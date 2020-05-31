Manhattan Men’s Garden Club
The meeting was held on May 21 at the Collins Lane gardens with Pat Butler, Joe Mainey, David Meierer and Al Schmaderer as hosts. Nine members and one guest were present.
The hosts provided a barbecue outdoor supper, which has become a tradition for the May meeting. Members were able to maintain proper social distancing throughout the evening’s activities.
President Pat Butler called the business meeting to order. The previous minutes of Feb. 20 were read and the treasurer’s report was given with both being approved.
The Irish potatoes planted by the club look good. Doug Tippen had delivered the memorial planting for Bill Brubacker to the Hospice House. Doug has been reimbursed for the cost of the shrub. The club planted the flowers at the Senior Center on May 13. The club planned to plant sweet potatoes at 10:30 a.m. May 22. Produce from both the Irish and the sweet potatoes are donated to the Flint Hills Breadbasket.
Butler adjourned the business meeting and introduced Glenn Brunkow as the program speaker for the evening. The Brunkow family raises cattle and sheep and produces corn, soybeans and other crops on their farmland between Wamego and Westmoreland. Glenn is also on the Kansas Farm Bureau Board of Directors representing a 10-county area in Northeast Kansas. Glenn provided a program regarding their livestock and farming operation together with his experiences as a Kansas Farm Bureau director.
The next meeting is the annual picnic on June 18 at the Carroll and Barbara Hackbart residence. The meeting was adjourned.
Manhattan Rotary Club
President Mike Dodson reviewed the board meeting, saying that club secretary George Ham is phasing out of that job and Jayson Cyr will become the secretary and Bob Shannon will be assistant secretary. Mike also explained how to use district grant funds for COVID-19 and for other local needs. About $4,000 will be coming back from the district in a dues-based formula. A survey from incoming club president Rebecca Gould is being sent out to all members online. Bill Richter reviewed the interviews with a local candidate for the Peace Fellowship. Mike Mayo said that the club has reached the donation goal for the Rotary Foundation.
Steven Graham introduced the speaker, Julie Govert Walter, executive director of the North Central—Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging, Inc., a private not-for-profit corporation. The agency serves 18 counties with the main office in Manhattan and offices in Emporia and Salina. The agency is a designated Aging and Disabilities Resource Center, one of 11 in Kansas, and serves 13,000 square miles. About 45 paid staff members are in the offices, plus many other positions in the 38 senior centers. Funding comes from the “Older Americans Act,” Housing and Urban Development, county and local government partnerships, and other sources. Some of the programs managed are Friendship Meals Center and home-delivered meals; health insurance counseling; Older Kansans Employment Program; Information, Referral, Assistance and options counseling; and the Older Kansans Employment Program.
The club is currently meeting via Zoom at noon on Thursdays. Visitors and guests are always welcome.