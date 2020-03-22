American Legion Women’s Auxiliary
The Pearce Keller Unit 17 Women’s Auxiliary meeting of Feb. 3 began with President Marilyn Randa introducing Ryan McKee from Manhattan Parks and Recreation. He was looking for volunteers to help with upcoming events. Marilyn called the meeting to order at 6:10 p.m. Chaplain Susan Bergsten gave the opening prayer followed by a moment of silence in memory of POWs and MIAs. The group then recited the Pledge of Allegiance and the Preamble to the Constitution of the American Legion Auxiliary.
Secretary Charlene Redman took the roll call of officers and executive board with 16 members present.
Charlene read the minutes of the January meeting. There were no corrections.
Sharon Pollman gave the January treasurer’s report, which was approved as read and will be filed for audit. Lorene Oppy presented the bingo treasurer’s report for January, which was approved as read and will be filed for audit.
Membership chair Claudia Maples reported 186 members.
Lorene gave the report on the mystery dinner theater receipts and expenses. The check will be presented to the KSU Johnson Cancer Research Center at an upcoming meeting. Linda McClung made a motion to continue the mystery dinner theater in 2021. Lorene seconded. The motion carried.
The VA sent a thank you for the group’s help at the Christmas gift shop at the hospital.
Chaplain Susan sent a get well card and two sympathy cards.
Marilyn Randa presented a bill of $59.92 for plaque engraving. Dana Pierce moved and Dianna Horner second that the group pay the bill. The motion carried.
Marilyn thanked Sharon, Dianna and Doreen Burnett for the evening’s refreshments.
Susan gave the closing prayer and Marilyn adjourned the meeting.
Ashland FCE
President Hazel Sargent called the Ashland Family and Community Education meeting to order.
Nine members were present. Hazel presented the educational program “Do You Know Your Sleep A to Zzzzzz?” A short business meeting followed.
Teresa Whitlock provided refreshments.
Flint Hills
Woodturners Club
The monthly meeting of Flint Hills Wood Turners Club met at 9 a.m. March 7 at the Golden Prairie Honey Farms, 8859 Green Valley Drive, Manhattan. President Ray Case encouraged continuing and new members to get their $35 membership dues paid to Treasurer Ross Hirst for 2020. Benefits to members include the monthly meeting, skill enhancement sessions, access to the free library, the monthly newsletter, access to mentors and discounts at many woodworking vendors.
The Honey Farm is looking for some volunteers and possibly some part-time paid employees to help with building bee boxes.
Members are encouraged to learn something new or expand skills by taking advantage of the club’s mentoring program. This program utilizes the vast array of expertise available within the club. Those who would like to be a mentor or be matched with a mentor should contact the club’s vice presidnet, Robert Kloppenborg.
The transfer station in Manhattan often notifies Ray when wood is dropped off in case it is of interest to wood workers/turners. Ray will send out emails to the membership about such opportunities.
Operations Officer Steve Bietau reminded members the club would be participating in the “Meet the Makers” public demonstration event held at the Manhattan Discovery Center on March 9.
Raffle items won this month by participating members included Woodcraft Supply certificates, redheart wood block, a diamond sharpening stone, Doctors Woodshop high build friction polish, abranet abrasive set, and the grand prize was an inertia sander.
Woodturner Matt Monaco was confirmed as interested in demonstrating decorative effects on bowls and boxes to the club at a future date. In addition to demonstrations in the morning and afternoon at an extended Saturday club meeting, he will have workshops on the Friday and Sunday of that weekend for $75 per person.
Tom Boley gave an demonstration on how to turn the oval vase which he brought to show and tell in January using a vacuum chuck. Tom provided pertinent information on what equipment is needed, potential vendors and approximate pricing, and how to configure the vacuum chucking system.
Due to federal and state recommendations to help control the COVID-19 pandemic, all club gatherings have been postponed until further notice. This includes regular monthly meetings, “Ya Gotta Eat” lunches, Skill Enhancement sessions, and the fifth anniversary potluck.
Kansas Quality Woodworkers
Association
The March meeting of the Kansas Quality Woodworkers Association met at the Golden Prairie Honey Warehouse. President Knick Knicklebine opened the meeting with 23 members and guests in attendance.
The home show was evaluated. The president asked for a member to make adjustments for the KQWA display rack.
For show and tell, Wayde Houghtaling discussed plans for making a dust collector. Knick Knicklebine offered a small scroll saw for the membership and announced wood is available at the saw mill and Riley.
Kent Foster provided the program on how to make hand cut dove tails. He told about the history of dove tails and the techniques of making them. The tools that he uses are clamps, jigs, Japanese saw, sharp chisels, coping saw and a vise.
Gerry and Shirley Posler and Mike Roediger provided refreshments.
For information about the club, call 785-539-8073.
Manhattan Rotary Club
The Manhattan Rotary Club met March 12. President Mike Dodson presented a 50-year membership recognition to Edward Seaton. Greeters were Jeff Sackrider and Sarah Siders. Rotarian Bob Copple, president of Ascension Via Christi hospital, spoke about local health care in response to the COVID-19 precautions. Cup money will go to Pawnee Mental Health.
Melanie Nord introduced the program, Joe and Sheila Markley, who manage the C.L. Hoover Opera House in Junction City. They described the regional mission of the venue and the various types of programming. Some highlights are the After School Theatre Repertory, special performances by the Celtic Dancers, Trinity Band Ensemble, and a bus trip to Broadway. The venue is a member of the League of Historic American Theatres, but the interior has been totally updated, even including special hearing devices in the seating area. Some upcoming attractions are the Robert Rodriguez String Quartet, Stunt Dogs (rescue dogs), the Junction City Community Theatre production of “Mamma Mia” and the Hand Bell “Forte” series.
Seven international exchange students are looking for host families in District 5710.
In the speakers’ honor the book “1000 Facts About the White House” will be given to Theodore Roosevelt School. Greg Denver received the Holiday Inn Appreciation. The Manhattan Rotary Club meets Thursdays at noon at the Holiday Inn at the Campus. Visitors are always welcome.
Solar Kiwanis
Due to coronavirus concerns and safety for members and guests, the Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club canceled regular Monday meetings and board of directors meeting. The board of directors will meet via email the week of March 23 in order to determine further cancelations.
Club members are encouraged to monitor their emails for further information about club meetings and other information about the club.
Solarian Karl Kandt has a birthday March 23.
Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club meets every Monday at noon at the Little Apple Brewing Company. Guests and prospective members are always welcome. Advance reservations are not necessary. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.
VFW Auxiliary
Barb Smith motioned to pre-approve participation in projects not needing monetary input for the remainder of the year, including, but not limited to rucks, car shows, gun shows, flag disposal, Everybody Counts, Juneteenth, Wounded Warrior Picnic and MRC luncheons. Dates and times of projects will be announced at a later time. Terri Sutton seconded. Motion passed.
It was suggested the group have a calling tree to inform members about events that come up suddenly like funerals. The Post and Auxiliary have a joint Facebook page and updates will be posted there.
To contact the Manhattan VFW Auxiliary, email vfw1786aux@gmail.com.