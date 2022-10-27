American
Association of
University Women
The AAUW Manhattan Branch meeting was Oct. 10 at the Manhattan Public Library with opening remarks by Marlene VerBrugge. Dede Brokesh introduced Audrey Swartz from the Miami Nation of Indiana who spoke on “Being Indigenous in the Now: How Modern Natives are Combating the Past Tense.” Earlier in the day, Audrey participated in K-State’s Indigenous Peoples Day Conference.
Audrey earned master’s degrees in history and library and information services from Bowling Green University and Wayne State University, respectively. She served as the archives and special collections processing archivist at K-State’s Hale Library, has worked for Indigenous representation across the country, was active in K-State’s Indigenous Faculty Staff Alliance, and contributed to the development of the University’s official land acknowledgment. She is currently Library Adult Services and Readers Advisory Librarian at the Manhattan Public Library and serves on the city’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee.
Audrey shared her family heritage with the Miami Indian Nation and provided a historical tribal overview. She was influenced by her Indigenous relatives and strives to teach her children their heritage.
She discussed various initiatives to preserve Indigenous cultures. Language Reclamation programs, e.g., K-State’s Kaw Language Program, help preserve native languages. Land acknowledgment statements recognize territories taken from Indigenous peoples. Mascot initiatives work on removing Indian school mascots that provoke racist stereotypes. Water protectors seek to cut back on water waste and pollution.
Every Child Matters promotes the importance of all children, including the thousands forced to attend residential Indian schools. The graves of 8,221 Indigenous people have been found in the US and Canada. Today, 86% of Indigenous women are victims of domestic or sexual violence, and one-third of the girls are assaulted. Audrey answered questions related to dance styles, religious ideology, reparation, and tribal membership. K-State is working with the legislature to get instate tuition for Indigenous people who have a connection with Kansas. Mary Stamey announced that the book The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee, Life in Native America will be donated to the public library in Audrey’s honor.
Marlene VerBrugge announced that AAUW will participate in the Homecoming Parade on Oct. 28. Linda Uthoff reported on the LWV Candidate Forum on Oct. 9. The International Women’s Day Committee will start planning the March 8 program. Chris Herald reported three new members: Randi Dale, Sara Hillard and Judith Major. Guests present were Yvonne Grieger, Stephanie Johnson, and Jeannie Brown Leonard.
Photographer Doug Barrett will talk on “A Woman’s Worth” at the Nov. 14 branch meeting 6 p.m. at the Manhattan Public Library. For more information, visit https://manhattan-ks.aauw.net/ or email manhattanksaauw@gmail.com.
Manhattan Rotary Club
President Steven Graham opened the Oct. 20 meeting by welcoming guest Scott Nord, father of Rotarian Melanie Nord. Rotary fact: World Polio Day is Oct. 24, acknowledged by the Manhattan City Commission with a proclamation signed by Mayor and Rotarian Linda Morse. The commission meeting was attended by representatives from the Manhattan and Konza Clubs. The Club’s Polio Plus goal is $4,000. Funds are matched by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Ten members are part of the Polio Plus Society pledging a minimum $100 per year to Polio Plus. Last year, the Club raised over $5,600 for Polio Plus.
Duane Dunn introduced Aaron Schroeder, president of Canopy, a software-based company, which is a spin-off from K-State’s Office of Educational Innovation and Evaluation (OEIE). The initial program created in OEIE, known as PEARS, is a program evaluation and reporting system designed to meet SNAP-Ed and Extension reporting requirements; resulting from a partnership with K-State Research and Extension, K-State Innovation Partners, and OEIE. PEARS filled reporting needs at the state and federal levels. Canopy was created in August 2021 as a result of the need to deliver Canopy’s products and services without the restrictions of a state system. Since 2021, the company has grown to 18 employees. Canopy’s core values are service, humility, honesty, curiosity, grit, and innovation. Ninety-eight percent of the revenue generated comes from outside the state.
