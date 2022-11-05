Ashland Boosters 4-H Club

At 5:30 p.m. Oct. 11 the Ashland Boosters 4-H Club held an award banquet and officer induction along with its regular monthly meeting. The Parsons family provided pizza, chips, and Call Hall ice cream. During the banquet, the club members planted a tree to honor Daryl and Michelle Parker for their many years of leadership.

