Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club

Linda Schottler and Judy Hildreth won the Manhattan Duplicate Bridge club game March 20. Scott and Lyn Patterson were second, Nancy Ryan and Carol Reinsch were third, Elizabeth Jankord and Dianne Childs were fourth, and Suzanne Crawford and Iris Schmidt were fifth. Pam Bales and Connie Noble were second in flight B, while Tom Shields and Robin Spencer were second. Graham Rose and Larry Lord were second in flight C. The club meets each Monday at 1 p.m. at the Seniors’ Center and invites all bridge players. For more information or partnerships, call Pam at 785-456-3117.

