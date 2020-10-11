College Hill 4-H Club
The September meeting of the College Hill 4-H club was held via Zoom. President Elisabeth Efken called the meeting to order, leading the flag salute. Secretary Mandalyn Otto called roll by asking, “What are you looking forward to this 4-H year?” There were 12 members and two leaders present. Members sang “Happy Birthday” to September-born members. Recreation Leader Drake Otto led a scavenger hunt. Mandalyn Otto read last month’s minutes. Jake Larson provided the treasurer’s report. Emma Blanck gave the reporter’s report. Ashley Schafer provided the ambassador’s report and Rachael Kovar gave the County Council report. Ms. Larson gave the community leader report. Members shared Clover Moments. New officers for the upcoming year were elected. The meeting was adjourned with Rachael Kovar leading the 4-H pledge.
Eagles Auxiliary
On Oct. 1, the Eagles met at 6:30 p.m. for the officers meeting. The business meeting began at 7 p.m. with Betty Mullet presiding. The group welcomed Shirley Wilson back after a 7-month stay in Texas with her daughter. Nancy Drumm, installing president, and Betty, conductor, installed Shirley as conductor for 2020-2021 auxiliary year.
Members saluted the American flag and recited the pledge of allegiance led by Shirley. Brenda Bly gave the two meeting prayers. The group approved the Sept. 17 minutes as read by Joan Baughman. Two new names for membership were Debra Sowell Ewing Wilson and Patti Spani. The interviewing committee will interview, members will ballot on and Debra and Patti will be initiated during the Oct. 15 meeting. Taco Tuesday will be at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 13. Auxiliary members will provide brownies and cheesecake during this event. Bingo continues at 7 p.m. each Monday. Mask and temperature readings are required. Members plan to continue with the auxiliary gift exchange at Christmas time. Madelyn Brown, Joan and Suzanne Birdwell won the ticket drawings.
The club shall meet again at 7 p.m. Oct. 15 unless convened earlier with notice to members.
Manhattan Rotary Club
President Rebecca Gould presided on Oct. 1 and introduced Steven Graham, who presented Judy Davis, who spoke about the Manhattan Crisis Center. The center oversees the 24-hour hotline, 24-hour crisis intervention, Safe Shelter, Advocacy, Children’s Services, and the Riley County Police Response Advocate Program. The center supports these services in Clay, Geary, Marshall, Pottawatomie and Riley counties. In 2016, the Crisis Center began planning for a new shelter to replace their 90-year old facility. With a goal of $2 million to fund the cost of the land, building and contents, only $600,000 remains to be raised. Much of the money has been raised through grants and donor contributions. Judy noted that October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Donations can be sent to: Crisis Center, P.O. Box 1526, Manhattan KS 66505.
In honor of the speaker, Stormy Kennedy will deliver a book to a local school. The Manhattan Rotary Club meets Thursdays at noon, currently via Zoom. Visitors and guests are always welcome.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met in person at 6 p.m. on Oct. 5 at the Blue Hills Room for its annual installation ceremony. The meeting was also available on Zoom for those members who did not wish to attend in person. The group had 12 members present along with eight guests. All those attending wore masks and practiced social distancing. The 2019-2020 President Vera Williams led the meeting.
Charlie Sargent, Adam Inman, Bryan McBride, and John Fellers played music.
Doug Ackley led the song “America,” Charlie Sargent led the Pledge of Allegiance and Vera Williams led a prayer.
Kenton Krehbiel, Kansas Kiwanis Foundation Secretary from Colby, attended and presented the Pete Loux Achievement Award along with a $750 stipend to Tim Hawkinson, the club’s entry in the state contest for the person who is handicapped but leads life with vigor and does not let the handicap get in the way. Hawkinson was injured in high school and became a paraplegic. He works for USD 383 on the Flint Hills Job Corps campus helping at-risk youth and young adults earn their high school diploma. He completed a Master of Arts degree in teaching with a focus in special education-high incidence learning in May 2020. Hawkinson was accompanied to the installation ceremony by his fiancee, Laura Klerekoper.
The 2019-2020 Co-Solar Kiwanians of the Year, Fred Freeby and Jim Sharp, were recognized. Freeby passed away on Aug. 31 but he and Sharp were charter members of our club, joining in 1965.
Doug Ackley recognized the club members leaving the board of directors, Chad Tepe and Jerry Rosine. He also presented a plaque to Williams in appreciation of her leadership in this unusual year.
Division IV Lt. Gov. Cindy Cone, from Marysville, was called upon to install the new Solar Kiwanis officers for 2020-2021. The officers installed were Charlie Sargent, president; Naci Pelis, president-elect; Doug Ackley, secretary; Jim Bach, treasurer; Doug Denning, vice president-assistant to the secretary; Karl Dean, vice president-newsletter; Vera Williams, past president; Mary Scharfe, Jason Maseberg-Tomlinson, Suzanne Ryan-Numrich and Ronald Jackson, at large members of the board of directors.
The gavel was then turned over to 2020-2021 president Charlie Sargent. Sargent then gave a few words and closed the ceremony.
Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club meets every Monday at noon, currently via Zoom. Guests and prospective members are always welcome. Advance reservations are not necessary. Contact Secretary Doug Ackley (rda@ksu.edu or 785-539-4945) to obtain the Zoom link code for a meeting. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.