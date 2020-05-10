Manhattan Rotary Club
The club met via Zoom at noon April 30. President Mike Dodson said that the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation has raised about $1.2 million in its Grow Green Match Day 2020, in which the Manhattan Rotary Club participates. The selection of Rotarian of the Year will be announced on May 14. The golf tournament will likely be scheduled for late June. Jayson Cyr noted that there are four students from Manhattan for RYLA (Rotary Youth Leadership Academy), which will be held virtually this year and with a much smaller number of students than usual.
The Manhattan High School Interact Club presented the program. Catherine Culbertson, Eleanor Bryant, Matthew Culbertson, Trinity Brockman, exchange Rotary student Nicole Fricks and their sponsor Mac Phrommany (former KSU Rotaractor) presented many activities that the Interact Club has done this school year. Nicole reviewed what she has learned about America, for example her surprise that “filling stations have everything” compared to those in her home country of Brazil. Some of Interact’s projects have been a canned food drive, cookies for finals, a nationally known speaker Nathan Harmon, assembling birthing kits that will go to Madagascar, meeting with some Interact E-clubs, and others. A current project is working with the MHS administrators and the school nurse to improve the availability of feminine products in the restrooms. The club will have planted 200 new trees around town with help from Rotarian Chris Culbertson.