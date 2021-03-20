Flint Hills
Woodturners
At 9 a.m. on March 6, the Flint Hills Woodturners Club met via Zoom. A total of 34 people participated including members from the South Kansas Woodturners Club of Wichita. A year ago the club had its last in-person meeting. Since starting Zoom monthly meetings last August, the club has added content and added new members. Those interested can visit flinthillswoodturners.org for information.
Tom Boley demonstrated spindle duplication, rosettes, and grommets. Spindle duplication is critical for creating multiple versions of the same turning, as would be required for table or chair legs or bed posts. Members were shown how to use a “story board” to mark transitions between beads and coves to replicate spindle designs. A story board is also important for accurate duplication in turning rosettes, which are moulding blocks that serve as decorative corner pieces for casing on windows and doors. Turning a grommet was the final demonstration. Grommets are flared or collared rings that are inserted into a hole through a thin material such as the back of a cabinet or bookshelf. Turned grommets provide a decorative and smooth surface to prevent abrasion of electrical cords passing through.
Show and tell participants included Vaughn Graber, Dennis Biggs, Steve Bietau, Victor Schwarz, Tom Shields, Tom Boley, Steve Hougham, Barbara Drolet, Marc Greene and David Delker. Members are welcome to join others for camaraderie and show and tell at the monthly “Ya Gotta Eat” lunch time gatherings at Vista Burger. Dates can be found in the membership newsletter and on the website. The next meeting will be April 3 with a back-to-basics demonstration by Steve Bietau on spindle turning.
Gamma
Omicron-ESA
The Gamma Omicron Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha (ESA) held their chapter meeting virtually on March 10.
Mia Thompson, a senior at Manhattan High School, was chosen as the Outstanding Senior High Youth Award winner. Mia was asked to write an essay on “What is the definition of an outstanding individual and how do I personally meet this definition? She is the current student body president at Manhattan High School and is serving in many other leadership roles as well. Mia will be attending Kansas State University in the fall and will be majoring in medical biochemistry. She wants to be a family care physician.
Megan Dougherty and Shelby Hunt gave the educational. They both work for a program called Kitchen Restore. Kitchen Restore is an initiative of the Food and Farm Council of Riley County and the City of Manhattan. It was established in August 2018. They help get cookware into the hands of people who need it. A family gets items such as plates, mixing bowls, kitchen utensils and pots and pans. Those interested in volunteering can email Megan at mcdough92@ksu.edu. More information including a list of needed items is available on their website at nourishtogether.org.
The opening thought was given by Claire Beck. She read some Irish blessings and gave the history of St. Patrick.
The district meeting was held in Frankfort on March 7 at the Alstadt Galerie in Frankfort. Donna Dawson presided over the meeting. Claire Beck was installed as the district secretary and Judy Ahrens as the district treasurer for 2021-2022.
The chapter will be having a virtual social on March 24. The theme will be “What happened that year?”
The ESA state convention will be on April 30 to May 1. It is still being determined whether it will be a virtual convention or in person. If the event is in person it will be held in Garden City.
Members continue to help at the Second Helping Soup Kitchen on the fourth Sunday of the month.
The next business meeting will be on April 14.
For more information, contact Maureen Wells at 785-477-1070 or Judy Ahrens at 785-477-0564.
Manhattan Lions Club
The Manhattan Lions Club met at 6:15 p.m. on March 8 at Four Points by Sheraton with 19 members and one guest present. Lion President Dave Schafer called the meeting to order. Lion Carol Hockersmith led in singing “God Bless America” followed by the Pledge of Allegiance before singing “Lions Roar.” Lion Diana Chapel gave the invocation. Birthdays and anniversaries for March were recognized.
Schafer has presented Lion Harold Nelson with the “Half Century” pin. Lion Mickey Keithley announced the next vision screening is scheduled for April. The vision screener is currently being repaired. Eye exam/glasses applications were mentioned by Lion Arlene Sherwood and Lion Dr. Bill Witt. The Lions Easter Egg Hunt will be at 10 a.m. April 3 in City Park. Lion Kent Oleen will order the Easter eggs. Lions District 17-A meeting will be in Salina April 9 and 10.
