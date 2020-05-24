Manhattan
Rotary Club
The club met via Zoom with 53 attending. President Mike Dodson announced the golf tournament will be June 29 at the Country Club. Bill Richter and others will be interviewing one candidate for the Peace Fellows program.
C. Clyde Jones, as he has done every year since 1975, announced the Rotarian of the Year, Steven Graham, for his work as membership chair increasing membership over the last few years, for his participation in selecting the various Rotary Scholarship recipients, for active leadership at the district level, for introducing the “Blue and Gold” award recently, and for his many other contributions to Rotary.
Mike introduced the speaker, Bob Copple, for an update on the coronavirus pandemic. Bob is president and CEO of Ascension Via Christi and is on the city/county advisory council for the pandemic. He reported on the status of the disease locally and explained some other groups that are monitoring and working to control and react to the disease. These include the Manhattan Clinical Task Force made up of medical personnel, and the county Community Development Task Force, of which Bob Copple is co-chair. These advisory groups represent and serve Riley, Geary, and Pottawatomie Counties. He reported on COVID-19 hospital patients (none at the moment but several under observation), on the status of increased testing, and guidance for everyone.
Bob said the best practices still are to watch what we touch, wash hands frequently, always mask in public places, stay home if you are vulnerable, avoid needless exposure, clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces, and beware of scams.
Members may direct "cup money" for RYLA or for birthing kits c/o George Ham, PO Box 131. The Manhattan Rotary Club meets Thursdays at noon. Members are meeting via Zoom until further notice.