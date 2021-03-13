American
Association of
University Women
The 6th annual International Women’s Day celebration, sponsored by the AAUW Manhattan Branch, was held virtually on March 8. President Marlene VerBrugge welcomed the 57 attendees. IWD is a global day to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The 2021 theme “#ChoosetoChallenge” encourages people to call out gender bias and inequality to create a more inclusive world. Event sponsors were Sunflower Proofreading Plus, LDB Architecture & Engineering, S&N Design and Nancy Bolsen.
Program moderator Usha Reddi said she thought IWD is especially important this year because of the increased challenges to women during the pandemic. The IWD panelist of four women with origins outside of the U.S. answered questions on their backgrounds, what they missed, traditions, surprises living in Manhattan, gender equity, education and racism. Niloufar Fattahi is a K-State doctoral candidate in chemical engineering, originally from Tehran, Iran. Laura Belozerco, a native of Buenos Aires, Argentina, is the executive designer for Victoriana Gifts. Rose Ndegwa from Kenya is working at Emory University and was previously an export control compliance officer at K-State. Sidonia McKenzie from Kingston, Jamaica, is an economics doctoral candidate. Panelists agreed that the most missed items are family, friends, and foods. They said some traditions in Jamaica, Kenya, and Argentina are similar to the U.S. Kenya also celebrates some Muslim holidays. Niloufar finds it difficult to celebrate Iranian traditions in the U.S. They spoke about issues including gender pay gaps, gender roles and women in politics.
Mary Stamey thanked the panelists and announced that the book “Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls: 100 Immigrant Women Who Changed the World” will be donated to the Manhattan Public Library in their honor with an inscribed bookplate. Allana Saenger-Parker will talk on “The Woman’s Reason: A Look at the Women’s Suffrage Movement in Riley County” at the next branch meeting at 6:30 p.m. on April 12. For more information visit www.manhattan-ks-aauw.net or email manhattanksaauw@gmail.com.
District J-ESA
Members of District J Epsilon Sigma Alpha met March 7 at the Alstadt Galerie in Frankfort. Chelsea Jackson welcomed the group.
Suzy Winters explained that speaker, Emilee Ebert, a K-State women’s basketball team member, was unable to be there because of a scheduling conflict. After watching a short highlight film of Emilee in action on the court, her mother, Jennifer Ebert, spoke about Emilee’s recruitment journey to get to KSU.
Donna Dawson, district chair, called the meeting to order with 16 members and three state officers present. Members from the chapters of Beta Epsilon, Gamma Omicron and Zeta Phi recited the opening ritual before Bonnie Templeton shared a thought for the day, “Live for the Little Things.”
Introductions were made and state officers present were Rita Baker, Sheri Meyer, Beth Pompa and Bonnie Templeton.
The minutes were approved as sent by email and Chelsea Jackson gave the treasurer’s report. Suzy Winters led a leadership activity, which was a password game testing ESA knowledge.
Under new business, a suggested list was presented for philanthropic project donations.
The list was voted on and passed. Rita Baker asked if District J would host the January 2022 State Council meeting. This was also voted on and passed.
The executive board report from Rita Baker stated that a decision was being made concerning whether the state meeting would be virtual or in person. Members will be notified as to the decision. Beth Pompa reported Heartsprings Parent Weekend will be Oct. 1-2. Sheri Meyer stated that all but two chapters had paid their dues. Bonnie Templeton asked that each chapter discuss the new changes proposed for the bylaws. Those changes will be voted on at the state meeting.
The chapters shared activities they have been doing since the last meeting.
Maureen led the installation of new officers using the new president’s theme, “Trust the Magic of New Beginnings.” The officers for the 2021-2022 year are Suzy Winters, district chair; Chelsea Jackson, vice chair; Claire Beck, secretary; and Judy Ahrens, treasurer.
Reminders for members are state forms and donations are due and need to be postmarked no later than April 1. The State Council Convention is in Garden City April 30-May 2 and the IC Convention is in Louisville, Kentucky July 28-31.
The meeting closed with the members reciting the closing ritual.
Eagles Auxiliary
On March 4, the officers and committee chairs met at 6:30 p.m. Betty Mullet opened the 7 p.m. business meeting with roll call of officers present. Shirley Wilson and Brenda Bly verified all members in attendance. Members saluted and pledged allegiance to the American flag led by Shirley. Brenda gave the two meeting prayers.
Members approved the Feb. 4 meeting minutes as read by Joan Baughman. Members approved the bills and no action was necessary on communications read. The secretary, treasurer and audit reports were in equal balances. Members voted to begin potluck meals before each 7:30 p.m. meeting. Those who do not provide a potluck dish donate $5. The first meeting potluck is at 7 p.m. The second meeting potluck is 6:30 p.m. Each auxiliary business meeting is 7:30 p.m. since the potluck comes back. The South Central Conference was in Junction City March 13, with several grand officers attending. On March 14, the district meeting opens at 10 a.m. with all members encouraged to attend.
