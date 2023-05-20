American Legion Auxiliary

The Pearce Keller Unit 17 auxiliary meeting of May 1 began with President Dana Pierce calling order at 6 p.m. Chaplain Doreen Burnett gave the opening prayer. The group then recited the Pledge of Allegiance and the Preamble to the Constitution of the American Legion Auxiliary. Dana welcomed guests Aria Dreiling, the 2023 Poppy Princess, and her mother Kyra Vanderbilt.

