Domestic Science Club
The Domestic Science Club met in Meadowlark Hills Bison Room on Nov. 3. The hostesses were Karen Pence, Linda Beech and Marcy Allen.
Bundt cake and mixed nuts were served. Each member present answered roll call by sharing a place they would like to visit, perhaps for the first time, or return visit. The business meeting was conducted by President Mary Alice Schlesener. November birthdays were announced. One member, Dorris Beckenhauer, just turned 102. The courtesy report was given. New yearbooks designed by Amy Westfahl were presented. Members were updated on a Domestic Science Club scholarship for a student in KSU college of Health and Human Sciences this school year.
The program was “Our Expanding World: A Parent’s Perspective” by Stacey Warner, Nancy Knopp and Cynthia Jones. They all had or have adult children living abroad now or recently. The moms each spoke about visiting them, how and what the families’ lives are like overseas, how it’s the same or different, and how they reacted when hearing their adult children’s career choices.
Evening Kiwanis
The Nov. 1 meeting of the Manhattan Evening Kiwanis Club met in the Meadowlark Hills K-State Room at 6 p.m. President Al St. Cyr called the meeting to order with 14 members and one guest present.
Doug Tippin entertained the group with history and trivia.
On Oct. 22, the club hosted the 100th anniversary of Manhattan Kiwanis Club at the Prairiewood Blue Sage Barn with Dave Lewis entertaining with a history through the decades.
Following the review on the anniversary celebration, the upcoming 71st annual pancake feed and silent auction was discussed. Tickets to sell were distributed to members. The pancake feed is from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 10. The cost is $7 for adults and $4 for children (5-12). Kids under 5 years eat free. This is the club’s primary fundraiser and the proceeds stay local to help more than 20 community projects. To purchase tickets online: https://manhattankiwanis.com/
November events include marshalling traffic at the Turkey Trot Nov. 24 and parking for KSU football on Nov. 26.
Manhattan Lions Club
The Manhattan Lions Club met Nov. 1 at the Blue Hills Room. Big Lion Diana Chapel called the meeting to order at 6:15 p.m. with 19 members present. Lion Carol Hockersmith led in singing “God Bless America” followed by the Pledge of Allegiance before everyone sang “Lions Roar.” Lion Carol Ott gave the invocation.
Lion Don Robertson brought up the Salvation Army Bell ringing at Walmart and the date set was Dec. 3. The club decided to adopt a family for Christmas.
Current events include the vision screening report by Lion Mickey Keithley. During October, a total of 239 were screened. Lion Dave Schafer gave a report on the pancake feed Oct. 15.
Birthdays for November include Lions Bill Witt, Duaine Sherwood and Jerry Mershon’s wife Jackie. Lions Mickey and Al Keithley are celebrating their 55th wedding anniversary. Following singing “Smile True Lions,” members packed shoe boxes with items for Christmas to send to Samaritan’s Purse for children around the world.
The next meeting will be a Dec. 6 Christmas Party at Blue Hills Room at 6:15 pm.
Manhattan Rotary Club
President Steven Graham opened the Nov. 3 meeting by welcoming guests Jonathan Hupp, pastor of Bluemont Church; Romell Cyril from Lenexa; and Rotarian Brother Dieulin Joanis, a banker from Haiti. Joanis directs an organization providing leadership classes and other assistance to children and youth, encouraging entrepreneurship and success, and steering them away from gangs. Rotary fact: The Manhattan Rotary Club was chartered on Nov. 1, 1917, providing 105 years of service to the community and the world. The Manhattan and Konza Rotary Clubs finished sorting books and Clorox wipes, delivering them to local and regional schools, libraries, and nonprofits. Last week, Save the Children notified the Club that the “Rotary Early Learning Partnership: A Project of the Manhattan Rotary Club and Partners in a Region of Kansas” grant was approved. The $15,000 grant will be matched with $1,500 to continue the club’s focus on literacy and education. This month’s cup money goes to the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards.
Rotarian Dick Wertzberger introduced Amanda Webb, planning and special projects director for Riley County. She spoke about handling and recycling hazardous waste. Batteries contain corrosive materials and heavy metals and can contaminate the environment if disposed of improperly. For lithium, and other batteries, tape the terminals and store them in a nonairtight container. Household hazardous waste includes paint, adhesives, solvents, pool chemicals, antifreeze, used oil filters. Batteries and household waste can be taken to the Household Hazardous Waste Facility, 6245 Tuttle Creek. Lead acid batteries can be taken to auto stores for credit.
In honor of Amanda’s presentation, “Bee Dance” was donated to Oliver Brown Elementary. The Club meets on Thursdays at noon at the Manhattan Country Club.
Riley County
Historical Society
Lauren Ritterbush, professor of anthropology at Kansas State University, will be the featured speaker at the annual meeting of the Riley County Historical Society at 7 p.m. Nov. 16 at the Manhattan Public Library Auditorium. Her lecture, “Archaeology of Life Along Lower Wildcat Creek 800 Years Ago,” will include information about her archaeological and ethno-historic studies in northeastern Kansas, including the Manhattan area. She has conducted these studies for more than 30 years, and she is especially interested in the early Indigenous farming communities of this region, the later Kanza Indians, and factors that influenced the movement of people between the Midwest and Great Plains over time. Besides her research in the area now identified as Kansas, she has worked in the northern Great Plains, American Southwest, and lower Austria.
