College Hill 4-H Club
The April 9 Zoom meeting of the College Hill 4-H club was called to order by President
Elisabeth Efken. Secretary Mandalyn Otto called roll call. There were nine members and two leaders participating. Drake Otto led the club in a Quarantine Scavenger Hunt. Rachel Kovar gave the historian report and Ashley Schafer gave the ambassador report. Mr. Weber discussed what 4-H will look like moving forward and members shared their recent Clover Moments. After announcements, the meeting was adjourned with the 4-H pledge, led by Lawton Weber.
Manhattan Rotary Club
President Mike Dodson made several announcements to open the May 7 meeting. Members should have received information about dues from Rebecca Gould. The club is interviewing one candidate for the Rotary Peace Fellowship, chaired by Bill Richter. The golf tournament is scheduled for June 29 at the Country Club. John Armbrust said that Gov. Laura Kelly has appointed Rotarian Lyle Butler to co-chair the Kansas Recovery Task Force.
Chris Culbertson introduced the speaker, Katherine “Kat” Culbertson to speak about her work in the Peace Corps and the culture of Madagascar. Peace Corps projects in Madagascar include agriculture, health, and education. Most of the people live off the land and depend on family farming. The village where she was is accessible by only a long footpath. Peace Corps workers learn the local language, in this case Malagasy. The main object of her trip was to combat malnutrition through teaching home gardening, composting, and nutrition education. They partner with other groups such as Catholic Relief Services and Green Again Madagascar and several others. She referred to her blog, katsnotinkansasanymore.home.blog.
There was a correction from two weeks ago. Dr. Laurie Curtis is retired from K-State and K-State does not help lead the Ethiopia Reads program.
The Manhattan Rotary Club meets Thursdays at noon, currently via Zoom, but might return to lunch meetings in a few weeks. Collection money is still going to birthing kits via Chris Nolte. Visitors and guests are always welcome.
VFW Auxiliary
The VFW 1786 Auxiliary will be holding elections and installation of officers for 2020-21 at the next regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. May 18 at 2630 Farm Bureau Road.
Masks must be worn in order to enter. State and local guidelines pertaining to the COVID-19 outbreak will be followed.
In an attempt to keep the meeting short and productive, those attending should review pages 34-47 of the ritual book for the guidelines for the ceremony.
Actions to be voted on or motions to be made will be sent out in an email prior to the meeting for review.
To contact the Manhattan VFW Auxiliary, email vfw1786aux@gmail.com.