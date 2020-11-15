American
Association
of University Women
AAUW President Marlene VerBrugge welcomed 21 members and three guests to the branch meeting via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 6. Programs Co-Vice President Susanne Siepl-Coates introduced Julie Gibbs, director of the Riley County Health Department. Speaking on “COVID and Health in our Community,” Julie discussed case statistics, testing and contact tracing, collaboration, information dissemination, steps in staying open and the process of getting prepared.
COVID swabbing is done locally at Via Christi, K+Stat, Konza Swabbing Station and by healthcare providers. RCHD partnered with KDHE to provide seven free testing sessions. RCHD has 10-12 contact tracers who obtain information and monitor positive cases and contacts.
Other RCHD services include Public Health Clinic, WIC Services, Maternal and Child Health Care Programs, Raising Riley, and Child Care Support.
AAUW participants asked questions related to COVID vaccines, future restrictions, noncompliance fines/repercussions, and safety protocols submitted by sororities/fraternities and businesses. Mary Stamey announced that the book “Heroes Wear Masks: Elmo’s Super Adventure” will be donated to the Manhattan Public Library on her behalf.
President VerBrugge opened the meeting with highlights from the Nov. 2 board meeting. A secretary and director-at-large are still needed. Treasurer Mandy Gaulke emailed details for sending donations for AAUW Fund drive either online through Dec. 31 or by sending a check to Mandy by Nov. 18.
Archives Chair Joan Strickler gave a historical overview of the KSAC radio station at K-State (1924-2002) and AAUW’s monthly radio talks on topics such as preschool nursery and inheritance laws.
Marlene gave kudos to the 19th Amendment Committee for their League of Women Voters partnership in displaying voting and 19th Amendment centennial banners/posters 11 times around Manhattan.
Branch meetings will continue via Zoom through May 2021. Jayme Minton, support services director at Meadowlark Hills, will speak at the Dec. 14 meeting on “Meeting the Needs in Long-Term Care Facilities.” For more information about AAUW, visit www.manhattan-ks.aauw.net or email manhattanksaauw@gmail.com.
District J-ESA
District J members of Epsilon Sigma Alpha met Nov. 8 at the Blue Hills Room. Guest speaker, Maribeth Kieffer of the Flint Hills Breadbasket, spoke about how COVID-19 had affected the Breadbasket and how they were able to adjust and meet everyone’s needs.
President Donna Dawson called the meeting to order with 17 members of chapters Beta Epsilon, Gamma Lamda, Gamma Omicron and Zeta Phi present. Janet Rice gave the welcome and Bonnie Templeton shared “Stir Up Your Gift” as the thought of the day.
IC, Marc and State officers along with State Committee Chairs and members were introduced. Bonnie Templeton spoke about the cooking for St. Jude event, which will be Nov. 15 on Zoom for all that want to experiment with some new recipes. Sondra Messenger’s report on the ESA Foundation stated all of the Foundation’s meetings and fundraisers will be on Zoom. Scholarship deadline is Feb. 1 and dues are due by Dec. 31.
The minutes of the last meeting were approved and Suzy Winters gave the treasurer’s report for Chelsea Jackson.
As a leadership presentation, Suzy Winters led a phone challenge. Members used pictures on their phone to find a photo that represented items on a list. There was no old business and for new business it was decided to buy gift cards for Heartsprings’ “Adopt a Class.” Suzy Winters announced the candidates for next 2021-2022 officers: chairman Suzy Winters, vice-chairman Chelsea Jackson, treasurer Judy Ahrens, secretary Claire Beck.
Each chapter shared the activities they have been doing since the last meeting. The meeting was adjourned with members reciting the closing ritual.
The next District J meeting will be Jan. 10 at the Blue Valley Methodist Church hosted by Gamma Omicron.
Eagles Auxiliary
Officers and committee chairs met at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 5. Betty Mullet called the business meeting to order at 7 p.m. Members saluted the American flag and recited the pledge of allegiance led by Shirley Wilson. Brenda Bly gave the two meeting prayers.
The Oct. 15 minutes given by Joan Baughman were accepted as read. The secretary, treasurer and audit reports will be given at the next meeting. Correspondence from Cappers Foundation was read with no action necessary. Birthday flowers will be taken to Mary Lou Little for her birthday Nov. 13. The group thanked Suzanne Birdwell for cleaning all the station scarves. The auxiliary members will provide cookies for sale at Taco Tuesday this week.
Ticket winners tonight were Virginia Wesley, Brenda and Joan. Members met with the aerie after the business meeting. There will be a membership and holiday party Dec. 12 with tentative times being 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., membership, and 2 to 4 p.m., holiday luncheon including a visit from Santa.
The group will meet again at 7 p.m. Nov. 19 unless convened earlier with notice to members.
Manhattan Rotary Club
President Rebecca Gould opened the Nov. 5 meeting with Jeff Ward singing “America,” and guests were introduced. This week was Interact Week, celebrating the high school version of Rotary that started in 1982. Phil Mattox described plans for Veterans Day on Nov. 11, including activities at Fort Riley. The Club mourns the death of Barry Flinchbaugh, a loyal Rotarian for 47 years.
Duane Dunn introduced the speaker, Grant Chapman, KSU associate provost for International Programs. That office handles all program activities that involve travel or formal programming with other nations. One of the most visible programs is the presence at KSU of 1,162 foreign students from 99 nations. That number has been decreasing from 2,247 six years ago, and COVID-19 has prevented many from coming physically to Manhattan. KSU has 454 visiting faculty scholars also. In 2019, the local economic impact of these visitors was calculated as $58 million. Recently the top five nations represented are China, India, Saudi Arabia, Paraguay and Nepal. The Office of International Programs (OIP) also helps with U.S. student and faculty travel abroad whenever the travel is associated with the university. The Czech Republic has a community partnership with Manhattan. OIP also handles any KSU education abroad, the English Language Program, International Student and Scholar Services, Strategic International Partnerships, and assisting students and faculty with visas, drivers licenses, social security and other such activities.
The speaker has signed a book that Stormy Kennedy will deliver to a local school. The Manhattan Rotary Club meets Thursdays at noon, currently via Zoom. Visitors and guests are welcome.