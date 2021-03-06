Manhattan Lions Club
The Manhattan Lions Club met at 6:15 p.m. on Feb. 22 at Four Points by Sheraton with 20 members and three guests present. Lion President Dave Schafer called the meeting to order. Lion Duaine Sherwood led in singing “Home on the Range” followed by the Pledge of Allegiance before singing “Lions Roar.” Lion Preston Chapel gave the invocation. Birthdays and anniversaries for February were recognized. Long time member J.Lester Hooper was remembered in his passing.
Lion Carol Ott reported on Valentine cards sent to widows of former Lion members. Lion Joe Ott told about plans for Lions Easter egg distribution. Lion Duaine Sherwood reported on a grant received from College Avenue UMC for youth eyeglasses. Lion Chris Wilson updated plastic bag collection for a bench.
Following dinner, Dr. David Grieger played a guitar and harmonica with singing. Afterwards Lion Duaine Sherwood led in singing “Smile True Lions” before the meeting was adjourned. The next meeting will be March 8.
For more information about Manhattan Lions Club, contact Lion Dave Schafer at davideschafer@msn.com.
Manhattan Rotary Club
President Rebecca Gould opened the Feb. 25 meeting with announcements. RYLA is back on and four students might visit next year.
Cup Money is for Shepherd’s Crossing, which is seeing more people needing help. People can donate online at shepherdscrossing.info and indicate “Rotary” to get a 4X match. Bill Richter introduced new member Claudia Petrescu, who is vice provost for graduate studies and dean of the graduate school at KSU. Bob Ward announced the newest Paul Harris Fellow, Karen McCulloh.
David Proctor introduced Timothy Shaffer, associate professor in the department of communication studies and assistant director of the Institute for Civic Discourse and Democracy at K-State. He has written four books about communication in civic life and participates in the Kansas Civic Life Project. He explained what it means to be a professional in civic life. Other topics he explained were professionalism done democratically, political gridlock and the apparently increased disagreement about facts. Other topics covered were civility, political speech, civil discourse as learning space, openness, boundaries and hospitality in speech. He is a member of the Rapid Response Team on Civil Discourse on Race Relations established by the Extension Committee on Organization and Policy (ECOP) at the national level of the Cooperative Extension System. More details are online at the Institute for Civic Discourse and Democracy at K-State and in any of his four books.
In honor of the speaker, Stormy Kennedy will deliver a book to a local school. The Manhattan Rotary Club meets at noon on Thursdays, currently by Zoom. Visitors and guests are always welcome.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on March 1 via Zoom. Twelve members joined the meeting plus Kansas District Division 4 Lt. Gov. Cindy Cone and speaker Sarah Siders. President Charlie Sargent led the meeting.
Sargent said club member Vera Williams was celebrating her birthday.
The program speaker for the day was Sarah Siders, executive director of Sparks Manhattan, a non-profit organization formed with a mission to engage and support a culture of entrepreneurship in the Greater Manhattan community. Club member Dave Meusborn introduced her. Sarah explained how the organization was formed and the goals they are trying to achieve. Spark Manhattan was formed in July 2020 and works with the City of Manhattan, Manhattan Area Chamber of Commerce, and Kansas State University in trying to institute a program developing and supporting existing entrepreneurs and providing resources for new entrepreneurial endeavors. She said other individuals and businesses help with financial needs and resources. Sarah said her organization would welcome all interested parties to help.
Voting for Solar Kiwanian of the year is underway and votes need to be received by March 8. The group will meet via Zoom at noon March 8. The program will be introduced by Solarian Jeff Morris and will be Katie Pawlosky of NBAF, who is their director of communications.
Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club meets every Monday noon, currently via Zoom. Guests and prospective members are always welcome. Advance reservations are not necessary. Contact Secretary Doug Ackley (rda@ksu.edu or 785-539-4945) to obtain the Zoom link code for a meeting. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.