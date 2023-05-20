American Legion Auxiliary
The Pearce Keller Unit 17 auxiliary meeting of May 1 began with President Dana Pierce calling order at 6 p.m. Chaplain Doreen Burnett gave the opening prayer. The group then recited the Pledge of Allegiance and the Preamble to the Constitution of the American Legion Auxiliary. Dana welcomed guests Aria Dreiling, the 2023 Poppy Princess, and her mother Kyra Vanderbilt.
Secretary Charlene Redman took roll call with 15 members present, of which 12 were on the executive board or officers. Charlene read the minutes of the April meeting taken by acting secretary Lorene Oppy. There were no corrections
Sharon Pollman gave the treasurer’s report for March, which was approved as read and will be filed for audit. Lorene gave the bingo treasurer’s reports for March and April, which were approved as read and will be filed for audit.
In the membership report, Claudia Maples said the group has 173 paid members..
The Alice Kastner Scholarship committee awarded $500 each to Taylor Bonnette and Soledad Rodriguez.
Susan still needs poppy volunteers. Lorene and three helpers sent 181 letters to MHS junior girls with an application to Girls State included.
The May 4 meal was meatloaf, peas, potato salad, dinner rolls and dessert. Susan made a motion to keep process from the meals going forward. Doreen seconded. The motion carried.
After more discussion, Tanya Bachamp rescinded the vote, which Lorene seconded. A committee of Lorene, Tanya, Susan Bergsten, Dana and Tammy Meyer will meet with Commander Barry Maples to get definitive answers regarding Thursday night dinners.
The next regular meeting will be at 6 p.m. June 5. Doreen gave the closing prayer and Dana adjourned the meeting.
Bonfire 4-H Club
During the May 8 meeting, three Bonfire 4-H members gave presentations. Murphy Duggan told the club how she gets her cow ready for the fair, Amaree Wiebers demonstrated a few simple embroidery stitches, and Alena Wiebers showed how to propagate plants. Members also met to talk about banner and window decorating for this year’s Riley County Fair and discussed concession stand for the Swine Classic on June 30.
Gamma
Omicron-ESA
Gamma Omicron held its Founders Day celebration at JP’s on May 10. Members had cocktails and dinner together and then had their yearly award ceremony with installation of new officers. Judy Ahrens, Sherry Brown and Debbie Smith presented awards. Maureen Wells received her 35 year service award; Brenda Schaffer received her 30-year service award. Debbie Hodges received her first-degree Pallas Athene award. Bonnie Templeton was transferred formally into the chapter from the Zeta Phi chapter/ Debbie Swoyer had a jewel pin ceremony formally recognizing her into the chapter. DeAdre Strouts reported awards that the chapter won at the recent state Convention in Wichita. Awards won as a chapter include: one of the top ten chapters in the state; first place in the St. Jude 50/50 challenge; recognition for the state president’s project of homeless veterans; gold link recognition for educationals; third place for the St Jude Walk/Run. Donna Dawson and Sherry Brown installed the new officers. Brenda Schaffer lowered DeAdre Strouts gavel, and Donna Dawson (Mother of Debbie Smith) raised the new president’s gavel for Debbie Smith. The new officers for 2023-2024 will be president, Debbie Smith; vice president, Maureen Wells; secretary, Debbie Hodges; treasurer, Carolyn Myers; co-educational chairs, Claire Beck and Brenda Schaffer. DeAdre Strouts made closing remarks, and opening remarks were made by Debbie Smith, the new president, for the coming year. Finally members shared “secret sister” gifts.
Manhattan
Duplicate Bridge Club
Dianne Childs and Elizabeth Jankord won The Grass Roots Fund game at the Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club May 15 while Linda Schottler and Judy Hildreth were second. Lyn Patterson and Nancy Ryan tied for third in flight A and first in flight B with Pam Bales and Sharon Kriss. Amit Chakrabarti and Mory Mort were fifth. Pat and Tom O’Grady tied for third in B with Suzanne Crawford and Georgia Reynolds. Kathleen Oldfather and Katie Philp were first in flight C, while Janette Johnson and Lynda Yancey tied for second with Mike Grant and Tom Shields. The club meets each Monday at the Seniors’ Center and invites all bridge players. For partnerships, call Pam at 785-456-3117. The club will hold a charity game to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association on June 19. Cost will be $20 per person and will include lunch. There will be a morning session for beginners and coaches at 9 a.m., lunch at noon, and regular duplicate at 1 p.m. To RSVP for that game, contact Kathleen Oldfather at 785-477-0898 or kjoldfather@gmail.com.
