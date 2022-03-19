American
Association of
University Women
The AAUW Manhattan Branch hosted its 7th Annual International Women’s Day celebration at 7 p.m. on March 7 via Zoom. President Marlene VerBrugge asked participants to observe a moment of silence for Ukrainian women and their families suffering under Russian aggression. IWD is a global day honoring the achievements of women. The 2022 theme, #BreakTheBias, encourages people to call to create a more inclusive world. Marlene thanked the panelists, IWD committee, and sponsors at the Diamond Level (Barbara Rees and League of Women Voters), Silver Level (Steve’s Floral, Barbara Gatewood, and Usha Reddi), and Bronze Level (Susanne Siepl-Coates, Mary Stamey, and Marlene VerBrugge).
Moderator Usha Reddi introduced the five IWD panelists, four of which are K-State students and AAUW scholarship recipients. Nadeeshani Ratnayaka (Sri Lanka) is pursuing a master’s in the Department of Interior Design and Fashion Studies with a focus on natural dyes. Taiwo Bamidele (Nigeria) is a doctoral student in the same department with a research focus on reducing apparel consumption. Natalie Duling (U.S.) is completing her master’s in music education with a research focus on diversity and inclusion. Pingping Chen (China) is a doctoral candidate in engineering and president of the Graduate Student Council. Palwasha Yousofi (Afghanistan) has a bachelor’s degree in business administration, immigrated to Manhattan and is now working in Texas.
The panelists were asked questions on their challenges in coming to the U.S., how easily they became integrated into the community, traditions from their home country they still practice, and biases they have experienced. Palwasha’s family has struggled with employment and housing, she said. Natalie discussed the challenges of “re-introducing herself” upon returning to K-State. Other challenges were the high cost of childcare and health insurance and lack of transportation outside Manhattan. The large community of Chinese students helped Pingping to integrate, she aisd. Nadeeshani said she experienced social isolation during COVID and is now involved in Konza Student Table, International Coordinating Council, and International Student and Scholar Services.
Some home country traditions practiced include prayer, observance of festivals, and removing shoes indoors. Taiwo elaborated on gender bias in Nigeria. Pingping discussed the preferred physical attributes in Chinese culture. Natalie experienced male intimidation and issues related to being queer in the performing arts. Nadeeshani discussed prestige disparity between artistic and scientific disciplines.
The panelist were given AAUW paperweights and flowers. “We are Artists: Women Who Made Their Mark in the World” will be given to the Manhattan Public Library on their behalf. Marlene gave an overview of AAUW’s mission, history and scholarships available to K-State women students and 6th and 7th grade girls to attend STEM Camp. AAUW membership is open to anyone with an associate degree or higher. K-State students are eligible for a FREE e-affiliate AAUW membership. Visit www.aauw.org/membership/, www.manhattan-ks-aauw.net, and www.facebook.com/AAUW.Manhattan for more information.
American Legion Auxiliary
The Pearce Keller Unit 17 Auxiliary meeting of March 7 began with President Dana Pierce calling order at 6 p.m. Chaplain Doreen Burnett gave the opening prayer followed by a moment of silence in memory of POWs and MIAs. The group then recited the Pledge of Allegiance and the Preamble to the Constitution of the American Legion Auxiliary.
Secretary Charlene Redman took the roll call with 15 members present, of which 11 were on the executive board or officers. Charlene read the minutes of the February meeting. There were no corrections.
Sharon Pollman gave the treasurer’s report for February, which was approved as read and will be filed for audit. Lorene Oppy presented the bingo treasurer’s report for February which was approved and will be filed for audit.
Membership chair Claudia Maples reported 178 members toward the goal of 187.
Lorene reported that Girls’ State will be held in person this year rather than virtual.
Tanya Bachamp commended Susan Bergsten for being the star promoter/seller of raffle tickets for the Johnson Cancer Research Center. Three $500 prizes were drawn on March 19 during a pizza party.
The group wished to thank Terry Umscheid-McAfee for her years of service as a judge of the applicants for the Alice Kastner Memorial Scholarship. Lorene and Susan will take over as judges with the upcoming March 31 deadlin.
