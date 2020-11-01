American Legion Women’s Auxiliary
The Pearce Keller Unit No. 17 Women’s Auxiliary meeting of Oct. 5 began with President Susan Bergsten calling order at 6 p.m. Chaplain Doreen Burnett gave the opening prayer followed by a moment of silence in memory of POWs and MIAs. The group then recited the Pledge of Allegiance and the Preamble to the Constitution of the American Legional Auxiliary.
Secretary Charlene Redman took the roll call with 12 members present, of which nine were on the executive board or officers.
Charlene read the minutes of the September meeting. There were no corrections.
Sharon Pollman gave the treasurer’s report for September, which was approved as read and will be filed for audit. Lorene Oppy presented the bingo treasurer’s report for September, which was approved as read and will be filed for audit.
Membership chair Claudia Maples reported 89 members.
Chaplain Doreen and Susan sent thinking of you and get well cards to various members.
Carol Zeitvogel reported finishing two of the 10 blankets being made for the Topeka VA Hospital by Christmas. Right now the VA is only accepting food, money and PPE. The dates are not yet in place for their Christmas gift shop.
Tanya, Doreen, Dana, Charlene, Susan and Dianna bagged 300 bags of popcorn before the annual trunk or treat on Oct. 17.
Richard Pollman has picked out a new stove for the bingo kitchen.
The audit was done Oct. 7 with Dana and Ruth Screen.
The auxiliary has canceled its annual mystery dinner theater fundraiser in February and will look for other ways to come up with scholarship money.
Doreen gave the closing prayer. The next regular meeting is at 6 p.m. Nov. 2.
Flint Hills
Woodturners
At 9 a.m. Oct. 3, the Flint Hills Woodturners Club met via Zoom. Show and tell participants included Steve Bietau, Tom Boley, Victor Schwarz, Gerardo Burgert, Vaughn Graber, and Jerry Connery. FHW has a YouTube channel of shop tours, demos, tips and tricks. Members were reminded that the club has a 30-day exhibit at Manhattan Arts Center that opened Sept 26 and closed Oct 24. There was a reception on Oct 2. Fourteen members contributed more than 50 items for the show. A variety of styles, woods, skills, and techniques were chosen. Additionally, live demonstrations were given on two Saturdays on how to turn a pen, a bottle stopper, and two types of bowls.
Departing President Ray Case was thanked for his extensive service and leadership to the club. He will continue to facilitate the Club’s AV endeavors for virtual meetings. Tom Boley demonstrated turning a box from a banksia seed pod. These unusual seed pods grow on trees from the Banksia genus in southwestern Australia. They are commonly compared to pinecones, but unlike a pinecone, the seed pod is itself considered the fruit of the tree. The hard exterior protects the seeds from being eaten or burned in fires. The next virtual meeting will be at 9 a.m. Nov. 7.
Manhattan Lions Club
The Manhattan Lions Club met at 6:15 p.m. Oct.26 at Four Points by Sheraton with 17 members and one guest present. Lion President Dave Schafer called the meeting to order. Lion Dennis Irvin led in singing “America” followed by The Pledge of Allegiance before singing “Lions Roar.” Lion Duaine Sherwood gave the invocation. An October birthday was recognized.
Lion Joe Ott gave a report about highway clean-up. Eleven members assisted in the project. Lion Al Keithley gave a report on vision screening at Seven Dolors Catholic School with 182 children screened. Lion Bill Witt gave a report on eye exams and eyeglasses applications from Shepherd’s Crossing and USD 383. Lion Chris Wilson will be turning in plastic bags collected. A decision was made to participate in the Veterans Day Parade on Nov. 11. Application has been made to the Junior League to adopt a family for Christmas.
