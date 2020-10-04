American Legion Women’s Auxiliary
The Pearce Keller Unit 17 Women’s Auxiliary meeting of Sept. 14 began with President Susan Bergsten calling order at 6 p.m. Charlene Redman, acting for Chaplain Doreen Burnett, gave the opening prayer followed by a moment of silence for POWs and MIAs. The group then recited the pledge of allegiance and the preamble to the constitution of the American Legion Auxiliary.
Secretary Charlene took the roll call with 11 members present, of which seven were on the executive board or officers. Stacy Spradling was introduced as the new Fourth District secretary.
Charlene read the minutes of the August meeting. There were no corrections.
Sharon Pollman gave the treasurer’s report for August, which was approved as read and will be filed for audit. Lorene Oppy presented the bingo treasurer’s report for August, which was approved as read and will be filed for audit.
In membership chair Claudia Maples’ absence, Linda Porter announced that she processed 22 renewals at the recent membership drive.
Sharon brought up the group’s usual donation to purchase poppies this time of year. After discussion, Dana Pierce made a motion to donate $500 to the Topeka VA, which Dianna Horner seconded. Motion carried.
Alan Zeitvogel spoke of his wife Carol’s plan to make 12 quilts for the VA by Christmas. Sharon made a motion to give her the $50 needed for materials, which Marilyn Randa seconded. Motion carried.
Susan announced the pillow cleaning has been canceled for this year.
Susan has Ruth Screen and Leota McCarthy set up to do the club’s audit before the next meeting.
Alan announced the Trunk or Treat will be Oct. 17 and needs volunteers.
Susan said the Nov. 11 Veterans Day activities are still a go so far.
Stove shopping is still ongoing.
Susan said Thursday dinners have been well attended.
The next meeting will be at 6 p.m. Oct. 5.
Manhattan Lions Club
The Manhattan Lions Club met Sept. 28 at the Four Points by Sheraton. Lion President Dave Schafer called the meeting to order. Lion Dennis Irwin led in singing “America” and saying the Pledge of Allegiance followed by singing “Lions Roar.” Lion Diana Chapel gave the invocation. Guests were introduced.
During reports, Lion Mickey Keithley gave a report on vision screening. Lion Monty Nielson reported requests for eyeglasses from the schools, and Lion Bill Witt talked about how personal donations to the Kansas Lions Foundation are tax deductible.
The group’s speaker, Woody Shoemaker, is an At Home Care Certified Senior Specialist. Their service covers Manhattan, Junction City and Wamego. He talked about being a Navy SEAL during the Vietnam War. He told about his training in San Diego before flying to Vietnam in 1970. He related many experiences during that time. After his service, he entered the ministry before purchasing his home care business a few years ago.
The meeting was adjourned after singing “Smile True Lions.” The next meeting will be Oct. 12. For more information about the Manhattan Lions Club, contact Lion Dave Schafer at davideschafer@msn.com.
Manhattan Rotary Club
President Rebecca Gould presided on Sept. 24 and invited announcements.
Ron Wilson had Rotary Day at the Lazy T Ranch Corn Maze on Sept. 27. C. Clyde Jones will, in two weeks, celebrate 60 years in Rotary, and has seen Rotary change with the times, including admitting women, allowing any occupations, and focusing more on younger members.
Bob Shannon introduced new member Eric Reid, assistant superintendent of USD 383. Bob Ward noted Julie Strecker has reached Paul Harris Fellow + 1 status. Chris Nolte asked for more volunteers to take hand sanitizer to local schools.
Chuck Rice introduced the speaker, Ernie Minton, dean of the College of Agriculture and Director of KSU Research and Extension. Ernie spoke about the status of many buildings on campus that need updating and repairs, and which are now listed on the KSU “Master Plan.” He showed a map of all the Experiment, Research, and Extension sites in Kansas. Every one of the 105 counties has an Extension Agent. He spoked about research opportunities in urban areas totaling about $50 million and other significant U.S. Government initiatives. The College of Agriculture is now ranked No. 8 in “NICHE” among Best Colleges of Agriculture Science in the U.S. He reviewed the effects of COVID-19 on many aspects of Agriculture and Extension. Extension includes programs in several of KSU’s colleges. He noted that the main enrollment impact of COVID-19 is a sharp decrease in international graduate students across the university. The Kansas Board of Regents is considering a new building for Agriculture among its current study of facilities, but the pandemic has slowed the rate of state funding.
In honor of the speaker, Stormy Kennedy will deliver a book to an elementary school. The Manhattan Rotary Club meets Thursdays at noon, currently via Zoom. Visitors and guests are always welcome.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on Sept. 28 via Zoom with nine members joining the meeting. President President Vera Williams led the meeting.
Williams said that there were three club member birthdays before the next meeting: Larry Williams, Sept. 28; Chad Tepe, Sept. 29; and Doug Haverkamp, Sept. 30.
Williams also said that there was one club member wedding anniversary before the next meeting: Nick Pecenka and Alicia, Sept. 28 .
The 2020-2021 Solar Kiwanis dues dues are due. Solarians who have not paid should send a check to Treasurer Jim Bach immediately (1816 Virginia, Manhattan KS 66502). The club is going to hold its installation ceremony at 6 p.m. on Oct. 5 at the Blue Hills Room in the Blue Hills Shopping center. Masks are required along with social distancing and there will be no meal or cost to attendees. There will be live music.
Club program organizer, Kent Dean, introduced the speaker for the day, Trisha Brooke-Fruendt, who is the USD 383 construction owners representative. Brooke-Fruendt has been in this position since February 2019 and has spent more than 30 years in construction administration. She graduated from K-State with an interior architecture degree. A $130 million school bond was passed in 2018 that affects most of the schools in the district. Brooke-Fruendt is responsible for overseeing the entire bond. She meets weekly with the building committee (designers and engineers) and is on a construction site almost daily.
The group will not meet at noon next Oct. 5 and instead will hold installment of new officers at the Blue Hills Room in Blue Hills Shopping Center.
Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club meets every Monday at noon, currently via Zoom. Guests and prospective members are always welcome. Advance reservations are not necessary. Contact Secretary Doug Ackley (rda@ksu.edu or 785-539-4945) to obtain the Zoom link code for a meeting. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.