American Legion Women’s Auxiliary
The Pearce Keller Unit 17 Women’s Auxiliary meeting of March 1 began with Susan Bergsten calling order at 6 p.m. Chaplain Doreen Burnett gave the opening prayer followed by a moment of silence in memory of POWs and MIAs. The group then recited the Pledge of Allegiance and the Preamble to the Constitution of the American Legion Auxiliary.
Secretary Charlene Redman took the roll call with 16 members present, of which nine were executive board or officers.
Charlene read the minutes of the February meeting. There were two corrections.
Sharon Pollman gave the treasurer’s report for February which was approved as read and will be filed for audit. Lorene Oppy presented the bingo treasurer’s report for February which was approved as read and will be filed for audit.
Membership chair Claudia Maples reported 180 paid members, which includes two transfers.
The first gun drawing was Feb. 26. Fifty people attended the biscuit and gravy breakfast on Feb. 27. March 13 is the oratorical at the post home. There are four boys competing. Andie has scholarship applications, which are due at 5 p.m. March 30.
There will be no Poppy Day this year because of COVID-19. The same reservations exist for restarting bingo.
Susan asked for volunteers to form a nominating committee for the slate of officers for the upcoming year. The committee will include Tammy Meyer, Angela Coleman and Floyd Van Duff. The sale will be announced at the April meeting. Installation will be in May.
Doreen gave the closing prayer and Susan adjourned the meeting. The next regular meeting will be at 6 p.m. April 5.
Eagles Auxiliary
The first Auxiliary potluck of 2021 was at 6:30 p.m. March 18. Nancy Drumm offered prayer as members held hands around the table of plenty. The 7:30 p.m. business meeting was opened with Betty Mullet presiding. Members saluted and pledged allegiance to the American flag led by Shirley Wilson. Suzanne Birdwell gave the two evening prayers.
The March 4 minutes were approved as read by Joan Baughman. Bills were allowed to be paid. The guest was June Buckles, a 40-year member from Junction City Auxiliary. Carrie Rice will purchase suggested food for the April 1 potluck prior to the 7:30 p.m. meetings. There will be a short memorial service after the April 1 meetings to honor deceased aerie and auxiliary members from 2019-2021.
Auxiliary members provided desserts for the Jason Bly Celebration of Life event March 20.
During the Good of the Order Suzanne, Shirley and Virginia Wesley won the ticket drawings. The group shall meet again at 7:30 p.m. April 1 unless convened earlier with notice to members.
Konza Prairie
Quilters Guild
The Konza Prairie Quilters Guild met by Zoom on March 8. The meeting was called to order by President Vevia Beaulieu.
BOM should be delivered to Fence Line Quilts by March 31. The T-shirt project needs a chairperson and committee members. Susie Weir and her team made two quilts. March birthdays were announced. Members can participate in the Quilt Challenge “Celebrate Kansas.”
Bealieu introduced speaker Diane Murtha. She encouraged members to participate in our quilt challenge. She explained how participating in the challenge has expanded her quilting world.
Program co-chair Beverly Holdren introduced Karen Spaeth, a member of the Quilts from the Heart committee, to present a history of the project.
Quilts from the Heart has been a philanthropy project of the guild since 2004. It started with leftover money from a bus trip to the Houston International Quilt Show. Bonnie Olsen, bus hostess, suggested something be done for children in the community. The Crisis Center was called and a 17-year project was created.
Today, the group “team quilts.” Some ladies like to piece tops, some like to machine quilt, and others like to bind. Others complete the entire quilt. A guild committee meets monthly for a “Sew Day.” Their purpose is to see that all the quilts are finished. A table is set up at all guild meetings to pick up kits or fabric or batting or bring or pick up unfinished quilts to work on. Normally, the 150 goal is exceeded.
Last November, 150 quilts were delivered to the safe shelter. More than 2,500 quilts have been donated over the last 17 years.
Michelle Crisler guild member and program co-chair, presented a history of her family’s sewing and quilting. Each scrap of fabric was carefully preserved. Michelle has been sewing for 30 years. She demonstrated via Zoom how to make the “fractured checkerboard” quilt pattern. The pattern and directions were included in the March newsletter.
Sharon Hughes, guild member, spoke on how to make a square on point pillow and pin cushion. Scraps or precuts can be used to make the projects.
Susie Weir was the technology expert for the demonstrations.
Manhattan Rotary Club
On March 18, President Rebecca Gould introduced Tom Fryer who announced that the “Rotarian of the Year” nominations are open. Nominations can be submitted to Tom Fryer, Bill Richter, Vern Henricks, or last year’s Rotarian of the Year, Steven Graham. Nominations must be in writing with the name of the nominee and reasons why that person is deserving of the recognition and must be submitted by April 15. Cup money this week is for Pawnee Mental Health and can be submitted to P.O. Box 331, Manhattan, KS 66502.
Steven Graham introduced the program, Ken and Kathy Scroggs, to tell about their work with children at the Mission Creek Camp and Retreat Center and Hope Ranch. The motto for the camp if “Be FREE at Camp.” The letters of FREE stand for Fun, Relationships, Excellence and Empowerment. Mission Creek Camp specializes in activities for kids who have doctor-diagnosed disabilities. Activities available to the kids include canoeing, archery, hiking, horse riding, paddle boats, kick ball, hiking, fishing, talent shows, and other activities. The camp is on 187 acres. All staff members are safety and water activity certified. This camp also partners with the Hope Ranch Therapeutic Riding center and other programs.
