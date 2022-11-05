Ashland Boosters 4-H Club
At 5:30 p.m. Oct. 11 the Ashland Boosters 4-H Club held an award banquet and officer induction along with its regular monthly meeting. The Parsons family provided pizza, chips, and Call Hall ice cream. During the banquet, the club members planted a tree to honor Daryl and Michelle Parker for their many years of leadership.
The new officers elected during the September meeting were recognized. Ashland Boosters 4-H officers for the 2022-2023 year are President Sam O’Neal, Vice President Kate Bormann, Secretary Sofia Scheerer, Treasurer Lillian Taylor, Reporter Harrison Taylor, Historian Eva Tortella, Parliamentarian Luke Bormann Ice Breaker Leader Jace Parsons, Recreation Leaders Eivin Barten, Emerson Barten, Evelyn Taylor, Jimmy Tortella, Carolina Tortella, and Council Representatives Sydney Scheerer, Eva Tortella, Carolina Tortella and alternates Kate Bormann, Sofia Scheerer, David Scheerer. All club members were called upon to help Daryl with a demonstration using a string of lights to show that we need everyone’s light to shine in order to make the club work.
President Sam O’Neal opened the business meeting and Jace Parsons led the 4-H pledge and flag salute. Roll call was answered by “What is a project that you haven’t tried that you would like to?” There were 19 members, three leaders and four guests present. The new adult club leader, Chessa Parker, was introduced. The award ceremony and officer inductions replaced the program. The next meeting of the Ashland Boosters 4-H club will be at 7 p.m. Nov. 14 at the Ashland Community Center.
Gamma
Omicron-ESA
Members of Gamma Omicron Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha met on Oct. 5 at the home of Claire Beck for the business meeting. The guest speaker was Claire Beck, who spoke about her military career. There were 11 members present, and five members absent. Claire spoke about her adventures along with struggles she encountered in her military career. Additionally, she spoke about the many places she was stationed.
Donna Dawson gave the opening thought, “A Tribute to Female Veterans.”
Member Virginia Bigbee celebrated her 99th birthday Oct. 27.
Reports were given by committee chairs regarding donations made for the State’s three philanthropic projects to include: Heartspring, Goodwill industries, and Capper Foundation organization. The next meeting will be on Nov. 9 at Kathy Crawl’s home. Some of the members plan to help serve breakfast at the American Legion in Manhattan on Veteran’s Day. The chapter will host the next District meeting on Nov. 13 at the First Congregational Church in Manhattan. The chapter is still selling nuts to raise funds. The chapter continues to volunteer time at Second Helping every four Sunday at the First Congregational Church.
Those interested in learning more about Gamma Omicron and Epsilon Sigma Alpha can contact DeAdre Strouts at strouts@cox.net or 785-477-0134 or Debbie Smith at debra0188@gmail.com or 785-776-5464.
Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club
Elizabeth Jankord and Dianne Childs won the Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club game Oct. 31. Suzanne Crawford and Carol Junk were second, Georgia Reynolds and Dan Otto were third and Robin Spencer and Sharon Kriss were fourth. The club meets at the Seniors’ Center each Monday at 1 p.m. All bridge players are invited. For partnerships, call Pam at 785-456-3117.
Manhattan Rotary Club
President Steven Graham opened the Oct. 27 meeting by welcoming Christine Benne and Richard Sell from the Konza Club. Randy Peterson shared a video on the importance of polio vaccinations in the world. Rotary is committed to eradicating polio. Elizabeth Ward shared her Rotary journey. She joined the Manhattan Club in January 2020 before the pandemic, which was her fifth club to be a member of from five different locations including Mexico and Puerto Rico. Elizabeth served in the Peace Corps in Nicaragua. She has always worked in human-focused professions and is the director of human resources for Riley County.
Dale Bradley introduced Jeff Mittie, head coach for K-State women’s basketball. Mittie is in his ninth season at K-State and his 31st season as a head basketball coach. Coach Mittie spoke about changes due to Ayoka Lee’s injury, the skills of players, the exhibition game, recruiting, the transfer portal, and more. Ayoka, one of the top women’s basketball players in the country, is not returning this year, resulting in a team strategy change. Some athletes weren’t able to join the program until early September. Mittie said the team is a work in progress and the center is still to be determined. The transfer portal is and will be the norm. Coach spoke of schools that have eliminated entire rosters due to the transfer portal. Five of the last seven Big 12 Athletes of the Year have come from K-State women’s basketball. The first exhibition game was on Oct. 31 against Fort Hays State.
In honor of Coach Mittie’s presentation, “Chester Nez and the Unbreakable Code” was donated to Woodrow Wilson Elementary. The club meets on Thursdays at noon at the Manhattan Country Club.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on Nov. 1 at the Blue Hills Room. There were 10 members present. Club President Chad Tepe led the meeting. Warren Prawl led in song, Karl Kandt led the pledge and Doug Denning gave the invocation.
One club member had a birthday before the next meeting: Mike Holtman (Nov. 6).
Interclub Chairperson V. Williams announced that she is
looking for three Solarians to accompany her to the Pott County/Wamego Kiwanis Club for their luncheon meeting at The Friendly Cooker in Wamego on Nov. 14. The club is once again offering assistance to the Salvation Army with the Red Kettle bell ringing fundraising campaign. Members will ring the bell from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 10 at both entrances to Dillons West. They need two volunteers for each hour shift. A sign-up sheet was passed around. Members were encouraged to sign up for more than one shift and the shifts do not have to be together. After members sign up, they will be notified if they are ringing at the north entrance to Dillons (flowers) or the south entrance (pharmacy).
Solarian Karl Kandt introduced the speaker, Deb Shelkey, the transition service manager at Fort Riley. Shelkey explained how the Transition Assistance Program (TAP) helps soldiers leaving the Army to find employment or education. The goal is to find the soldiers employment or education in Manhattan or other Kansas communities (Kansas Employment Exploration Program). However, TAP will help the soldiers find work or schooling anywhere the soldiers want to locate in the United States after leaving the Army. Shelkey indicated that there are a number of States that have more benefits for ex-soldiers than Kansas has, which sometimes makes it harder to convince the soldiers to stay in Kansas.
Solar Kiwanis meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Blue Hills Room. The next meeting will be on Nov. 8. the program will be introduced by Solarian Steve Bartle and will be Heather Hnizdil, owner of Flight Crew Coffee. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.