Manhattan
Kiwanis Club
An open board meeting was held at Meadowlark Hills on May 16. President Al St. Cyr opened the meeting with 13 members and three guests present. Kitty Pursley reminded members of the Bill Snyder Highway Half marathon and 5K race on May 27. She urged members to encourage friends and family to volunteer helping with marshalling the race.
Kiwanis International will hold a convention in Minneapolis, Minnesota, June 21-24. Virtual attendance is an option for members interested but unable to attend in person.
The continuing improvements on Bluemont Hill-adding picnic shelters-is being discussed with the city and Park and Rec department.
Shawn Dryden of New Boston Creative Group presented the program. Shawn has developed a new website for the Manhattan Kiwanis Club. He explained in detail the features and benefits and how to best use it.
Doug Tippin reminded members of the social next Tuesday touring the new KSU Football Practice Facility followed by dinner at Rockin K’s.
The next meeting will be June 6 at Meadowlark Hills K-State room.
Manhattan Rotary Club
President Steven Graham opened the May 11 meeting welcoming guest the Rev. Dr. Kevin Armbrust and Konza Rotarian Rich Self. His Rotary fact was a summary of the 21 service projects club members (42 Rotarians, ten Rotaractors, and seven Interactors) completed to date. Club members prepared and sent birthing kits to Nigeria, created Rotary Care Kits for women leaving domestic violence and sex trafficking, supported a Global Grant Scholar at Humboldt University in Berlin, and distributed hundreds of items to local nonprofits through the Community Cares Chest to name several. More than 12 local agencies picked up products from the Community Cares Chest last week. Incoming Club vice president, Chris Culbertson, was named KSU Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. Final numbers from Grow Green Day Match Day donations were over $10,400 with about a $5,200 match. The District 5710 Rotary Foundation Gathering for Good event held on May 6, raised more than $23,000 for the Rotary Foundation. June 7 is Rotary on Tap at Colbert Hills and is a joint event with Konza Rotarians. Club Members have been asked to nominate a Rotarian of the Year and send to Dale Bradley. Cup money for May goes to Juneteenth.
Rotarian Vern Henricks introduced his son, Jordan Henricks, chaplain in the Army Rangers.
Jordan spoke of his early career and his most recent stint serving with the Rangers. He discussed mental health challenges among the Rangers. Next year, Jordan and his family will move to Boston for a year of graduate education. Following this, he will become a World Religion Instructor for the Chaplain Corps. Jordan has served in the U.S. as well as abroad in Iraq and Afghanistan.
In honor of Jordan’s presentation, the book, “Gigi Ojiji” was donated to Theodore Roosevelt Elementary School.
Polly Ogden-DAR
The Polly Ogden Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met May 6 and installed officers for the 2023-25 term. The officers were as follows: Sara Larson, regent; Donna VanGilder, vice regent; Marty Wellington, chaplain; Anne Jardine, recording secretary; Susan Church, corresponding secretary; Carol Regehr, treasurer; Jan Wichman, registrar; and Charlene Brownson, historian.
During the meeting, the Polly Ogden Chapter awarded the Terry Sue Healy DAR Scholarship in American History to Ethan Bernet and Brinna Wellington, who are both students at Kansas State University. Bernet is studying secondary education with an emphasis in social studies and hopes to teach middle or high school social studies in the future. Wellington is majoring in history with a minor in East Asian studies and plans to also major in anthropology. In 2024, Wellington plans to study abroad in South Korea.
Preceptor Beta Zeta-BSP
Preceptor Beta Zeta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi members met at 10 a.m. May 9 at the home of Gloria Holcombe. Hostess Gloria Holcombe served a brunch of fruit with yogurt, muffins, poppy seed bread and molded flower candies.
President Mary Lou Glende called the meeting to order with the Opening Ritual.
During roll call, six members answered roll call with “What is your favorite piece of technology you have at your fingertips?” Answers included cell phones, computers, bookkeeping program, credit or debit cards, cell phone calendars and the dishwasher.
The April minutes were approved as emailed.
Secretary Mary Sue Moore returned the Chapter Record Review form to International updating the new officers for next year. The theme for next year is “Watch Beta Sigma Phi Grow and Bloom.”
