American
Association of
University Women
The American Association of University Women met Oct. 12.
AAUW President Marlene VerBrugge welcomed 27 members and guests to the Zoom program and meeting. Special guests were introduced.
Dede Brokesh introduced speaker, Christy Rodriguez, executive director of the Flint Hills Regional Council. The title of the presentation was “What is the Flint Hills Regional Council?”
The Flint Hills Regional Council is a voluntary service association of city and county governments in the Flint Hills region that provides services to the region. The Kansas county governments included in the FHRC are Clay, Dickinson, Geary, Morris, Riley, Pottawatomie, and Wabaunsee.
FHRC serves as an official economic development district. This allows the council to apply for funding through the Economic Development Administration for 25 FHRC member jurisdictions.
VerBrugge, called the meeting to order. Mary Stamey, membership co-vice president, said that the group currently has 43 members. The renewal date has been extended to Oct. 31.
Mandy Gaulke, treasurer, announced that donations to National AAUW to support Star Branch designation can begin now. If sending a check, mail so Mandy receives it by Nov. 18. Online donations can be made on the national website through Dec. 31. Members should use their member number when donating so the branch receives credit. Call Marlene VerBrugge or Connie Noble if you do not know your member number.
Marlene said that the group will co-sponsor the virtual candidate forum with the League of Women Voters from 2 to 5 p.m. on Oct. 18.
Connie said any changes to the member directory in the yearbook should be sent to her by Oct. 31. She will then update the yearbook and send the final condensed version via email. The full yearbook and the condensed version will be on the website in the members-only section.
In recognition of the branch’s 100th anniversary this year, Joan Strickler shared a history tidbit from the 1930s. The local AAUW branch supported a traveling library for rural schools in the area. Branch members took on duties such as cataloging the books and providing some financial support for the project.
Rebecca Bahlmann sent application information for AAUW’s fellowships and grants to various entities and people at K-State.
AAUW National has posted a press release with a statement on the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court. This can be viewed on the national website.
“Tea for Three: Lady Bird, Pat and Betty” is a one-women performance Elaine Bromka has been doing for many years. Because of COVID 19 restrictions, she made the show into a streamed performance that can be used as a fundraiser. Marlene will explore possibilities with Elaine Bromka before the next board meeting on Nov. 2.
The AAUW State Board is hosting a town hall from 9 to 10 a.m. on Nov. 14. They will discuss the dues increase being proposed by National AAUW. They will also discuss the elimination of the degree requirement, virtual meetings and how branches are doing in the state during these challenging times.
The next branch meeting is at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 9. The program is “COVID and Health in Our Community” by Julie Gibbs, director, Riley County Health Department.
Ashland 4-H Club
The monthly Ashland Boosters 4-H meeting began with a Cloverbud activity led by Chanae Parker, who organized pumpkin decorating. After the decorating, the pumpkins were placed around the Ashland community for a fall surprise. The club then shared a pizza dinner served by the achievement committee, led by the Parsons family. For dessert, the club shared ice cream sandwiches and ice pops. For the next portion of the meeting, Daryl Parker led the club in the officer induction, which consisted of providing the new officers with guidance on their role and tokens to help them remember their job. The new officers are listed as followed: President Chanae Parker, Secretary Hannah Rosario, Vice President Cole Parsons, Historian Sydney Scheerer, Treasurer Issac O’Neal. Additionally, other elected officers for the club are reporter Sydney Scheerer, Parlimentarian Hannah Rosario and council representatives Sydney Scheerer, Chanae Parker, Hannah Rosario, and Sofia Scheerer. Ashland Boosters recreation leaders include Lilian Taylor, Harrison Taylor, Jace Parsons, David Scheerer, Sofia Scheerer, Luke Borrmann, and Sam O’Neal.
For the business meeting portion, President Chanae Paker opened the meeting and the pledge and 4-H flag salute was lead by Kate Bormann. Chanae Paker led the group in an ice breaker called “moo-offs.” To play the game, gather the group in a circle and tell them to moo as loud as they can, if someone starts laughing they then have to fall over like a cow. There were no demonstrations, project talks, or recreation, as the officer induction served as the program. The group then celebrated David Scheerer’s and Luke Borrmann’s birthdays with candy bars and a round of applause. The club thanked the Borrmann family for hosting this meeting and the meeting was adjourned.
The next meeting is from 7 to 8 p.m. Nov. 9.
Manhattan Lions Club
The Manhattan Lions Club met Oct. 12 at Four Points by Sheraton. Lion President Dave Schafer called the meeting to order. Lion Duaine Sherwood led in singing “America” and saying the Pledge of Allegiance followed by singing “The Lions Roar.” Lion Diana Chapel gave the invocation. The guest was introduced. October birthdays and anniversaries were recognized.
Lion Mickey Keithley gave a report on the school where vision screening was conducted and where vision screening would be done next.
