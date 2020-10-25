Bonfire 4-H Club
The Bonfire 4-H club met on October 12 on a Zoom at 7:00 pm. Members led the Pledge of Allegiance and 4-H Pledge. The meeting began after roll call. For the program members voted for officers with a survey sent in the chat. Announcements were made about the upcoming county achievement banquet on Nov. 1. The meeting was then adjourned.
Eagles Auxiliary
At 7 p.m. Oct. 15 the auxiliary had its second meeting of the month. Members saluted the American flag and recited the pledge of allegiance led by Shirley Wilson. They heard the minutes of last meeting by Joan Baughman, which were approved. The bills were allowed. Sherri Fabre, Patti Spani and Debra Wilson were interviewed, balloted favorable and initiated into the auxiliary. Sherri, being an re-enrollee, did not require initiation. Nancy Drumm and Shirley reported on their attendance at the POPS event in Junction City. Brenda Bly reported on the sale of desserts during the aerie Taco Tuesday event. Joan was presented a state membership award for a new member during the Good of the Order. Nancy and Shirley reported members ill and not able to attend meetings. Nancy, Patti and Brenda won ticket drawings.
The next meeting is at 7 p.m. Nov. 5 unless convened earlier with notice to members.
Gamma Omicron-ESA
The Gamma Omicron chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha met Oct. 14 at the home of Barb Meitler for its business meeting. Judy Ahrens conducted a pledge ceremony for Barb and Debbie Hodges. She also did a reinstatement ceremony for Betsy Peterson.
Brenda Schaffer and Debbie Smith gave the educational. They told the membership about St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and the many different programs that the hospital offers. ESA became involved with St. Jude in 1972, and since their affiliation began, they have raised more than $312 million dollars.
The State ESA Council meeting was held virtually on Sept. 26. Some of the members participated in a virtual trivia fundraising event that raised funds for the Kansas Care and Share Fund and the Disaster Fund. These two entities help out members in times of need both locally (Kansas Care & Share Program) and internationally (Disaster Fund).
The next district meeting of the year will be at 1 p.m. Nov. 8 at the Blue Hills room. Gamma Lambda members will be the hosts.
The chapter is selling nuts as a fundraiser. The proceeds from the sale benefit many entities in the community: Crisis Center, Manhattan Emergency Shelter, Flint Hills Breadbasket, Flint Hills Community Clinic, USD 383 learning center, youth scholarships and several other entities.
They have been making bookmarks to give to the clients of Big Lakes. The bookmarks will be delivered to Big Lakes and then taken to the individual houses and distributed by someone from Big Lakes.
The St. Jude Memphis Marathon will be held virtually Nov. 29-Dec. 5. Participants can run or walk a 5K, 10K, half or full marathon during this time period while raising funds for the hospital.
The next business meeting will be on Nov. 11 at Donna Dawson’s home.
People interested in joining can contact Maureen Wells at 785-477-1070 or Judy Ahrens at 785-477-0564.
Konza Prairie Quilters Guild
President Betty Frank called the outdoor meeting to order at the St. Thomas More Catholic Church parking lot. The 39 members present enjoyed an outdoor quilt show. Pam Russell and LuAnn Hoover, program co-chairs, planned the event.
Nineteen members participated in the Trunk or Hood Quilt Show. Members were able to walk around and view the quilts at their leisure.
Blocks of the month for the last six months were given away. Winners were Pam Russell, March and April; Barbara Wright, June; Sharon Hughes, August and September; Joann Baker, October; and Kathy Garvin, July.
The Challenge Quilt, chaired by Whitney Short, had 15 participants. The quilts had to include 20 different items. For example, red button, something round, rick rack, etc. Ginny Peterson’s quilt, “Quarantining,” was voted the favorite. Each participant received a fat quarter of fabric.
Quilts from the Heart will be donating 150 quilts to Crisis Center in November.
The next meeting will be at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 9 on Zoom. The speaker will be Ange Davied on “How social media has influenced my quilting.”
Manhattan Rotary Club
President Rebecca Gould opened the Oct. 15 meeting with Jeff Ward singing “America.” She reminded the club that Oct. 24 was World Polio Day. Every dollar members give is matched 2:1 by the Gates Foundation. Rotary International together with Bill and Melinda Gates and the World Health Organization have worked to rid the world of polio.
Ron’s Corn Maze (tickets online) will stay open through October. President Rebecca encouraged a card shower for John Struve’s 80th birthday; John was the secretary of the club for many years. A nominating committee for next year’s new officers is seeking suggestions from members. Steven Graham noted that the membership drive is still on.
Dale Bradley introduced the speaker, Jeff Mittie, head coach of K-State’s women’s basketball team. Jeff is starting his 7th season at KSU, with a 116-79 record. Jeff noted the accomplishments of this year’s team, emphasizing the defensive strength of the team. He described how the team is responding to the current pandemic, including experiments with some protective headgear, and the team has been tested three times in seven days. He had many other details about conditioning and potential injuries.
