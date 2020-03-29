Preceptor Beta
Zeta-BSP
Preceptor Beta Zeta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi met March 3 at the Friends Room of the Manhattan Public Library. All members provided refreshments. President Mary Pauli called the meeting to order with opening ritual. Roll call was answered by seven members on the topic “What feature would be included in your dream home?”
All members and six spouses attended the Valentine dinner at Meadowlark Hills.
The meeting was closed with closing rituals and Mizpah.
Solar Kiwanis
Due to coronavirus concerns, the Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club has canceled regular Monday meetings indefinitely.
Club members are encouraged to monitor their emails for further information about club meetings and other information about our club.