Betty Frank read from Beta Bits about Active and Honorary Memberships to Beta Sigma Phi.
For the April social, six members and one guest attended the Founder’s Day celebration at the Little Grill.
Peggy and Kim Riley will celebrate their 47th anniversary on May 29.
The meeting was closed with the Closing Ritual and Mizpah.
For Friends at your Fingertips gift exchange, ladies exchanged “technology at your fingertips” gifts.
For the program, Gloria shared pictures of her trip to Dallas, Houston, and Louisiana. She visited two presidential libraries, the Space Center, and the book depository in Dallas.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on May 16 at the Blue Hills Room. There were 10 members present and one guest, Morgan Todd, a guest of Solarian Doug Haverkamp. Club President Chad Tepe led the meeting. Karl Dean led the song, Doug Haverkamp led the pledge and Vera Williams gave the invocation.
Solarian Doug Haverkamp introduced the speaker, Caleb Snider, Tuttle Creek Lake Park Manager with the Corp of Engineers. Snider grew up around Chapman and attended K-State. He has been working for the Corps of Engineers for 19 years, most of that at Milford Lake and the last year at Tuttle Creek Lake. Snider said there are several projects going on at Tuttle Creek Lake but the most visible is the rock repair on the north side of the dam. The bridge will be closed for about two years during this project. They will also be repairing and replacing two steel gate liners. The repairs will fix a steel liner downstream of service gate one and will replace the steel liner downstream of service gate two. Repairs on both service gates are scheduled to begin Aug. 1. They have also contracted to repair roadwork caused by the high water in 2019. They are also doing fence installation in the Off-Road Vehicle Park and will be adding additional hunting areas in the future. There is water injection dredging going on to reduce the silt build up in Tuttle Creek Lake.
Interclub chairperson, Vera Williams, and 3 other club members (Tepe, Dean, Sargent) traveled to the Junction City Noon club May 10 for an interclub. The club and the Wamego/Pottawatomie County Kiwanis club are co-sponsoring a service organization for adults with disabilities called a Kiwanis AKtion Club. The club members will be from Rescare Community Living in Manhattan. The club will pay half the charter fee and half the annual dues.
Solar Kiwanis meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Blue Hills Room next to RC McGraw’s in the Blue Hills Shopping Center. The next meeting will be on May 23 and Solarian Doug Denning will introduce Scott Kohl, viticulture and enology program director with Highland Community College. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.
Town and Country Garden Club
The April 25 meeting was held at Rebecca Stark’s home. Tim Lindemuth and Betty and Kirk Wilson provided refreshments.
President Val Converse called the meeting to order at 4:25 p.m.
Minutes were accepted with an amendment of April 15 for the lily sale. Treasurer’s report was accepted.
Sue reported for the KSU Gardens committee. June 10 is the Master Gardeners garden tour. July 29 is the iris sale.
Barbara G reported that she, Gloria and Marcia met with Blueville Nursery to come up with a plan for the children’s patio at the Manhattan Public Library. No plan yet.
Sign up sheet for the plant sale was circulated. At 10 a.m. the remaining plants are half-price. At 11 a.m., plants are free. There was a suggestion that free plants can be taken for the club’s various gardens as needed. The club still needs members to send a list of the plants being brought to the sale. Labels can be protected by clear packing tape. The club needs volunteers to pick up beer flats to be dropped off Friday night.
Ricci has posted the plant sale on several groups. She has developed a Facebook page for use by club members. A member noted that the name of the club is incorrect on the Facebook page. Preeti is also involved with the facebook page.
The Riley County Museum pots are missing. They will be planted when located.
Val needs a volunteer to assume responsibility for keeping the scrapbook updated.
Laura reported on the good work day at Sunset Zoo. She reminded people of the option for buying plants for the garden and the club will reimburse. Sprinklers are on. Annuals can be planted anywhere.
Friends of the Gardens have looked into donations ($21,000). The funds are made available to Scott to use as needed. It usually pays for student labor.
Cindy will be leaving the club. This opens a slot for another member. This also means finding a new plant sale location and storage for six tables. Cindy has written instructions for future use.
Meeting adjourned at 5:10 p.m. The next meeting is May 23 at Tim Lindemuth’s home with Karen Dunn and Laura Hall providing refreshments.
Sue reported Vera Langemeier’s stone is still not finished.
Megan Engle from Ascension Via Christi Rehab Center on good body mechanics while gardening.