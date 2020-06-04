American Legion Women’s Auxiliary
The Pearce Keller Unit 17 Women’s Auxiliary meeting of June 1 began with President Marilyn Randa calling order at 6 p.m. Chaplain Susan Bergsten gave the opening prayer followed by a moment of silence in memory of POWs and MIAs. The group then recited the Pledge of Allegiance and the Preamble to the Constitution of the American Legion Auxiliary.
Secretary Charlene Redman took the roll call with 13 members present, of which nine were on the executive board or officers.
Charlene read the minutes of the March meeting. There were no corrections.
Sharon Pollman gave the treasurer’s reports for March, April and May which were approved as read and will be filed for audit. Lorene Oppy presented the bingo treasurer’s reports for March through May which were approved as read and will be filed for audit. She said the Legion voided the $300 checks for each of the three months that we had no meetings.
Membership chair Claudia Maples reported 193 members.
Lorene said a check for the mystery dinner proceeds plus a late donation went to the director of the Johnson Cancer Research Center. The director wants to address the group in the fall. Marilyn and Susan read thank you letters from scholarship recipients Ashley Bartels and Marta Stetsiv.
Marilyn read correspondence from the VA thanking the group for delivering clothing, shoes, household items and personal care products. Linda McClung extended a personal thank you to Susan for making the delivery.
Linda said the Poppy Princess for this year would be willing to do so next year since Poppy Day was canceled.
Marilyn congratulated Linda’s granddaughter Danielle Dillon for being one of the group’s scholarship recipients. She will study criminal justice at K-State.
Lorene led a discussion on when and how the group might start bingo again. The 50-person group limit wouldn’t be a problem. Food service may undergo some changes. Linda moved to wait to decide when to start with Dana Pierce’s second. Motion carried.
Information about future Legion activities, including Triple Play on June 20, will be in the newsletter and on the Facebook page.
Marilyn announced that there will be a July meeting.
Lorene led the installation of officers ceremony after moving that the nominating committee’s slate of officers be accepted. Dana seconded. Motion carried.
Susan gave the closing prayer and Marilyn adjourned the meeting.
Manhattan Rotary Club
President Mike Dodson presided at his last meeting as club president on May 28. Rebecca Gould will take over in the new 2020-2021 year starting in July. The club is still meeting via Zoom and might have other plans to announce around June 8. Bill Richter said the district now has four viable candidates for the Peace Fellowship. On June 11 Mayor Usha Reddy will speak on city conditions. The golf tournament is June 29. May cup money is for Rotary Youth Leadership Academy, July is for the YES Fund, and funds can be sent to Club Treasurer at PO Box 131 in Manhattan. Linda Morse said Juneteenth is cancelled this year.
Dede Brokesh introduced the speaker, Kylee Childs, foster care homes supervisor with St. Francis Ministries. She works with 10 other recruiters across Kansas to recruit, train, and raise awareness of the need for more foster homes in Kansas. This organization serves children and families, young adults and refugees. Kylee emphasized the need for more families and homes for children needing foster care, adoption, and independent living opportunities. Now in Kansas 7,200 children are in “out-of-home” placements. In Riley County, 18 more homes are needed. The organization accepts inquiries from prospective foster families. Foster families receive seven to 10 weeks of training once a week, must be First Aid and CPR certified, and must pass various clearance checks. Kylee explained the various levels of temporary care or permanent adoption.
The Manhattan Rotary Club meets Thursdays at noon. They are currently meeting via Zoom. Visitors and guests are always welcome.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on June 1 via Zoom with 11 members joining the meeting along with guest Division 4 Lt. Gov. Cindy Cone. President Vera Williams led the meeting.
Williams identified the 10 members who had a birthday since the last meeting on March 9 as a club as well as the four members with wedding anniversaries since that time.
Williams introduced Elyse Boxberger as the newest club member effective April 1. Boxberger is a former K-State Circle K member and officer and is currently District Administrator for Circle K.
The club’s meeting place, Little Apple Brewing Company, has suspended food service because of COVID-19. Jim Sharp and Fred Freeby were voted co-Solar Kiwanians of the Year. Because of lack of attendance there will be no more District Mid-Year Conferences. COVID-19 caused the cancellation of the annual July 4 pancake feed at Pottorf Hall, the Kiwanis Key Leader conference, the Big Brothers-Big Sisters “Bowling for Kids’ Sake” fundraiser which the club annually participates in, the girls softball team the club sponsors, the annual summer club picnic and bocce ball tournament at Tim Lindemuth’s house, and Kiwanis District Convention in August.
The club elected new club officers for 2020-2021 via email in April. They are Charlie Sargent, president; Naci Pelis, president-elect; Doug Denning, vice president and assistant secretary; Karl Dean, vice president and newsletter editor; Doug Ackley, secretary; Jim Bach, treasurer; Ron Jackson and Suzanne Ryan-Numrich, board of directors.
The club nominated Jim Sharp and Fred Freeby for co-Kiwanians of the Year to the Kansas Kiwanis Foundation but results have not been announced.
The club also nominated Tim Hawkinson, who is a wheelchair bound employee at Flint Hills Job Corp, for the Kansas Kiwanis Foundation Pete Loux Achievement Award but results have not been announced.
The club has participated in three Zoom interclub meetings with Wamego/Pott County club, the Marysville club, and the Salina club.
Solarians Mary Scharfe and Karl Dean are close to completing a project of photographing all club members and will display it on the club home page and Facebook page along with a brief bio of each member.
The group will continue meeting via Zoom through the month of June.
Program organizer for June 8 will be Solarian Suzanne Ryan-Numrich.
Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club meets every Monday at noon. They are currently meeting via Zoom. Guests and prospective members are always welcome. Advance reservations are not necessary. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.