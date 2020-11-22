American Legion Women’s Auxiliary
The Pearce Keller Unit 17 Women’s Auxiliary meeting of Nov. 2 began with President Susan Bergsten calling order at 6 p.m. Secretary Charlene Redman gave the opening prayer followed by a moment of silence in memory of POWs of MIAs. The group then recited the Pledge of Allegiance and the Preamble to the Constitution of the American Legion Auxiliary. Susan introduced guest member Cindy Chase.
Speaker Sherry Fleming, director of the Johnson Cancer Research Center, spoke about her educational path to what has become her passion. She was one of the group’s scholarship recipients in the past.
Lorene Oppy recommended the group continue scholarships with money from previous donations.
Charlene read the minutes of the October meeting. There were no corrections.
Sharon Pollman gave the treasurer’s report for October, which was approved as read and will be filed for audit. She announced that the audit as well as the tax returns have been completed. Lorene moved and Dana Pierce seconded that the group give the auditor a $75 gift card. Motion carried. Lorene presented the bingo treasurer’s report for October, which was approved as read and will be filed for audit.
Membership chair Claudia Maples reported 128 paid members.
Trunk or Treat served 270 kids. VA Christmas is still being planned. A new stove needs to be bought as someone reported smelling as in the bingo kitchen.
Susan Bergsten encouraged members to send cards to 41-year member Doris Beckenhauer, who turned 100 that day. Lorene made a motion and Dana seconded that the group send Doris flowers and a card. Motion carried.
Bingo is planned to begin in January 2021. More will be discussed at future meetings. Susan announced that Andie will be out of the Legion office beginning Nov. 12. The group decided to wait until the December meeting on whether or not to put up the Christmas tree.
The next regular meeting will be at 6 p.m. Dec. 7. Charlene gave the closing prayer and Susan adjourned the meeting.
Flint Hills
Woodturners
At 9 a.m. Nov. 7, the Flint Hills Woodturners Club met via Zoom. A total of 28 members participated including seven members from the South Kansas Woodturners club. Show and tell participants included Ray Case, John Nicholas, Terry Schmidt, Greg Tompkins, Barbara Drolet, Victor Schwarz, David Delker, Tom Boley, Vaughn Graber, Gerardo Burgert, Dennis Biggs, Nyle Larson and Scott Sawyer.
The Club thanked members who participated in the Manhattan Arts Center woodturning exhibit last month. Ross Hirst, Peter Dorhout, Dennis Biggs and Tom Shields did live demonstrations at the MAC.
In other business, club members were nominated for the following FHW Board positions: president, David Delker; secretary, Barbara Drolet; treasurer, Ross Hirst; operations, Tom Shields; programs, Steve Bietau; and member-at-large, Bob Holcombe. The vice president position remains open at this time.
Ray Case demonstrated turning a scalloped, twice-turned, walnut bowl. Wood was positioned to optimize symmetry of the outer light-colored sap wood and the inner dark-colored heart wood. Once a cylinder was turned, scallops were shaped in the outer sap wood. Rotating the turning axis of the now scalloped cylinder, the piece was mounted to turn a tenon and to shape the foot and bottom of the bowl. The piece was then reverse mounted with the tenon and the inside of the bowl was turned.
The next virtual meeting will be at 9 a.m. Dec. 5 with a segmented turning demonstration by club member Vaughn Graber.
Gamma Omicron-ESA
The Gamma Omicron Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha met at the home of Donna Dawson on Nov. 11 for their business meeting.
Carolyn Myers gave the educational about the “Hope for Heroes” program.
The State ESA Council meeting was held virtually on Nov. 7. The chapter members competed in a Family Feud event on Nov. 13. Members were also given the opportunity to participate in a virtual cooking event to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Chef Jamar Griddine from Kansas City was the chef.
The next state meeting will be virtual and held on Jan. 23.
The group had eight members attend the district meeting. The next district meeting will be hosted by Gamma Omicron on Jan. 10. The group will have a speaker from Pawnee Mental talking about COVID-19 and how it has affected people’s mental health.
The chapter is selling nuts as a fundraiser. The proceeds from the sale of the nuts benefit many entities: Crisis Center, Manhattan Emergency Shelter, Flint Hills Breadbasket, Flint Hills Community Clinic, USD 383 learning center, youth scholarships and more.
