College Hill 4-H Club
The Feb. 13 meeting of the College Hill 4-H club was called to order by President, Elisabeth Efken. Roll call was answered by “What is your favorite Valentine’s Day candy?” There were 15 members, two leaders and parents present. Jake Larson led the club in singing “Home on the Range.” Drake Otto organized members in recreation to play the Dragon game. Secretary Mandalyn Otto read the minutes of the last meeting and then reports were given by Emma Blanck (reporter), Lawton Webber (parliamentarian), Rachel Kovar (historian and ambassador) and Will Addair (treasurer). Ms. Larson gave the community leader report.
4-Hers shared their highlights from the past month. Mandalyn Otto gave a project talk about grooming double-coated dogs and introduced her pet to the club. Jake Larson gave a demonstration on making lasagna cups. The meeting was adjourned with Rachel Kovar leading the club in the 4-H pledge. The next meeting is scheduled for March 12.
District J-ESA
Members of District J of Epsilon Sigma Alpha met March 1 at the Senior Citizen’s Center in Abilene. President Carol Reinhardt called the meeting to order and Janet Rice presented a memorial for Phyllis Mentgen and Pat Upham. District officers were introduced and roll call was taken with members attending from the chapters of Beta Epsilon-Frankfort, Gamma Lambda-Manhattan, Gamma Omicron-Manhattan, and Zeta Phi-Junction City. Sondra Messenger presented the minutes of the last meeting and they were approved as corrected. Chelsea Jackson presented the treasurer’s report in Suzy Winter’s absence. Various members shared the activities that their chapters have been doing since the last meeting. The members approved the philanthropic donations that were presented.
“We Are Family” was the installation theme for the new officers for 2020-2021. Linda Bottom installed new officers: President Donna Dawson, Vice-President Suzy Winters, Treasurer Chelsea Jackson, and Secretary Debbie Smith. The planning meeting for District J will be at 10 a.m. June 27 at the home of Donna Dawson. The meeting was adjourned with members reciting the closing ritual.
All state report forms and philanthropic donations must be postmarked by April 1, 2020. Kansas State Convention is April 30-May 3 in Olathe.
Manhattan
Duplicate Bridge Club
Linda Schottler and Mory Mort won the Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club game March 2 at the Seniors’ Center. Edie Thomson and Connie Noble tied for second with Katha Hurt and Dianne Childs, and Ellen Hoover and Sherry Downey were fourth. Noble and Thomson were first in flight B, Hoover and Downey were second, and Larry Lord and Graham Rose were third. The club meets each Monday at 1 p.m. with a brief lesson before the game. All bridge players are invited to come and try duplicate bridge. For partnerships, call Kathleen at 785-477-0898.
Manhattan Kennel Club
The Manhattan Kennel Club met at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18 at the club building, 1000 S. Manhattan Ave., with Kay Cassella presiding. Susan Keller, training coordinator, reported on the winter classes. Spring classes are posted on mkkc.org. There are some new classes being offered, such as “Puppy Culture” for dogs 2 to 4 months old. Also offered is basic obedience, novice and advance rally and beginning and advance agility. The Canine Good Citizen test will be offered at 7 p.m. March 9.
On Feb. 13, the club hosted the K-State Canine and Behavior clubs with an information night, Lou Claasen and Kitty Pursley reported. Subjects covered were obedience, agility, confirmation, dock diving, disc work and barn hunt. The possibility of doing another night was discussed.
The Kennel Club will participate in the inaugural Play MHK event in downtown Manhattan on April 25. Agility will be showcased.
The next meeting will be at 7:30 p.m. March 10 at the club building.
Manhattan Rotary Club
President Mike Dodson announced the day as a work session for the various committees.
Sue Maes updated plans for an exchange visit from South Africa Rotarians, with nine visitors coming in late April. Betty Stevens introduced new member Elizabeth “Liz” Ward.
Steven Graham announced the latest “Recognition” award goes to Betty Stevens for her various activities in Rotary including grant writing and management, writing weekly notes for the Mercury and KMAN and serving as president. Dick Thiessen received a recognition award for his 50 years as a Rotarian.
Rotary Leadership Training will be available March 14-15 in Lenexa and Aug. 20 at Manhattan Chamber of Commerce. Dr. Roger Reitz, who provides musical accompaniment for the club’s singing each week, received the Holiday Inn Appreciation.
The Manhattan Rotary Club meets Thursdays at noon at the Holiday Inn at the Campus. Visitors are always welcome.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on March 2 at the Little Apple Brewing Company with 16 members present. President Vera Williams led the meeting. Doug Ackley led the song “America,” Doug Haverkamp led the pledge of allegiance, and Doug Denning gave the invocation.
President Vera Williams reported there are no member birthdays or anniversaries in the next week.
Kansas History Day was on February 29 and Solar had a number of members assisting: Larry Williams, Jerry Rosine, Warren Prawl, Phil Anderson, Doug Denning, Karl Dean, Jason Maseberg-Tomlinson, Mary Scharfe, Jim Bach, and former Solar Kiwanian Marisa Larson.
President Williams moved that charter members Fred Freeby and Jim Sharp be awarded Solar Kiwanian of the Year and they were selected unanimously. The Kansas District Kiwanis Mid Year Conference was held March 28 and 29 in Topeka. Pam and John Fajen represented the club.
The program was Solarian Bob Johnson talking about Russian agriculture and politics and his experiences there through VOCA (Volunteers in Overseas Cooperative Assistance).
The program for March 9 will be Solarian Jim Jorns introducing Bill Riley from The Kansas Nature Conservancy.
Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club meets every Monday at noon at the Little Apple Brewing Company. Guests and prospective members are always welcome. Advance reservations are not necessary. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.
VFW Auxiliary
At the last meeting the group discussed disaster preparedness.
It was suggested to have a backpack or container such as a bucket with a lid and handle for easy handling with at least a two week supply of needed items. The backpack can be kept in a car and the container/bucket in a location that’s easily accessible for a quick exit from the home.
Some items to include in your disaster preparedness kit include, but are not limited to copies of insurance information for health, home and auto; bank information; medications for one to two weeks; medical mask and gloves; keys for your home, car and safe deposit box; phone and charger; flashlight and batteries; fire starter; emergency blanket-MCR medical silver metallic (prevents heat loss and hypothermia); safety light; hooded poncho; water; crackers; canned food; can opener; whistle.
Visit fema.gov for more information.