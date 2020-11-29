Bonfire 4-H Club
The Bonfire 4-H Club met on Nov. 9 at the Green Valley Community Center.
It was the first meeting back in person, although some families attended over Zoom. It was also the first meeting with the new officers, since the 4-H year started in October. The meeting consisted of the Pledge of Allegiance, the 4-H Pledge, song, roll call, officer reports, committee meetings, a program in which Riley County Fair premiums were handed out, and recreation. During officer reports, the new parliamentarian led a game in which the club practiced putting in order the elements of a meeting. For committee meetings, two committees discussed Christmas caroling and community service options. The Cloverbuds talked about Veterans Day and handed out dog tags to everybody in the club.
College Hill 4-H Club
The Nov. 12 College Hill 4-H meeting was called to order by President Rachel Kovar. Secretary Natalie Blanck called roll with the question “What Are You Thankful For?” The club had 18 members, two leaders, three guests, and four Clover Buds present. The secretary read communications, which was followed by Makayla Machin leading the group in singing “The Star Spangled Banner” and in a game of Pictionary. Officer reports were all provided, and Historian Mandalyn Otto reminded everyone to post pictures to the College Hill Facebook page. Members shared the ambassador report, county council report and Clover Moments. The motion was passed that members make cards for the nursing homes and donate $100 to the Riley County 4-H Foundation. Rachel Kovar did a presentation and instructed members on how to make a pumpkin flower arrangement. The meeting was adjourned with the announcement that the next meeting would be on Dec. 10 and the 4-H pledge.
Eagles Auxiliary
The second meeting of the month was Nov. 19. The 7 p.m. meeting opened with Betty Mullet presiding. Shirley Wilson led the salute to the American flag, then members recited the Pledge of Allegiance. Brenda Bly gave the two meeting prayers.
The newspaper clipping for the Nov. 5 meeting was read and approved as the meeting minutes with no corrections. Ginny Gilmore read the treasurer report. The monthly audit report by Madelyn Brown was accepted. Reports were given on the auxiliary cookie sales and basket tickets by Brenda and Suzanne Birdwell. The ticket sales for the basket continue through Dec. 8 Taco Tuesday night. The winner will be drawn that evening. If not present they will be alerted via phone greeting. Also on Dec. 8 at Taco Tuesday, there will be “White Elephant” sales by the auxiliary. There will be membership activity from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 12 and a holiday dinner from 2 to 4 p.m. with Santa. The aerie will provide meat with aerie and auxiliary members providing other foods to complete the meal. During The Good of the Order, birthday flowers were presented to Madelyn. Suzanne, Madelyn and Virginia Wesley won the ticket drawings.
The next meeting is at 7 p.m. Dec. 3 unless convened earlier with notice to members.
Manhattan Rotary Club
At the Nov. 19 meeting, Rebecca Gould introduced Jim Lindquist, who sang “America.”
Jennifer Montgomery is the newest Peace Fellow from the district. She works in the office of the Kansas Attorney General.
The club might meet in person in December at the Foundation Building on Kimball. Rebecca will be sending out a reminder about the $18,500 goal for the Rotary Foundation this year. Phil Mattox said that Operation Santa has already reached 110 kids at Fort Riley and donations can be sent to Phil at 1032 Brianna Ct. or C/o Rotary, PO Box 331, Manhattan, 66502.
Steven Graham introduced Sharolyn Jackson and Sharon Davis, who explained “Kitchen Restore,” an initiative of the Food and Farm Council of Riley County and the City of Manhattan. This program was established in August 2018. There are several around the state. Its goal is to relieve food insecurity by being a forum for local food systems about communication, education, and advocacy.
Stormy Kennedy will take a book signed by the speakers to a local school.
The club meets at noon on Thursdays. Visitors are always welcome.
Men’s Garden Club of Manhattan
The Men’s Garden Club of Manhattan met at the Good Shepard Homecare and Hospice location for the November meeting. Club members trimmed various grasses and other plant materials along with picking up debris around the facility’s grounds. Ten large trash bags were filled during the trimming and clean-up process.
For the business part of the meeting, eight members were present. President Pat Butler called the meeting to order. The previous meeting’s minutes and the treasurer’s report were read and approved. Pat Butler and Doug Tippin extended thanks to the club members who provided assistance for the clean-up of the Good Shepherd outside facilities.
New business began with the group deciding future meetings would be scheduled around the normal meeting date but members will attempt to meet at an outside location because of the coronavirus. This would continue until the group decides it is safe to meet at an inside location. The group may or may not have a program and the meeting would be during the morning or afternoon hours because of temperatures. The purpose is to practice social distancing while still checking on the welfare of each club member. A 2021 club booklet will be prepared listing the approximate meeting dates.
The 2021 officers were selected: president, John Drach; vice president, Joe Mainey; secretary-treasurer, Dick Green.
Appreciation was extended to those members assisting with the digging of the sweet potatoes, the clean-up of the flower beds at the Riley County Senior Center and the clean-up at the Good Shepherd Homecare facility.
It was reported the club has rented the same two garden plots at the Collins Lane garden location as it had in 2020.
The club will attempt to meet for the December meeting around Dec. 17.
The meeting adjourned with no further business to be discussed. The group shared pastries, coffee and other drinks as was provided by club members.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on Nov. 23 via Zoom. Twelve members joined the meeting. President Charlie Sargent led the meeting.
Sargent said that there was one member birthday before the next meeting (Jim Jorns, Nov 26). He also said that there were two club members with wedding anniversaries before the next meeting (Ron and Vera Williams, Nov. 24).
The program speaker for the day was Audrey Goedert, chair of the Lee Elementary School Character Awards and 2nd grade teacher at Lee. Solarian Mary Scharfe introduced Goedert. The Character Awards are given each month to students in the kindergarten through 6th grades based on six criteria: citizenship, respect, responsibility, trustworthiness, fairness and caring. In kindergarten through 3rd grade, the teachers will nominate students for this award and in grades 4 through 6, the students will nominate fellow students for the award in each category. Both Chick-fil-A restaurant and the Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club provide financial support for these monthly awards. Goedert also described how teaching has changed in conjunction with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Solar Kiwanis Board of Directors voted to give $125 to the Flint Hills Breadbasket as the holiday project. The Breadbasket has had unexpected expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The club will meet via Zoom at noon Nov. 30. Solarian Doug Denning introduced the program and it will be James Carpenter who will talk about his experiences working with exotic animals.
Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club meets every Monday at noon, currently via Zoom. Guests and prospective members are always welcome. Advance reservations are not necessary. Contact Secretary Doug Ackley (rda@ksu.edu or 785-539-4945) to obtain the Zoom link code for a meeting. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.