College Hill 4-H Club
The College Hill 4-H Club celebrated achievement night on Oct. 8 instead of its regular meeting. The night was spent celebrating people who received awards, the achievements of 2020, and celebrating the elected officers. They also elected new officers for the coming year.
The October meeting of the College Hill 4-H Club was held in Hurlburt Arena. President Elisabeth Efken called the meeting to order. Secretary Mandalyn Otto called roll call. There were 13 members and two leaders present. Officer’s reports were given as well as the community leader report. The club celebrated the 2019-2020 4-H year by recognizing seniors and passing out awards. The outgoing president addressed the group and new officer installation was also on the program. After announcements were shared, the new president Rachael Kovar adjourned the meeting with the 4-H pledge. The next meeting will be held on Nov. 12.
Manhattan Rotary Club
To open the Oct. 29 meeting, President Rebecca Gould introduced Jim Lindquist, who sang “America.” Last week’s parking lot collection made more than $500 for Polio Plus. Donations can be made at PO Box 331, Manhattan, KS 66502.
Chris Culbertson said the K-State Rotaract Club helped mulch the new trees at the Northeast Park. For Veterans Day and the 70th anniversary of the start of the Korean Conflict, the VFW will have breakfast to take out or eat in on Nov. 11. Mike Dodson reported on the status of nominations for next year’s club officers.
Peter Dorhout introduced the speaker, Dr. Vara Prasad, who is the head of an international group that is working on the U.N. theme on sustainable health and well being around the world. They are in a multi-year funded project to achieve global food security and to reduce global hunger, malnutrition, and poverty. With Prasad as the leader, K-State heads a group of 70 universities in 34 states, also involving several other related projects in several nations, with 120 scientists, 68 organizations, and others. Part of the project is to gain additional scientists from many nations, and so far, 28 have completed the program. More details on this massive international project are at the website ksu.edu/siil.
The speaker signed a book that will be delivered to a local elementary school by Stormy Kennedy. The club meets every Thursday, currently via Zoom. Visitors and Guests are always welcome.
Preceptor Beta
Zeta-BSP
Preceptor Beta Zeta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi members met Nov. 3 at the home of Lela Gillispie. President Betty Frank called the meeting to order and led the opening ritual. During roll call, four members answered in person and four answered via Zoom. Roll call topic was to tell a story or memory about a Beta Sigma Phi sister.
Mary Sue Moore will send a card to Tom Badger. Minutes were approved as presented by Mary Sue Moore in the absence of Secretary Lela at the October meeting.
Mary Lou Glende gave the treasurer’s report. Gloria Holcombe shared information from the Torch about new chapters and conventions being held. Longtime members are asked to become an “angel” member and continue to pay dues to help the organization. Three of this chapter’s members have paid these dues.
The next meeting will be Dec. 1 at the home of Mary Lou Glende. Since some members will be attending via Zoom, it was decided to draw the name of a sister and buy a gift for that person, rather than a gift exchange at the meeting.
The November social will be a downtown art and architectural scavenger hunt on Nov. 8.
For service, the group decided to participate in Adopt-A-Family for Christmas using the Catholic Charities list. Betty will let the group know what items are needed for the family.
Lela presented the hostess gift of flowers and napkins to Mary Sue Moore. The meeting closed with closing ritual and Mizpah.
Lela presented the program on places of interest to visit in Kansas. Members tried to match pictures with the location of that site. Later members shared their favorite places to visit or places they hoped to visit in Kansas.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on Nov. 2 via Zoom. The group had 13 members join the meeting along with guests Cindy Cone, Division 4 lieutenant governor, and Erica Bammes, Lee Elementary School principal. President Charlie Sargent led the meeting.
Sargent said there is one member birthday before the next meeting (Mike Holtman, Nov. 6).
Bammes updated the club on the Lee School Character Awards. They are looking for a partner to help pay for the lunches awarded the students and teachers as part of the Character Awards. Sargent told Bammes that the club would discuss further at the Solar Kiwanis Board of Directors meeting on Nov. 18 and get back to her.
The program speaker for the day was Michelle Sink, area director for Big Brothers-Big Sisters, and she was introduced by Solarian Chad Tepe. Sink has been the area director since Aug. 1. BB/BS focuses on one-on-one mentorships. They are attempting to become less reliant on K-State students in order to form more long lasting relationships. In a recent survey, 52% of prior little sisters and little brothers indicated that their big brother or sister kept them from dropping out of high school. BB/BS has started a program called “Big For A Day” which allows a group of adults to meet with youth and mentor them so that the youth are not necessarily visiting with the same adult each time. Manhattan BB/BS currently has 85 kids on the waiting list for a “big.” They have an excess of Big Sisters and a shortage of Big Brothers. They have a new fundraiser coming up which will have teams of like businesses (insurance, car dealers, banks, etc.) raise money and compete against other like businesses. They will also be holding a raffle with $50 per ticket and $25,000 top prize.
The 2020-2021 Solar Kiwanis handbook is ready to be published and should be mailed to members soon.
The group will meet via Zoom at noon Nov. 9. Solarian Pam Fajen will introduce our program.
Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club meets every Monday noon, currently via Zoom. Guests and prospective members are always welcome. Advance reservations are not necessary. Contact Secretary Doug Ackley (rda@ksu.edu or 785-539-4945) to obtain the Zoom link code for a meeting. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.