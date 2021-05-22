Flint Hills Woodturners
The Flint Hills Woodturners Club met via Zoom at 9 a.m. May 1. Twenty-six people participated including members from the South Kansas Woodturners Club of Wichita.
Steve Hougham provided a resin casting demonstration. Users need to protect their skin, eyes, and lungs from resin and its fumes when casting and turning. Steve primarily uses Alumilite, a two-part epoxy resin with a 12-minute working time. A pressure pot ensures bubble-free castings. Wood and any other objects must be completely dried before casting. You can make your own unique silicone molds for casting to reproduce shapes or use standard shapes, such as cylinders, using PVC pipes. If you want to add color to your resin, use a temperature gun and add colorant when the resin is between 95 and 105 degrees Fahrenheit. Carbide tools are thought to be the best for turning resin. Bowl and spindle gouges can result in too much chipping. Steve uses a negative rake scraper, or a skew used as a scraper. To finish, sand, wet sand, then buff. Information and videos are available online for the many types of resins, their casting properties, making molds, calculating volumes, turning, and finishing resin.
Show and tell participants included Terry Schmidt, Dennis Biggs, Peter Dorhout, Victor Schwarz, and David Delker. Members are welcome to join others for camaraderie and show and tell at the monthly lunch gatherings at Vista Burger. Dates can be found in the membership newsletter. Those interested in participating in a virtual meetings as a guest can visit www.flinthillswoodturners.org for information. The next virtual meeting will be June 5 with a demonstration of sharpening by Tom Boley.
Manhattan Rotary Club
Rebecca Gould presided at the in-person and Zoom meeting on May 13, and several new members and transfer members were introduced. The two Manhattan clubs will judge art submissions from school students on the theme of “Peace” on May 18. First and second place in various age groups receive cash prizes. Bill Richter reminded members that USD 383 can get credit for donated books at the Dusty Bookshelf if they request it. The club has open positions for membership chair and Polio Plus chair. Those interested should contact Steven Graham. Chris Culbertson announced several opportunities for volunteers, including Operation Pollinatia and others that help improve the number of pollinators in the area. Chris has details for volunteers in those activities. A couple of fundraising running events need volunteers to hand out water, including the Bill Snyder Run and the Juneteenth run. Bob Ward announced new PHF+1 status for Richard Jones.
Dick Wertzberger introduced Camilla Roberts, head of Honor and Academic Integrity at K-State. Camilla has been noted in the Wall Street Journal as president of the International Center for Academic Integrity. She said she works with others to build a culture of academic integrity through basic values of honesty, trust, fairness, respect, responsibility, and courage. K-State uses a motto, “A Family Built on Trust” and the “US” is in the word “trUSt.” She described various ways students might cheat, and “quality assurance” that can lead to accreditation on Academic Integrity. Camilla said parents should talk to their kids about the benefits of honesty, and the value of “education” versus the value of a “degree.”
The speaker signed a book, “We Are Water Protectors” that will be given to Lee Elementary School. The club meets Thursdays at noon at 1880 Kimball and on Zoom. Visitors and guests are always welcome.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on May 17 at the Blue Hills Room in the Blue Hills Shopping Center. Thirteen members and one guest join the meeting. President Charlie Sargent led the meeting.
Solarian John Schlender introduced the speaker, Warren Prawl, Solar Kiwanian. Prawl presented a summary of Kansas State University’s 100 years of involvement in international education. Prawl has had extensive overseas agricultural experience (16 years spent overseas in at least 30 countries). The first involvement of K-State in international agriculture was when Dr. Leland Call (which Call Hall is named after) was assigned in 1921 to consult with the Phillippines on agriculture programs. In 1928 KSU assigned a botany professor to work with Egypt on palm oil diseases. In 1948 state and federal Extension Services established the International Farm Youth Exchange (IFYE) and a K-State student was one of the first delegates.
Sargent congratulated the new officers for the 2021-2022 Kiwanis year and reminded them that their terms will begin Oct. 1. The group will not continue to meet weekly at the Blue Hills Room. Sargent asked club members to stay tuned to their emails to find out where they will be meeting in the near future.
The club will meet at noon May 24. Club members will receive email notification of meeting location. The program will be Bob Smith, director of the Fort Riley Museum.
Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club meets every Monday at noon. Guests and prospective members are always welcome. Advance reservations are not necessary. Contact Secretary Doug Ackley (rda@ksu.edu or 785-539-4945) to verify where we are meeting. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.