Kansas will be hosting the Midwest Area Regional Council meeting in Wichita on Oct. 8-9, 2021. Laura Schmidt, who is the owner of “Notes to Self” socks, will be the guest speaker.
The St. Jude Memphis Marathon will be virtual on Nov. 29-Dec. 5. Participants can run or walk a 5K, 10K, half or full marathon during this time period while raising funds for the hospital.
The next business meeting will be on Dec. 9 at Kathy Crowl’s home.
If you or anyone you know would be interested in joining, contact Maureen Wells at 785-477-1070 or Judy Ahrens at 785-477-0564.
Manhattan Kennel Club
The Manhattan, Kansas, Kennel Club met at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 10 in the club building. The new slate of officers elected at the October meeting was presented to the general membership.
On the training front, a new session of classes has started. Classes being offered are Basic Obedience, Novice Rally Obedience, Advance Rally Obedience, Rally-Agility Obedience and Advance Agility. Kay Cassella, president, offered a Puppy 191 Seminar on Nov. 14 and 15. The seminar was a crash course in socializing a puppy in a hands-on, practical manner.
A new set of classes will start in January. Biographies of the current instructors are listed on the web site, mkkc.org. Also offered is the AKC Canine Good Citizen test on Dec. 19.
MKKC will be sponsoring a Meet and Greet event from 3 to 5 p.m. on Dec. 6. Members are collecting donations for the Animal Shelter. There will also be photographer available to take Christmas pictures of people with their pets. Contact Kitty Pursley at Kitty.persly@gmail.com, to schedule a time for photo shoots.
The next general meeting will be at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 12 in the club building at 1000 S. Manhattan Ave. The group will have a K-9 offficer from Riley County Police and his partner as a speaker and awards for members’ accomplishments.
Manhattan Lions Club
The Manhattan Lions Club met at 6:15 p.m. Nov. 9 at Four Points by Sheraton with 21 members present. Lion President Dave Schafer called the meeting to order. Lion Dennis Irvin led in singing “God Bless America” followed by the Pledge of Allegiance before singing “Lions Roar.” Lion Diana Chapel gave the Invocation.
Lion Diana Chapel gave an update on The Christmas Shoe Box project for Samaritan’s Purse. Lion Mickey Keithley reported on vision screening at Riley preschool by Lions Anne and Monty Nielsen with 74 children screened. Lion Duaine Sherwood told about the float for the Veteran’s Day Parade. Lion Don Robertson passed around a sign-up sheet for Salvation Army bell ringing on Dec. 12.
Lion Dee McKee, Pottawatomie County commissioner, presented the program on Pottawatomie County. McKee said a large concern is that there is only one bridge between Manhattan and Pottawatomie County that serves over 10,000 people crossing to work or school on both sides. She said median household income is more than $64,000 and property tax revenue is up. There is a lot of home building with 76% of homes occupied by their owners compared to 42% in Riley County. St. George and St. Marys are showing growth, with the Immaculata Cathedral in St. Marys and new businesses starting in St. George.
The meeting was adjourned following singing “Smile True Lions.” The next meeting will be Dec. 14.
Manhattan Rotary Club
President Rebecca Gould opened the Nov. 12 meeting with a video of the U.S. Army Field Band Soldiers Chorus singing “America.” There will be no district annual meeting this year.
Tom Fryer was recognized as a “Major Donor” to Rotary, based on his contributions while a member since 1982. Jim Reed noted that one of his cousins had died while pregnant and in an “iron lung” and that her baby survived, so polio eradication has special meaning to him. Rebecca also noted that the great Veterans’ Day parade in Manhattan can be viewed on the city’s website.
Bill Richter announced that Jennifer Montgomery has been selected as the District Peace Fellow, recognizing her work on the problem of human trafficking. Phil Mattox said donations can be made through the club to Fort Riley’s “Operation Santa” toy drive for children of soldiers E5 and below. Rebecca noted that the “pop-up” drive for Polio Plus has raised $1,138 so far.