The program was presented by Lion Diana Chapel, Ogden UMC pastor on “Kairos Prison Ministry.” Lion Diana Chapel has been a chaplain for Kairos Inside prison ministry for many years. Kairos Prison Ministry is an interdenominational Christian ministry that aims to address the spiritual needs of incarcerated men, women, youth and their families. Kairos prison ministry is composed of three programs: Kairos Inside for medium and maximum prisoners, Kairos Outside and Kairos Torch for prisoners under age 25. Male volunteers work in men’s prisons and female volunteers work in the women’s prisons. Kairos Inside program is one weekend per month that consists of carefully structured talks, meditations and individual time. Special food is prepared by the volunteers. Kairos graduates’ normal rate of recidivism is cut by 50%. The cost of further imprisonment is $30,000 per prisoner annually.
The meeting was adjourned following singing, “Smile True Lions.” The next meeting will be April 12. For more information about Manhattan Lions Club contact Lion Dave Schafer at davideschafer@msn.com.
Manhattan Rotary Club
Jeff Ward sang America to open the March 11 meeting of the Manhattan Rotary Club with President Rebecca Gould presiding. Casey Culbertson announced upcoming projects of the KSU Rotaract Club and the MHS Interact Club which Rotarians can help with. These are a Kansas river cleanup at the Highway 24 boat ramp on April 11, tree maintenance at the NE park on April 18, and KSU President Richard Myers planting a tree on April 25. Riley County Police Department Director Dennis Butler will speak on March 25. Cup money is for Pawnee Mental Health directly or via Manhattan Rotary Club, P.O. Box 331, Manhattan, 66502.
Gary Clark introduced Sierra Staatz and Cohen Lyle, KSU students with Engineers Without Borders, whose motto is “Build a better world, empower communities, and equip leaders worldwide.” EWB is an international organization of people who want to change the world in a meaningful way. One of the K-State club’s projects has been to build a new school building and a modern latrine for a poor community in Guatemala. The project started in 2017. That project led to the construction of a retaining wall on that site in 2018. The projects involve three major stages: assessment, implementation, and monitoring/evaluation. Local residents and students participated in all stages of the projects. The newest project is in El Cascabel, Nicaragua, which has had trouble with its water supply. Another project will be in Santiago, Coyolito, Nicaragua, to build a proper irrigation system that will increase food production for the town of 580 people.
In the speakers’ honor, Stormy Kennedy will deliver a book to a local school. The club meets at noon every Thursday by Zoom and currently at 1880 Kimball Ave. Visitors are always welcome.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on March 15 via Zoom. Nine members joined the meeting plus speaker Todd Holmberg. President Charlie Sargent led the meeting.
The program speaker for the day was Todd Holmberg, executive director of the McCain Performance Series at Kansas State University. Solarian John Pence introduced him. Todd spoke on the current McCain expansion. This is the first major renovation since McCain opened in 1970. Holmberg provided the timeline in the project development. All funds for the $6.3 million project were raised from private donors. No student fees or state funds are being used for this project. Groundbreaking was in August 2020 and completion date is anticipated to be in June of this year. Todd provided information on the new meeting rooms, added elevator to second level, additional bathrooms, improved accessibility, office additions and other amenities available.
Sargent reminded club members of the Highway 24 cleanup that will be at 9 a.m. on March 20. Volunteers are to meet at the corner of Highway 24 and Legion Lane. Kiwanis Kiwanis District silent auction is being held through March 20 on the Kiwanis Facebook site. The board meeting was at noon March 17 via Zoom.
The will meet via Zoom at noon March 22. The program will be introduced by Solarian Naci Pelis and will be a representative from the Work Force Center.
Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club meets every Monday at noon, currently via Zoom. Guests and prospective members are always welcome. Advance reservations are not necessary. Contact Secretary Doug Ackley (rda@ksu.edu or 785-539-4945) to obtain the Zoom link code for a meeting. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.
VFW Auxiliary
The deadline for the Patriotic Art Contest for any high school student is March 31. The top award is $10,000. March 31 is also the deadline for the grade school “Illustrating America” art contest and “Get Excited for the Red, White and Blue” singing contest. For more information, contact vfw1786aux@gmail.com.