Linda Schottler and Judy Hildreth won the Manhattan Duplicate Bridge club game March 20. Scott and Lyn Patterson were second, Nancy Ryan and Carol Reinsch were third, Elizabeth Jankord and Dianne Childs were fourth, and Suzanne Crawford and Iris Schmidt were fifth. Pam Bales and Connie Noble were second in flight B, while Tom Shields and Robin Spencer were second. Graham Rose and Larry Lord were second in flight C. The club meets each Monday at 1 p.m. at the Seniors’ Center and invites all bridge players. For more information or partnerships, call Pam at 785-456-3117.
Manhattan Rotary Club
President Steven Graham opened the March 16 meeting by welcoming guest Ken Smith, the director of the Beach Museum of Art and visiting Rotarians Rich Sell and Mayor Mark Hatesohl. Seven agencies visited the Ag Press Warehouse to pick up products brought to town by the Little Apple Love Project, which is made possible by many Rotarians who donate their time. Leslie Bissell welcomed newest Rotarian Jonathan Hupp. This month’s cup money goes to Laundry Love MHK.
Rotarian Mitzie Richards introduced speaker Mayor Mark Hatesohl who provided a presentation regarding the “State of the City.” This presentation was an list of projects just completed, underway, or starting soon in the city of Manhattan and the surrounding area.
In honor of Mayor Mark Hatesohl’s presentation the book, “Cozy in Love” will be donated to Theodore Roosevelt Elementary School.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on March 21 at the Blue Hills Room. There were 13 members present and two guests—Tom and Cherie Trieb from the Wamego/Pott County Kiwanis Club. Club president Chad Tepe led the meeting. Doug Denning led the song, Steve Bartle led the pledge and Ron Jackson gave the invocation.
One club member had with a birthday before the next meeting Karl Kandt (March 23).
We had no club members with an anniversary before our next meeting.
The voting for the Solar Kiwanian Of The Year is over. A club SKOTY will be announced in the next several weeks. Kansas Special Olympics Basketball and Cheerleading Tournament was on March 17 and 18. President Chad Tepe and his daughter, Keelie, refereed games.
Cherie Trieb made an announcement that the Pott County/Wamego Club is starting a Kiwanis Aktion Club based at ResCare Community Service in Manhattan. The club will help fund the new club. Cherie also announced that the Pott County/Wamego Club has a shoe fundraiser going on. They collect used shoes (they must be structurally sound) and get paid per pound raised.
Solarian Doug Ackley introduced the speaker, Dennis Cook, executive director of the Aggieville Business Association. Cook worked in the beer distributorship industry for 36 years before taking his current position with the Aggieville Business Association four years ago. Aggieville is governed by a nine-member board of directors (four from Aggieville businesses and five at-large board members). Cook talked about the two most pressing recent happenings—charging for parking in Aggieville and the Midtown Aggieville structure being put on hold due to financing issues. The new parking garage and Aggieville street parking has two hours free parking and after two hours the fee is $2 per each additional hour. This 2-hour limit is on a per-block basis if you park on the street. If you move your vehicle within the same block but it stays on that block for more than 2 consecutive hours, it will be ticketed as if it was not moved at all. These parking regulations are enforced from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for street parking and 24/7 in the parking garage. Cook said he expects the Midtown Aggieville structure to resume construction in the near future but has no indication of when at this time.
Solar Kiwanis meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Blue Hills Room next to RC McGraw’s in the Blue Hills Shopping Center. The next meeting will be April 4. The club will not meet on March 28. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.
Welcome Club
The Welcome Club of Manhattan met March 16 at the Blue Hills Room for the monthly luncheon and meeting with President Carolee Fairbanks presiding.
Carson Kober, executive director, and Katie Seel of the Sunflower Children’s Collective shared information on the Sunflower CASA project.
Treasurer Bobbi Schesser gave the financial report. Carol Sundermeier won the free lunch ticket. The club welcomed new member Patty Kline. Carolee presented long-stemmed roses to birthday celebrants JoAnn Henry, Marilyn Gobel, Edie Thomson and Linda Conner.
April activities include First Tuesday Bunko April 4; Third Monday Bunko April 17; Hand and Foot cards April 13 and 27; Mexican Train April 25; Bridge April 28; Book Club April 11; Coffee Tyme April 14. The April luncheon will be April 20 at the Blue Hills Room April 20.
The Welcome Club is open to all new and current members of the Manhattan community. For more information call Sharon Zierlein, membership chair, 785-282-0594, or Carolee Fairbanks, president, 785-410-3502, for club activities or reservations.