In honor of the speaker and signed by him, a book will be taken to a local elementary school by Stormy Kennedy. The club meets currently by Zoom at noon every Thursday. Visitors and guests are always welcome.
Men’s Garden Club
The October meeting was Oct. 15 at the Trinity Presbyterian Church. The meeting room was large so physical distancing was practiced. This was Ladies Night. The meal consisted of salad, pizza, cookies and ice cream. Seven members and seven guests were present. President Pat Butler called the meeting to order. Pat extended thanks to all who made the evening’s meal and meeting happen.
Allana Parker-Saenger of the Riley County Historical Museum gave a program on the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918-1920.
Within the last month, the club’s sweet potatoes were dug and donated to the Flint Hills Breadbasket. In the near future a date will be established to clean various beds at the Good Shepherd Hospice House. A date will also be established to clear the flowerbeds at the Riley County Seniors’ Center. It was decided the club will rent the same garden plots as it did in 2020 at the Collins Lane garden location.
The November meeting will be at 7 p.m. Nov. 19.
The meeting adjourned with no further business to be discussed.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on Oct. 19 via Zoom. The club had
13 members joining the meeting along with one guest (Div. IV Lt. Gov. Cindy Cone). President Charlie Sargent led the meeting.
President Sargent said the October board of directors meeting will be held via Zoom at noon on Oct. 21 and all Solar Kiwanis club members are welcome to attend. The evening Kiwanis Club is having a beef raffle as a fundraiser and Sargent urged Solarians to consider buying a raffle ticket (www.manhattankskiwanis.com/donate).
Solarian Ron Williams had a pacemaker placed in his heart about a week ago and is recuperating satisfactorily in Bramlage House at Meadowlark Hills. His phone number is 785-587-4122 and he would very much enjoy hearing from any of his fellow Solar Kiwanians.
The program for the day was Melissa Kirkwood from Manhattan Sunset Zoo, introduced by Solar Kiwanian Elyse Boxberger. Kirkwood spoke about the zoo expansion, Expedition Asia. The cost will be $4.3 million and will include exhibits for tigers, sloth bears and leopards. The new exhibits will include guest viewing areas with lookouts, animal care practice demonstrations, ADA walkways, event and meeting venues for 150 guests and preservation of on-site historic limestone. The new exhibit is expected to be completed by Fall 2021. Kirkwood also said that Sunset Zoo is once again hosting Spooktacular until Oct. 27 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. They encourage costumes and tickets must be pre-purchased (www.sunsetzoo.com/spooktacular).
The group will meet via Zoom at noon Oct. 26. The program will be KSU climatologist Mary Knapp talking about the La Nina Effect and will be presented by Solarian Doug Denning.
Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club meets every Monday noon, currently via Zoom. Guests and prospective members are always welcome. Advance reservations are not necessary. Contact Secretary Doug Ackley (rda@ksu.edu or 785-539-4945) to obtain the Zoom link code for a meeting. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.
Town and Country Garden Club
Town and Country Garden Club met at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 28 at the home of Val Converse. President Sue White was recovering from surgery. Laura Hall handled the meeting. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the gathering was outdoors, everyone wore a face mask and physical distancing was practiced. The traditional salad supper did not occur this year. Roll was taken with 11 members present, and one guest, Kris Mauck, introduced by Alma Deutsch.
Members approved minutes from February 2020.
Slate of officers for 2021 was approved: President Sue White; Vice President Judy O’Mara; Treasurer Greta Baack; Secretary Judy Willingham.
According to the treasurer’s report, there is $2,800 available.
In the past the club has made a $1,000 donation to the KSU Gardens. Val moved to donate this again. Judy O’Mara seconded. Motion passed.
Noted that the rose rosetta is decimating the KSU Rose Garaden, and they are planning companion plantings.
Books have been selected for Manhattan Public Library and will be purchased after this meeting.
Val reported that some overhanging tree limbs have been trimmed in the Museum Daylily Garden, but are still shading the garden area. The club is considering moving the lilies to a sunny place.
Alma reported that little has been added to the scrapbook since the club has not met or worked on projects. Alma will bring to a future meeting.
Zoo gardens need more workers and it has been suggested that those who are unable to help could donate a reasonable sum, which would be used to pay for hourly student help. Laura moved that members donate $30 per year (by Oct.1) if they are unable to work three hours at the Zoo, Museum, or Library plantings. Cindi second this. The motion passed unanimously.
The club planned to work at Zoo at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 6.
Members thanked Val for hosting and Alma for refreshments. The next meeting may be via Zoom, and if so Sue will be responsible for set up (Laura volunteered to help/set up). Instructions will be emailed.
The meeting adjourned at 6:26 p.m.