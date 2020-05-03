Manhattan Rotary Club
President Mike Dodson presided at the meeting, which was held virtually on Zoom. Rebecca Gould announced the dues payment information is being mailed out to all members. “Cup money” was directed to Pawnee Mental Health or birthing kits, and can be sent to George Ham at Manhattan Rotary Club, PO Box 131, Manhattan, KS 66502. Steven Graham noted that Don Rathbone is OK from recent illness. President Mike noted that Dr. Steve Short from Manhattan has been the only pulmonary specialist serving temporarily at a COVID ward in New York. Vern Henricks provided information about donations to Grow Green Match Team and the COVID 19 fund made through the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation and thanked Phil Howe for his family foundation’s leadership in charitable causes.
Dede Brokesh introduced the speaker, Dr. Laurie Curtis, to tell about the “Ethiopia Reads” program that K-State helps to lead. Dr. Curtis is the Director of the Reading Specialist program at K-State and serves as the Committee Chairperson of the Book Centered Learning of Ethiopia Reads. Ethiopia Reads, founded in 1998, partners with the Ethiopian Ministry of Education and other organizations to create an educational system with reach throughout the county. Ethiopia Reads’ impact has grown from benefitting individual children to empowering communities to building educational capacity system-wide at the national level.
The Manhattan Rotary Club meets Thursdays at noon. They are currently meeting via Zoom. Visitors and guests are always welcome.