Gamma Omicron-ESA
Members of Gamma Omicron chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha met April 12 at the home of Debbie Hodges.
Chuck Sexton and his wife Melody from the Flint Hills Veterans Coalition presented the educational. The Flint Hills Veterans Coalition is a non-profit organization located in Manhattan. It was formed in 1992 by World War II veterans. Membership is free and open to all veterans. Membership if free and open to all veterans or anyone interested in supporting veterans. Chuck shared many activities of the organization to support and honor veterans.
Reports were given by committee chairs regarding donations made for the state’s three philanthropic projects to include Heartspring, Goodwill Industries and Capper Foundation. A total of 12 members were present, and one pledge. Donna Dawson shared a poem “Well worth the Pain,” by Diane Gould. The next meeting will be a celebration of Founders Day on May 10 at JP’s restaurant in Manhattan. District J will sponsor the fall state meeting for 2023 in Manhattan Aug. 18-20. Officers for the next year will be installed at this meeting. The officers will be Debbie Smith, president; Maureen Wells, vice president; Debbie Hodges, secretary; Carolyn Myers, treasurer; Claire Beck, educational chair; and Brenda Schaffer, co-educational chair.
The next planning meeting for the following year will be on May 24 at Maureen Wells’ home. The club will break for the summer and start again in August 2023 with monthly meetings. The organization continues to help prepare, and serve dinner at the Common Table once a month for the food insecure of Manhattan.
Those interested in hearing more about Gamma Omicron and Epsilon Sigma Alpha can contact DeAdre Strouts at strouts@cox.net or 785-477-0134, or Debbie Smith at debra0188@gmail.com or 785-776-5464.
Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club
Nancy Ryan and Lyn Patterson won the Grass Roots Fund game at the Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club May 1. Georgia Reynolds and Nancy Gugler were second, Linda Schottler and Debbie Fair were third, and Pam Bales and Gary Stemple were fourth in flight A and first in flight C. Kathleen Oldfather and Katie Philp were second in C.
The bridge group meets each Monday at 1 p.m. at the Seniors’ Center and invites all bridge players. For partnerships, call Pam at 785-456-3117.
Manhattan Rotary Club
President Steven Graham opened the April 27 meeting welcoming Konza Club Rotarians Michelle Sink and Richard Self. Rotarians celebrate World Immunization Week and the development of the polio vaccine. Tahnee Jacobs, co-founder of Laundry Love, was presented a $500 check from cup money in honor of the community work she and her sister do through Laundry Love. Laundry Love is a national program providing five free loads of laundry on the second Tuesday of each month at Suds and Duds on Anderson Avenue. Dale Bradley received a Paul Harris Society certificate and chevron from Rotary Foundation chair, Bob Ward. The Paul Harris Society recognizes Rotary members and friends of The Rotary Foundation who contribute $1,000 or more each year to the Annual Fund, PolioPlus Fund, or approved global grants. The club exceeded its goal for Grow Green Match Day. Cup money for April goes to the Flint Hills Foster Teen Camp.
Rotarian Duane Dunn introduced Dennis Cook, director of the Aggieville Business Association. Dennis provided a historical perspective of Aggieville and shared pictures and memories. Established in 1889, Aggieville is the oldest shopping district in Kansas. Street construction is finally complete. For the first time in five years, all entrances to Aggieville are open. May 4 was the grand reopening for the North Manhattan project. In 2024, the goal is to finish midtown and the alley to midtown and make 12th street from Laramie to Moro pedestrian only. An update on the midtown project is forthcoming. Strategic objectives for 2023 for Aggieville include parking, work/living opportunities, cleanliness and community.
In honor of Dennis’ speaking, the book “Moose’s Book Bus” was donated to Theodore Roosevelt Elementary.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on May 2 at the Blue Hills Room. There were 10 members present and one guest, Tom Trieb, from the Pott County/Wamego Kiwanis Club. Club President Chad Tepe led the meeting. John Schlender led the song, Warren Prawl led the pledge and Vera Williams gave the invocation.
Two club members had a wedding anniversary before the next meeting: Chad and Stacie Tepe (May 4) and Suzanne and Brandon Numrich (May 9).
Interclub chair Vera is looking for at least three club members to accompany her to visit the Junction City Noon club on May 10. Those interested should let Vera know. The May Solar Kiwanis Board meeting will be at noon May 17 at the Bluestem Bistro. All Solarians are welcome to attend. Tom Trieb from the Pott County/Wamego Kiwanis Club announced that they are looking for a Solar Kiwanian be a co-advisor for the newly formed Kiwanis AKtion Club through Manhattan ResCare Community Living. President Tepe said the club would discuss in the next Solar Kiwanis board meeting and get back to him.
Solarian Charlie Sargent introduced the speaker, Kristi Ingalls, Red Cross account manager. This is Ingalls’ 29th year with the American Red Cross. She said that the American Red Cross is not the only blood supplier in the United States but that the Red Cross supplies 50% of the blood. She said that a pint of whole blood is made up of red blood cells, plasma and platelets. These three items are separated by machine before going on “the shelf” and that is why it is advertised that one pint of blood can save up to three lives. She said that every day in the United States 29,000 red blood cell units are used, 5,000 platelets units and 6,500 plasma units. Ingalls said that the most prevalent blood type is O+ and that 85% of the people in the United States have that blood type. Ingalls indicated that Kansas is down employees just like a lot of businesses. They are down 18 employees in Kansas. Kansas drew 1,250 pints of blood in calendar year 2019 and drew 1,751 pints in calendar year 2022 with fewer employees.
Solar Kiwanis meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Blue Hills Room next to RC McGraw’s in the Blue Hills Shopping Center. The next meeting will be May 9 and the Riley County High School Key Club officers, advisor and Key Leadership Conference attendees will be the guest. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.