In addition to the presentation by Ritterbush, the RCHS will elect officers for 2023. The slate of officers includes the following: president, Debbi Thompson; vice president/president-elect, Mary Mertz; immediate past president, Dori Milldyke; recording secretary Lynne Berry; corresponding secretary, Colene Lind; membership secretary, Margaret Pendleton; treasurer, Janet Duncan; program chair, Carol Hockersmith; directors through 2023, Robert (Bob) Haines and Mary Stamey; directors through 2024, Dave Baker, Gloria Freeland and Andy Larson; and directors through 2025, Brad Hartenstein, Janet Lowell and Janice Reitz.
This event is free and open to the public. Refreshments will be provided.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on Nov. 8 at the Blue Hills Room. There were 12 members present. Club President Chad Tepe led the meeting. Mary Scharfe led in song, Jim Bach led the pledge and Doug Haverkamp gave the invocation.
One club member had a birthday before the next meeting: Jim Bach (Nov. 11). We had no club members with an anniversary before our next meeting.
Interclub Chairperson V. Williams announced that she has three Solarians who are accompanying her to the Pott County/Wamego Kiwanis Club for their luncheon meeting at The Friendly Cooker in Wamego on Nov. 14. The November Solar Kiwanis Board of Directors meeting will be at noon Nov. 16 at the Bluestem Bistro in Aggieville. All club members are welcome to attend.
Solarian Steve Bartle who introduced Heather Hnizdil, owner/operator of Flight Crew Coffee at 423 Poyntz Avenue. It has been open since October 2021. Hnizdil grew up in St. Francis and graduated from K-State in 2008 with a degree in printmaking and photography. She studied abroad while in school and taught school in Taiwan and Italy for a short time after graduation. She enjoys flying and airplanes, thus the name of the coffee shop and the decoration theme inside. Flight Crew buys coffee from Rotisserie in Kansas City and the coffee is air roasted. They also sell some pastries, bread and small cakes.
Solar Kiwanis meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Blue Hills Room. The next meeting will be on Nov. 15, and the program will be introduced by Solarian Greg Doering and will be Matt Sittel, State of Kansas Climatologist. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.
Town and Country Garden Club
The Town and Country Garden Club met Oct. 25 at the KSU Memorial Stadium. The program presented by Lee Skabelund was the story about the green roof on portions of the former seating area. The plantings are native prairie grasses. Skabelund conducts research on the roof. Green roofs were viewed at the Seaton Hall, where the Landscape Architecture offices are housed.
Twenty-two members and three guests were present.
Ricci Dillon, Betty and Kirk Wilson were welcomed as new members. Ricci mentioned that her office space is available for meetings.
President Val called the meeting to order at 5:15 p.m.
September minutes were read and approved.
Greta presented the 2023 budget. The club anticipates $1,642.17 carry-over to begin the year, $1,700 income from the plant sale, and total expenses of $3,330.
Sympathy cards were sent to Diane Potts and Rebecca Stark.
The poinsettia sale (Nov. 17) is online and members were encouraged to order online at the K-State Garden’s website.
Books donated to Manhattan Public Library this year deal with terrariums. Pots and plantings on the children’s patio need to be cleaned up.
The slate of officers for 2023 are Val Converse, president; Rebecca Stark, vice president; Judy Willingham, secretary; Christy Gray, treasurer.
Members were encouraged to sign up for committees. Members not present can notify Val of where they would like to volunteer. A hostess sign-up sheet was sent out via email and passed around at the meeting. Call or email Val with interests prior to the Nov. 29 meeting.
Bonnie reported that the pots at the Riley County Historical Museum will be cleaned up and stored over the winter onsite. Mulch may be needed for the daylily bed this fall.
Laura said there was a tulip planting party at the Sunset Zoo garden. Gloria brought all the bulbs. There should be at least two people responsible for each of the smaller garden areas within the plot.
Members should send any personal information changes for the yearbook to Cindi by Dec. 1. New members should send a picture to her by then as well.
Vera Langemeier memorial committee has discussed ideas and is considering a stone sculpture and signage. It was suggested that signs in the garden need some improvement. David Sachs memorial has been sent.
Bylaws updates have been emailed. Members are to review and get changes to Val. Approval by vote on constitution changes, bylaw changes, committee descriptions, the 2023 budget and the 2023 proposed slate of officers will occur at the November meeting.
Yearbook distribution will be at the January meeting once members have paid their dues.
Hostesses Greta, Gloria, and Deb were thanked for the Halloween-themed treats.
The next meeting will be Nov. 29. Hostess Marie Steichen asks members to send an inspirational quote to her that can be placed on her Thanksgiving tree a week before the meeting. There will also be a gift exchange among members. Bring a wrapped gift which relates to gardening or birding ($10-15).
Members are reminded to RSVP to the hostess before every meeting.