliary. She was the first to be interviewed, balloted on and initiated all the same night into the auxiliary. The aerie’s Taco Tuesday is scheduled for Sept. 15 and is open to the public. Auxiliary members will have cakes and cheesecake for dessert also.
Ticket winners were Keely and Brenda. The group shall meet again at 7 p.m. Sept. 17 unless convened earlier with notice to members.
Manhattan Rotary Club
On Sept. 3, President Rebecca Gould introduced Bob Ward, who announced that George Ham, who was club secretary for 13 years, has achieved “Paul Harris Fellow + 5” status. Gould suggested donations to the Greater Community Foundation in honor of George’s 13 years as club secretary. Cup money for the day will be for books that are purchased by the club in honor of the speakers and delivered to local schools by Stormy Kennedy. Two guests, Ron Fehr and Susanne Glymore, were introduced.
Bob Copple reported on the latest COVID-19 case data and lasting effects of the disease. He stressed that “home isolation” should not be “social isolation,” and people should actively stay in touch with relatives and friends both virtually and physically “at a distance.”
Tom Roberts introduced Julian Jones and Tyler Burns to respond to the question, “What is it like to be a Black male in Manhattan, Kansas?” Julian is assistant athletic director and diversity officer for athletics and Tyler is senior football player and in a master’s degree program at K-State. They spoke about the history of diversity in athletics going back to Veryl Switzer (now 88 years old), who became the first black football player at K-State in the early 1950s and played professional football after that. They commented on the current state of diversity at K-State, emphasizing the importance of social groups and organizations, such as churches that are welcoming to all, teachers who recognize equality through their comments, the ministerial groups on campus, and formal groups like HALO and the Black Student Union. Julian noted that all students should be open to groups and communities and understanding differences.
The Manhattan Rotary Club meets Thursdays at noon, currently via Zoom. Visitors and guests are always welcome.
Preceptor Beta
Zeta-BSP
Preceptor Beta Zeta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi members met Sept. 1 at the home of Gloria Holcombe. Gloria served refreshments on the patio. President Betty Frank called the meeting to order and led the opening ritual. Seven members answered roll call.
The next meeting is planned at the home of Mary Lou Glende on Oct. 6. The social for September will be a native stone byway car tour on Sept. 25 planned by Betty Frank. The group will meet at the home of Betty and Ron Frank and will tour for 2 to 3 hours.
Betty drew the name of Gloria Holcombe to be honored as the “sister by choice” for the month of August.
Members purchased two books authored by Kathleen Bechtel with the profits donated to Mayo Clinic’s Proton Beam Radiation Center in Minnesota.
Betty has completed the BSP Yardstick with a total of 338 points, which will give the chapter a three-star rating once again.
Gloria passed chocolate in honor of her eight years of BSP membership.
Mary Lou Glende received the hostess gift, a bouquet of flowers from Gloria’s garden, a kitchen towel and a stuffed pumpkin.
Betty concluded the business meeting with the closing ritual and Mizpah.
The informational program by Gloria was on the topic of herbs, many of which she grows in her garden. They may be used fresh or dried for cooking, seasoning and for medicinal purposes. There are brochures available to help cooks to know what herb to use with which meat or vegetable. The day concluded with a tour of Gloria’s yard.
Riley County
Historical Society
The Riley County Historical Society and Museum is working with the Riley 150th History Committee to help with the town of Riley’s sesquicentennial celebration. The commemoration for 2020 had to be canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it will be held in 2021 as a “150 + 1” celebration. Committee members and museum staff welcome photographs of Riley through the years. Photographs may be loaned for copying at the Riley City Library or at the Riley County Historical Museum.
The Riley County Historical Society and Museum is also collecting stories, photographs and objects that illustrate how Riley Countians have coped with the COVID-19 pandemic. If anyone has recollections, photographs or items they think might help record these times, call museum staff at 785-565-6490, contact them through www.rileycountyks.gov/museum or write the Riley County Historical Society and Museum at 2309 Claflin Road, Manhattan, Kansas, 66502.
The Riley County Historical Museum hired Kassie Procopio as a museum assistant in August. She served as an intern in the fall of 2018 and has volunteered with the museum since then. She graduated in anthropology from Kansas State University in 2020.
A group of local informal educators from Sunset Zoo, the Flint Hills Discovery Center, the Manhattan Public Library, ieDiscoveries, the Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art, Boys and Girls Club, Prairiewood Retreat, the Kansas Association for Conservation and Education, the Manhattan Arts Center, K-State’s Office for the Advancement of Women in Science, Konza Prairie Biological Station, K-State Insect Zoo, Riley County 4-H, Pottawatomie County 4-H, Midwest Dream Car Collection, Geary County Historical Society, Kansas Foundation for Ag in the Classroom, and Riley County Historical Society and Museum have contacted USD 383 and other area school systems to offer support and to pledge to work with the schools and parents to find ways to bring resources to students.
Dawn Munger, museum curator of collections, was selected by the Flint Hills Regional Leadership Program for the class of 2020-21. Riley County Historical Society board members Margaret Pendleton and Chris Bowman and museum curator of design Allana Parker are among the 450 alumni of this program. Chris Bowman is the current chair-elect and Margaret Pendleton serves as secretary of the RCHS board.