Angela Coleman gave an update on the May 7 Poppy Day. Most of the stores approached were willing to let volunteers work at their doors. She will have a sign-up sheet at the next two meetings. Cyndi Chase will ask her granddaughter if she is willing to be Poppy Princess.
Andie Bell started a discussion with the group about communication. A motion was made by Tanya and seconded by Angela that any information would be communicated to Claudia who would disseminate it to the group by text or email. The motion carried. Andie volunteered to make an Auxiliary Facebook page. Floyd VanDruff made a motion and Doreen seconded that Andie go ahead with this project. Motion carried.
Claudia presented a bill of $32.65 for a printer cartridge.
The next regular meeting will be at 6 p.m. April 4.
Doreen gave the closing prayer and Dana adjourned the meeting.
College Hill 4-H Club
The Feb. 10 meeting of the College Hill 4-H club was parents’ night and they took over the duties of their 4-Hers. The meeting was called to order by President Mandalyn Otto’s dad. Lucie Furasek led the Pledge of Allegiance. Roll call was answered by, “What is your favorite movie?” with eight members, two leaders and two guests answering. Rick Peterson read the minutes from the last meeting. Recreation was making Valentine’s Day cards for nursing home residents. Julie Peterson gave a project talk on microplastics. The club participated in a team building activity on three things in common. Ms. Larson gave the Treasurer’s report. Donations for the Blessing Box are to be dropped off at Ms. Larson’s house. Mr. Otto discussed the 4-H dog club and he and Ms. Larson gave leaders reports. These included the 4-H showcase, Red Wheel sales, record books, 4-H camp and Discovery Days. Clover Moments were shared and the meeting was adjourned with the 4-H pledge and motto led by Jake Larson.
Gamma
Omicron-ESA
Members of Gamma Omicron Chapter of ESA met on March 9 at the home of Brenda Schaffer. Christina Nolte, executive director of Good Shepherd Homecare and Hospice of Manhattan, gave the educational. Christina spoke about the differences between palliative home health, respite and live-in hospice care. Members gave monetary donations along with various food, and kitchen items for use as needed for their clients.
District J President Suzy Winters and Kendal Palmgren and her parents attended the meeting. Kendal, a senior at Manhattan High School, was the Senior High Youth award winner. Kendall had a 4.33 GPA and participated in many school and community activities. She plans to attend Kansas State University with a goal of attending medical school. Kendall received a $500 scholarship from the chapter.
Donna Dawson gave the opening thought titled St Patrick’s Day (history and significance of the holiday.)
Reports were given by committee chairs regarding donations made for the state’s three philanthropic projects to include: Heartspring, Goodwill industries and Capper Foundation organization.
The chapter will host the next District J meeting at 1 p.m. March 20 at the Blue Valley Methodist Church in Manhattan. The next Kansas State Convention will be April 28 through May 1 in Wichita at the Wichita Marriott. The next social will be in Abilene on March 23 at the Cypress Bridge Candle Scent Market. The group plans to make candles and have a light supper at this meeting. The next business meeting will be April 13 at Maureen Wells’ home.
Those interested in learning more about Gamma Omicron and Epsilon Sigma Alpha can contact Judy Ahrens at jahrens@cox.net or 785-477-0564 or DeAdre Strouts at strouts@cox.net or 785-477-0134.
Manhattan Area Retired Educators Association
President Carol Adams opened the meeting and welcomed 21 members. Brenda Mann led the flag salute.
Judi Boley spoke about the March charity, Laundry Love. Judi told a story about homeless man who said if he had clean clothes, others would view him as human. Laundry Love offers free laundry services on the second Tuesday of every month. Donations of laundry detergent pods or sheets, dryer sheets, quarters or monetary donations are welcomed.
Leo Lake introduced the speaker, Carol Sisson Regehr, a professor of physics at K-State. She gave a presentation on the B-29 bomber developed during World War II. The Boeing factory in Wichita worked on the B-29 and it was referred to as the “Kansas miracle.”
Regehr’s uncle, Paul Sisson, died on Aug. 15, 1945, and was a POW and pilot. He attended Kansas State College, now Kansas State University.