The guest speaker was Chase Stephens, Riley County Red Shield coordinator, better known as the Salvation Army Coordinator. The Salvation Army was founded by William Booth in 1865 in England. The Salvation Army was brought to the U.S. in 1880. The Red Kettle Campaign began 130 years ago. All the money raised by the Red Kettle Drive stays locally and will be used to fund projects in 2021. The Red Kettle Campaign raised $26,000 in 2019. Since June when Chase became director, $10,000 was used for emergency assistance which includes rent, utilities, clothing, non-prescriptions and a Greyhound Bus Pass to get someone home, and $15,000 went for COVID relief. The Salvation Army also does the Angel Tree set up in the mall with children’s names up to 16 years old. Parents call to get their child enrolled if they want to give their child something when they can’t. The child’s name is placed on a paper angel for someone to pick and purchase a gift for. In 2019, 361 children were signed up. Another project of the Salvation Army is Harvester Mobile Food Distribution. The distribution is done monthly February through November. Chase Stephens has only been the director for a few months, but has ideas for internships and volunteer opportunities with Kansas State University.
The meeting was adjourned following singing “Smile True Lions.” If interested in learning more about Manhattan Lion Club, contact Dave Schafer at davideschafer@msn.com.
Manhattan Rotary Club
President Rebecca Gould opened the Oct. 22 meeting with Jim Lindquist singing “America.” Rebecca recommended that members watch the new world update on Rotary’s role in defeating polio on Rotary’s YouTube channel. Chris Culbertson noted that Interact would be mulching the new trees in Northeast Park on Saturday. Steven Graham reminded members of ongoing Membership Challenge. Sunday’s Rotaract meeting by Zoom will have several former Peace Corps members speaking.
Dale Bradley introduced the speaker, K-State men’s basketball head coach, Bruce Weber. Weber detailed the precautions and planning that the basketball teams are doing before playing games during the COVID-19 pandemic. Players from Canada were able to get out of Canada just before the border was closed for safety reasons. Players, coaches and staff have been taking several steps, including masks, to lessen the possibility of illness. Coaches wear masks always, and players wear them when not playing. The medics have helped get the players ready, especially focused on injury prevention as players have fewer than normal practices and training time. Weber said getting other teams to play, especially for the “Little Apple Challenge” has been a challenge. The first five games of the season will be at home. With many new, young players, Weber said emphasized that he is “all about education” by making sure that players graduate and get jobs.
Stormy Kennedy will deliver a book signed by Weber to a local elementary school.
The club meets Thursdays at noon via Zoom. Visitors and guests are always welcome.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on Oct. 26 via Zoom. The club had 11 members join the meeting. President Charlie Sargent led the meeting.
The evening Kiwanis Club is having a beef raffle as a fundraiser and Sargent urged Solarians to consider buying a raffle ticket (www.manhattankskiwanis.com/donate). Solarian Ron Williams is back home with Vera and recuperating from heart pacemaker surgery. The 2020-2021 Solar Kiwanis handbook is ready to be published and should be mailed to members soon. The annual Independence Day pancake feed will be on July 5, 2021, since the holiday falls on a Sunday.
The program for the day was Mary Knapp, KSU climatologist, and was introduced by Solar Kiwanian Doug Denning. A climatologist is a meteorologist who studies the more long term effects and projections of weather. Knapp is responsible for establishing and maintaining a statewide network of equipment for gathering of weather data and answering questions on climate and weather matters. Knapp said the temperature outlook for Kansas is warmer than normal and the precipitation outlook is for November to be dryer than normal, mainly based on the study of El Nino and La Nina. El Niño and La Niña are the warm and cool phases of a recurring climate pattern across the tropical Pacific. The Kansas Mesonet Network (www.mesonet.ksu.edu) provides a multitude of weather data for the entire state of Kansas.
The group will meet via Zoom at noon Nov. 2. The program will be Michelle Sink, Big Brothers/Big Sisters area director, and will be presented by Solarian Chad Tepe.
Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club meets every Monday noon, currently via Zoom. Guests and prospective members are always welcome. Advance reservations are not necessary. Contact Secretary Doug Ackley (rda@ksu.edu or 785-539-4945) to obtain the Zoom link code for a meeting. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.