Stormy Kennedy will take a book signed by the speakers to one of the local schools. The Manhattan Rotary Club meets Thursdays at noon, currently with both in-person gathering or Zoom. Visitors and guests are always welcome.
Riley County
Historical Society
The Riley County Historical Society Fund will participate in “Grow Green” virtual event, hosted by the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation. Donations made on that date will be matched at 50 percent by some community donors. To donate, go to the website at www.growgreenmanhattan.com, drop off your check at the Greater Manhattan Community Foundation, 555 Poyntz, No. 269, or mail a donation (postmarked on or before April 22) to GMCF, P.O. Box 1127, Manhattan, KS, 66505-1127. The RCHS fund is an endowment that supports the society’s mission to collect, preserve and present Riley County history.
Allana Parker, curator of design for the Riley County Historical Museum, posted a short video on the museum’s YouTube channel for Kansas Day on Jan. 29. The spot featured the World’s Columbian Exposition sunflower clock that is currently on exhibit at the museum. The video is still available on the museum’s YouTube channel. Parker also participated by Zoom in the American Alliance for Museums Advocacy days Feb. 22-23.
Helene Avocat, Kansas State University geography and planning visiting assistant professor, does a post on maps each week that is distributed among friends of the geography department, map lovers, alumni, professors and students. Her post on Feb. 1 featured women’s suffrage and mentioned the Riley County Historical Society and Museum exhibit, which is on display at the museum.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on March 22 via Zoom. Thirteen members joined the meeting. President Charlie Sargent led the meeting.
Sargent said that one club member had a birthday before the next meeting (Karl Kandt, March 23.
The program speaker for the day was Solarian Naci Pelis who reviewed the book “Five Love Languages: The Secret to Love That Lasts” by author Gary Chapman.
Voting for Solar Kiwanian Of The Year has closed and the winner will be announced once the hardware arrives. Solarian Vera Williams has been elected Kansas Kiwanis Division 4 lieutenant governor for 2021-2022. Solar Kiwanis held its semi-annual highway trash pickup on March 20. Fiive Solarians participated: Charlie Sargent, Doug Denning, Jim Bach, Elyse Boxberger, Ron Jackson) along with five K-State Circle K members. The club will participate in the Big Brothers/Big Sisters Bowl for Trivia Sake fundraiser beginning in April. Four person teams are being formed now along with pledges for each bowler. The group had a Zoom interclub meeting with the Junction City Noon Club on March 24. Club members participating were Karl Dean, Charlie Sargent, Naci Pelis and Vera Williams.
The club will meet via Zoom at noon March 29.
Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club meets every Monday noon, currently via Zoom. Guests and prospective members are always welcome. Advance reservations are not necessary. Contact Secretary Doug Ackley (rda@ksu.edu or 785-539-4945) to obtain the Zoom link code for a meeting. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.
Town and Country Garden Club
President Sue White called the Zoom meeting of the Town and Country Garden Club to order at 7:05 p.m March 22. She introduced the speaker, Dereck DeBoer from Blueville Nursery. His topic was signature landscape design and some of this year’s hot new plants. Dereck hosts a radio show on Friday mornings where he welcomes gardening questions.
Members attending were President Sue White, Judy Willingham, Rebecca Stark, David Sachs (guest), Judy O’Mera, Valerie Converse, Deb Lippoldt, Goria Holcomb, Greta Baack, April Stephens, Cindi Morris, Barbara Gatewood, Barbara Pearson and Marge Muenzenberger.
Sue polled those present regarding interest in having an in-person meeting on April 26. Most agreed to this if they had had the full COVID immunizations.
Minutes were approved as distributed.
Cindi proposed moving the plant sale to May 8, Mother’s Day weekend to accommodate more members’ participation. Postcards and flyers will be distributed.
A sympathy card was sent to the Rathbone family.
There was $1,879.46 in the checking account. Three members have yet to pay dues.
The K-State Gardens garden party will probably be in the fall. Gardens are open and beginning to come alive. There are two tables of gnomes (made from pecan resin) in the visitor’s center, to be ‘adopted’ at a modest price. There will not be a bedding plant sale by the student horticulture club, and they might be an addition to the plant sale.
Barbara Gatewood reported that Horticulture Services has volunteered to donate the plants for the pots in the Manhattan Public Library courtyard. The group has been donating books to the library since 2005. It has donated 67 gardening books. Members considered including books on using plants/herbs in cooking or other plant related titles. Other suggested topics were landscaping design, floral arrangements and designs. Lynn Rathbone had been past president and longtime member. A comprehensive book on English gardens will be purchased and a book plate acknowledging Lynn Rathbone.
Marge Muenzenberger reported that the daylilies should be coming up soon at the Riley County Museum garden. Volunteer communication will be sent to members when help is needed.
The Sunset Zoo garden spring clean-up day will be either April 8 or 9, weather depending.
Master Gardener Garden Tour will be from 8 a.m. to noon June 26. Members Judy Willingham and Laura Hall are both showing their gardens as part of the tour.
The meeting adjourned at 8:08 p.m. The next meeting is April 26.