Carol Adams thanked Regehr. Liz Beikman moved to approve the minutes of the Feb. 9 meeting. Linda Klabunde seconded and the motion passed. Linda presented the treasurer’s report.
Community service chair Joyce Leach reminded members to keep track of volunteer hours and turn them in to her or Judi Boley.
Reporting for the legislative committee, Linda Uthoff said that the cost of living adjustment bill is moving forward. Linda encouraged members to let their legislators know how they feel about the bill.
Marianne Cullers asked for volunteers to help with the summer 2022 tutoring program andn passed around a sign-up sheet. June will be math tutoring month, and July will be reading tutoring.
Under old business, Nancy Sebelius heard back from Eszter Chikan, president of the MHS environment club, that the club members are available to plant a tree in honor of Earth Day on March 26 or 27. Nancy will contact sponsor Clancey Livingston while Carol Adams contacts her neighbor about planting a tree.
The KARSP convention will be June 15-17 in Junction City. Details will appear in the March Meadowlark. Carol encouraged members to look for items considered auction-worthy. Handmade items sell best. Members should notify Carol by June 14 if we have any items. The auction money will be shared between the KARSP Foundatio for five classroom grants and KARSP operating expenses.
Ruth Morgan won the door prize of a Radina’s gift card.
In closing, to honor and recognize National Read Across America Day, which is celebrated on Dr. Suess’ birthday March 2 every year since 1998, Carol read an excerpt from Gary Paulsen’s “Winterdance.” The book is Paulsen’s personal story about training for the Iditarod and encouraging his 13 dogs to work together.
Carol Adams adjourned the meeting at 10:30 a.m.
Manhattan Rotary Club
President Robbin Cole opened the March 10 meeting by welcoming guests Jennifer Francois, an almost new member, and Tom Allen, an applicant for the Rotary Peace Fellowship. Bob Ward gave the Rotary Foundation update. The club is 73% of the way towards the $17,700 goal; sixty members have contributed. The April 22 Grow Green Match Day will be another way to give to the Rotary Foundation.
Rotarian Chris Culbertson introduced Dawn Buehler, Kansas Riverkeeper and executive director of the Friends of the Kaw, a nongovernmental advocate that holds the public accountable for protecting the Kansas River (also known as the Kaw). Friends of the Kaw is a 501c3 dedicated to protecting and preserving the Kansas River. As the Kansas Riverkeeper, Buehler is the eyes, ears and voice of the Kansas River. Buehler discussed challenges that impact the health of the river including pollution, land-use changes, agriculture (no-till and cover crops), population increases and decreases, drinking water supply, dredging for sand and climate change. Over the last two years, Rotarians have joined with the FOK to remove old battery cases. Other ways for Rotarians to get involved are: volunteer as a Kaw River Guide, assist with riverbank restoration, and participate in educational events.
In honor of Buehler’s presentation, “I Hop” was donated to Marlatt Elementary. Meetings are at noon on Thursdays at the Manhattan Country Club.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on March 15 at the Blue Hills Room. Thirteen members joined the meeting. President Naci Pelis led the meeting. Doug Denning led in song, Jim Bach led the pledge, and Vera Williams gave the invocation.
The program was introduced by Solarian John Pence and was Melissa Kirkwood, marketing and development officer at Manhattan’s Sunset Zoo. Sunset Zoo opened in 1933 with approval from the Manhattan City Commission. Sunset Zoo houses the oldest chimpanzee in the world, 67-year-old Suzy. Kirkwood spoke about the new exhibit to be opening April 9 called Expedition Asia. There will be three new species and three new enclosures to go along with them. Kirkwood said that there will be two Malayan tigers, one Amur leopard and one sloth bear from Indonesia. The Amur Leopard is the most endangered with only about 40 alive in the wild. The $4.3 million funding for the new exhibits included private donations, grants, foundation contributions, the City of Manhattan and the Wildlife Conservation Trust.
Solar Kiwanis meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Blue Hills Room. The next meeting will be on March 22 and will be Christina Stratman talking about UFM and Project Excell. Guests and potential new members should contact Secretary Doug Ackley (rda@ksu.edu or 785-539-4945) with questions. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.