Lion Chris Wilson talked about the amount of bags collected and collecting them at the Lazy T Ranch.
Lion Joe Ott announced the highway clean-up was scheduled for Oct. 17.
Speaker, Lion Diana Chapel, pastor at Ogden UMC, gave the program on “Operation Christmas Child.” OCC is one of the biggest facets of Samaritan’s Purse, a Christian organization with relief efforts all over the world. Operation Christmas Child started in 1993 and serves 170 countries. Shoe boxes filled with items for a boy or girl ages 2 to 14. Items include a small toy such as a doll, stuffed animal or ball, school items, hygiene items like a bar of soap or toothbrush, a clothing item like socks or t-shirt. Children also receive a book in their language. Certain items are excluded such as candy, toothpaste, military toys, liquids or anything flammable. Ogden Friendship House packed 400 boxes this year.
Following the program, Lion Duaine Sherwood led in singing “Smile True Lions” before the meeting was adjourned. The next meeting will be Oct. 26. For more information about the Manhattan Lions Club, contact Lion Dave Schafer at davideschafer@msn.com.
Manhattan Rotary Club
At the Oct. 8 meeting, President Rebecca Gould called on Steven Graham, who encouraged members to invite new members even while meeting via Zoom. Several Rotarians were thanked for their help with the “Bleeding Kansas Gravelduro” biking event. Ron Wilson announced that C. Clyde Jones has received the Jefferson Award for his contributions to community service. C. Clyde has also received the UFM Grass Roots Community Education Award. Chris Culbertson and Mac Phrommany and Interactors and Rotaractors planted 10-foot Chinquapin Oaks and 100 saplings in the NE Community Park. The Manhattan Rotary Club received a “Silver Citation Award for 2019-20” (Mike Dodson’s year as president) from Rotary International. Chuck Rice was named Educator of the Year by the Mid-America Crop Life Association. The Corn Maze at the Lazy T Ranch is still open. Six Manhattan Rotarians are newly named Paul Harris Fellows, and Bob Ward announced that Tom Fryer has been awarded a Paul Harris Fellow + 8 pin with three rubies. Two MHS students, Colin Devane and Alexandra Feather, have each received a $1,000 Rotary scholarship for their essays on the “4-Way Test.”
Dede Brokesh introduced Allana Saenger-Parker of the Riley County Historical Museum. Allana shared details about the life of Julia Lovejoy, one of the early residents of Manhattan who came in 1855 with her children to join her husband, Charles, who was one of the first preachers in the town. She endured many severe hardships on her eventful trip from Boston, while pregnant and bringing their young children along. When she arrived at Manhattan she was struck by the beauty of the area and the scarcity of timber. Julia’s informative letters and diary entries are available through the Kansas State Historical Society.
Stormy Kennedy will deliver a book autographed by Allana Saenger-Parker to a local school. The club meets every Thursday at noon, currently via Zoom. Visitors and guests are always welcome.
Riley County
Historical Society and Museum
“Riley, Kansas, 100 Years Ago, 1920” is on the Riley County Historical Museum YouTube page. Cheryl Collins, director of the Riley County Historical Museum, met with the Riley 150 History Committee, including chair Charlotte Shawver, at Riley City Hall in late September. Several interviews with older Riley residents have been conducted.
Two current exhibits at the museum are: “The Woman’s Reason: The Women’s Suffrage Movement in Riley County,” which recognizes the work of Riley Countians who helped women get the right to vote 100 years ago; and “Celebrating a Century of History and Heritage,” which showcases more than 100 artifacts and photographs significant to the history of Riley County. Some of these notable objects include a section of the original seating from the Wareham Opera House, a penny-farthing bicycle owned by Guy Varney, and a hand-carved sunflower clock made from local wood for the World’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago in 1893.
The museum, located at 2309 Claflin Road, is open from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 2-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Visitors are required to wear masks and maintain physical distancing.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on Oct. 12 via Zoom. The group had 11 members joining the meeting along with one guest. President Charlie Sargent led the meeting.
Sargent said the installation ceremony held last Monday went well. It was streamed live and the Zoom video will be available on the Internet for members and others to view. Members will be informed as to how to access the video. The October board of directors meeting will be held via Zoom at noon on Oct. 21. The evening Kiwanis Club is having a beef raffle as a fundraiser and Sargent urged Solarians to consider buying a raffle ticket or two.
Sargent spoke about his goals for this coming year — participate, donate and fellowship. He said it will be a challenging year with the coronavirus still around but the group will do what it can to continue helping the youth of the community.
The group will meet via Zoom at noon Oct. 19. The program will be Melissa Kirkwood from the Sunset Zoo and will be presented by Solarian Elyse Boxberger.
Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club meets every Monday noon, currently via Zoom. Guests and prospective members are always welcome. Advance reservations are not necessary. Contact Secretary Doug Ackley (rda@ksu.edu or 785-539-4945) to obtain the Zoom link code for a meeting. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.