Marisa Larson introduced the speakers for the day, Mary Tolar and Janelle Beth Larson, to speak about their joint program in Kenya, “Youth Empowerment and Community Development.” They work with the CYEC (Children and Youth Empowerment Center) in Kenya that is headed by Paul Maina. One part of their work is helping the many street children in Kenya through “intake, primary care, housing, education, health care, and preparing for exit from the program.” The other part of the program deals with food security in partnership with Pennsylvania State University. Penn State students work with CYEC children in food security, agriculture production, micro-finance and internships.
In honor of the speakers, Stormy Kennedy will deliver a book to a local elementary school. The club meets via Zoom at noon on Thursdays.
Polly Ogden-DAR
The Polly Ogden chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution announced its nominee, Jim Sharp, was honored as the recipient of the NSDAR’s Historic Preservation Recognition Award. Sharp was nominated for his dedication and efforts to save and renovate the Peace Memorial Auditorium in Manhattan and for helping to preserve World War II and local history. Sharp not only played a significant role in saving the Memorial Auditorium, but he also led the campaign to raise funds for the renovation, which honors the 101 Manhattan area residents who gave their lives during WW II.
Sharp has written two books about his personal experiences In World War II — “Diary of a Combat Infantryman from The Bulge to Bavaria” and his experience as a guard at the Nuremberg Trials “Sgt. of the Guard at Nuremberg.” He also wrote the story of Black settlers who fled the 1870s Reconstruction in the South and located on land which had been the Kaw Reservation in the Flint Hills of Kansas, “Black Settlers on the Kaw Indian Reservation.”
Polly Ogden DAR Chapter Vice Regent Anne de Noble and Honorary Chapter Regent Nancy Williams visited Sharp at his home to present him with the certificate and pin for the Historic Preservation Recognition Award.
Riley County 4-H Council
Riley County 4-H held its annual Achievement Celebration. For families that preferred to stay at home, Riley County 4-H also sent out a Zoom link. The event included dinner and awards. Some of the awards included the presentation of KAP pins, I Dare You Awards and Key Awards.
At 7 p.m. Nov. 2, Vice President Annika Wiebers called the bi-monthly meeting of the Riley County Council to order. Wiebers led the pledge and 4-H flag salute. Secretary Chanae Parker had roll call taken at the door and from Zoom and read last meeting’s minutes. Members then proceeded with reports of officers. For the ambassador report, the new ambassadors were recognized. John Jobe then gave the agent’s report. The committees did not meet this evening as it was officer election night. For a team-building activity, members were asked to gather in a group of two to three people. They then were asked to pick an object from a box of random objects. After a few minutes, the groups had to give a presentation on what people finding the object in 2520 might think it was used for. Afterward, the officer elections started, the new officers are President Chanae Parker, Secretary Rachael Kovar, Vice President Annika Wiebers, Financial Liason Jacob Wendland, Parliamentarian Julie Peterson, and Reporter Sydney Scheerer. The next meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Jan. 4 at Pottorf Hall.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on Nov. 16 via Zoom. The group had 11 members join the meeting as well as Div. IV Lt. Gov. Cindy Cane and Kansas District Kiwanis Governor Ron Moser. Two members of the Evening Kiwanis Club also attended (Kitty and Bill Pursley). President Charlie Sargent led the meeting.
Sargent said there is one member birthday before the next meeting (Doug Denning, Nov 12).
The program speaker for the day was the 2020-2021 Kansas District Governor Ron Moser from Pratt. Solarian John Fajen introduced him. Moser was born and raised in Wyoming but moved to Stafford in 1995 to be the minister at the Church of the Nazarene, and then moved to Pratt in to be the minister at the Church of the Nazarene in 2005. Since 2012 he has been the hospital chaplain at the Pratt Regional Medical Center. He first joined Kiwanis in 2005 and has held a number of local, division and district offices. His goals as governor are to thrive, be better than before and get all Kiwanians to complete a member satisfaction survey. Kiwanis International will not provide insurance for any organized activities where members gather live. There will be no Mid0Year Conference this year. Instead, the Kansas District will be divided into three regions (East, Central, West) and those regions will meet separately via Zoom.
The Solar Kiwanis 2020-2021 Handbook has been sent to all club members.
The group will meet via Zoom at noon next Nov. 23. The program will be introduced by Solarian Mary Scharfe and will be Audrey Goedert from Lee Elementary School talking about their student awards program and how the pandemic has affected the school.
Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club meets every Monday noon, currently via Zoom.