In honor of Aaron’s presentation, “Don’t Hug Doug (He Doesn’t Like It),” was donated to Northview Elementary. The club meets on Thursdays at noon at the Manhattan Country Club.
Men’s Garden Club
The October Men’s Garden Club meeting was Ladies Night at the Blue Hills Room with Chuck Marr speaking on water coloring. Seventeen members, spouses and guests were in attendance for the evening meal and program.
At the conclusion of the meal Chuck Marr gave the group a talk on his water coloring endeavors, which started after retirement with classes at MAC. Chuck displayed samples of his work and the various techniques involved. Chuck started with the special 140 pounds paper used in his artwork.
At the conclusion of the program, President Drach convened a brief business meeting. Principal topics were food bank donations by Al Schmaderer. Since 2013, the Irish potatoes total is 1,758 pounds, and since 2019 the sweet potatoes total is 723 pounds. Noting poor production for sweet potatoes Bob Brown recommended changing plots to correct the problem. After acknowledging the upcoming Allen Janke plaque dedication, members on the In Memoriam Roll exceeded current membership roll 3 to 1 and that declining membership needs to be addressed.
Additional business items were confirmation of the Senior Center workday for 9 a.m. Oct. 28 by Joe Mainey and that the November meeting will also be a workday at the Hospice House 9 a.m. on Nov. 7 by Doug Tippin. Officers for 2023 will be selected at this meeting. The only other business items were summary procedural reports, and Drach adjourned the meeting at 7:25 p.m.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on Oct. 25 at the Blue Hills Room. There were eight members present. Club President Chad Tepe led the meeting. Karl Dean led in song, Warren Prawl led the pledge, and Charlie Sargent gave the invocation.
The Manhattan Evening Kiwanis Club celebrated its 100th anniversary on Oct. 22 at the Blue Sage Barn at Prairiewood. Solarians Denning, Sargent, Ackley and V. Williams attended. Interclub chairperson V. Williams announced that she is looking for three Solarians to accompany her to the Pott County/Wamego Kiwanis Club for their luncheon meeting at The Friendly Cooker in Wamego on Nov. 14.
Tepe turned the meeting over to the speaker, Solarian Tim Lindemuth. Tim showed photos of his trip to Scandinavia in 2017. He traveled to Oslo, Norway; Bergen, Norway; Aalesund, Norway; Helsinki, Finland; and Prague, Czechoslovakia among other places. He flew into Oslo and most of his travel while there was by train or ship. Tim showed slides of mostly the flowers and plants he saw during his trip. He visited several acquaintances he knew from exchange programs at K-State and also one pen pal he had never met in person. Tim is planning another trip to Europe this coming summer.
Solar Kiwanis meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Blue Hills Room. The next meeting will be on Nov. 1, and the program will be introduced by Solarian Karl Kandt and will be about transitioning soldiers from military to civilian life. Guests and potential new members are welcome to attend. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.
Welcome Club
The Welcome Club of Manhattan met Oct. 20 at the Blue Hills Room for the monthly meeting and luncheon with President Carolee Fairbanks presiding.
Diana Havenstein, second vice president for programs, introduced the guest speaker. Gina Snyder, Downtown Manhattan executive director, shared information on the area and involved the membership in a trivia game. Danielle Parson, events manager, spoke about upcoming events.
Minutes of the Oct. 5 board meeting were distributed. Treasurer Bobbi Schesser gave the financial report. Betty Heikes won the free lunch ticket. President Carolee presented long-stemmed roses to members celebrating October birthdays: Glenna West, Jane Gates and Connie Shomaker.
November activities include First Tuesday Bunko Nov. 1; Third Monday Bunko Nov. 21; Hand and Foot cards Nov. 10; Coffee Tyme Nov. 11. The November luncheon will be at the Blue Hills Room Nov. 17.
The Welcome Club is open to all new and current members of the Manhattan community. For more information call Sharon Zierlein, membership chair, 785-282-0594, or Carolee Fairbanks, president, 785-410-3502, for club activities or reservations.