During the Good of The Order, Carrie Rice, Suzanne Birdwell and Virginia Wesley won the ticket drawings.
The group shall meet again at 7:30 p.m. March 18 unless convened earlier with notice to members.
Manhattan Rotary Club
President Rebecca Gould, presiding at the March 4 meeting, announced that Manhattan Rotary will host four RYLA (Rotary Youth Leadership Awards) from abroad a couple of years from now. The local Rotary Clubs will provide places for the visitors to stay. Chris Culbertson announced upcoming projects for Interact, Rotaract, and the two Manhattan Rotary Clubs including a boat ramp cleanup and an April 18 tree maintenance at the NE park, an April 29 a “one Rotarian one tree” planting at KSU. The fall meeting of District 5710 will be in Manhattan Oct. 21-23. Cup money that was for Shepherd’s Crossing. March cup money is for Pawnee Mental Health.
John Armbrust introduced the speaker, Trent Armbrust, director of strategy for Bioscience and Technology, which is leading efforts to develop the Kansas Framework for Growth, the first comprehensive economic development plan for the state since 1986. He outlined the strengths and challenges facing the state. He explained the framework in four key areas: talent needed quickly; innovation by entrepreneurs and investors; community assets; and implementation. The state has created this “Chief Strategy Officer” to focus on competitiveness, regional excellence, and timelines that extend as far as 10 or 15 years to stabilize “future-proof” industry in the state. He noted the importance of NBAF, the “animal health corridor,” and other strategic strengths in the state. Some of the strategies are rural opportunity zones, possible tax credits to stay in Kansas, minimum wage impacts, and changes in the world of finance including “crypto-currency.”
In honor of the speaker Stormy Kennedy will deliver a book to a local school. The Manhattan Rotary Club meets every Thursday at noon, currently via Zoom. Visitors and guests are always welcome.
Preceptor Beta
Zeta-BSP
Preceptor Beta Zeta chapter of Beta Sigma Phi members met March 2 via Zoom. President Betty Frank called the meeting to order and led the opening ritual. During roll call, seven members answered the roll call topic “name a book about sisters.” One member was absent.
The next meeting will be held in person on April 6 at the home of Peggy Riley. Election of officers will take place at that time. Betty has received information about Founder’s Day from International. Flint Hills City Council should meet at the end of March to determine if a Founder’s Day will be held in April.
Members remembered members for a February social by showering each with Valentine cards or treats.
For Beta Bits, Gloria Holcombe will be sending the meaning of the use of green in the rainbow of colors. She also suggested that members join the Beta Sigma Phi Facebook page.
For the March socia,l the group will try to attend the Midwest Dream Car Collection for a lecture on antique fuel pumps on March 27 and then tour the museum.
Betty Frank did the “Sister by Choice” drawing. Betty Holder is the honoree for the month of March. Betty Frank closed the meeting with the closing ritual and Mizpah.
Betty then provided a quiz about leprechauns with 20 questions about the mythical creatures. Instructions were given about making a leprechaun trap.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on March 8 via Zoom. Ten members joined the meeting plus speaker Katie Powlosky and guest Russell Plaschka. President Charlie Sargent led the meeting.
Sargent said one member had a birthday before the next meeting (Karen Medlin).
The program speaker for the day was Katie Powlosky, National Bio- and Agro-Defense Facility communications director. Sargent introduced her. Katie provided background information on areas of study and research that will take place at NBAF. Delays in completing the construction of the project and relocation/hiring of staff are due to the pandemic. Revised completion date is December 2023. Katie said around 400 jobs will be created with completion of the project.
Doug Denning provided a recap of the Kansas Kiwanis Zoom Roundup. He reported that seven club members participated in the meeting. Club member Vera Williams was elected Division 4 governor and member Elyse Boxberger provided a report on activities of Circle K Clubs in Kansas. Ron Jackson reported that Highway 24 cleanup will be at 9 a.m. on March 20. Volunteers are to meet at the corner of Highway 24 and Legion Lane. Kiwanis Kiwanis District silent auction is being held through March 20.
The group will meet via Zoom at noon March 15. The program will be introduced by Solarian John Pence and will be Todd Holmberg, executive director of the McCain Performance Series.
Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club meets every Monday noon, currently via Zoom. Guests and prospective members are always welcome. Advance reservations are not necessary. Contact Secretary Doug Ackley (rda@ksu.edu or 785-539-4945) to obtain the Zoom link code for a meeting. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.