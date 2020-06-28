Eagles Auxiliary
At 7:30 p.m. June 18, Betty Mullet presided at the last meeting of the fiscal year. Members saluted and pledged allegiance to the American flag, led by Sandy Enoch. The June 4 minutes read by Joan Baughman were approved as read. The bills were allowed to be paid. Members voted to interview, ballot and initiate new members within the same meeting night. This will be done the second meeting each month with that meeting beginning at 7 p.m. The first meeting of month will start at 7:30 p.m.
Jaccie Kraner outlined the weekly event schedules. After discussion, members voted and approved. Nancy Drumm plans to attend the one-day state convention in Junction City. Carrie Rice, Madelyn Brown and Suzanne Birdwell won the drawings. After the meeting 2020-2021 officers were installed. Nancy was installing president and Betty conductor. Installed officers were junior past president, Shirley Wilson; president, Betty Mullet; vice president, Nancy Drumm; chaplain,Brenda Bly; secretary, Joan Baughman; treasurer, Ginny Gilmore; trustees, Virginia Wesley and Suzanne Birdwell; inside guard, Carrie Rice; selected honorary mother, Sandy Enoch; honorary grandmother, Jaccie Kraner; and auditor, Madelyn Brown. The next meeting is at 7:30 p.m. July 2 unless convened earlier with notice to members.
College Hill 4-H Club
The College Hill 4-H Club held its May meeting via Zoom. President Elisabeth Efken called the meeting to order. Ashley Schafer led the flag salute. Secretary Mandalyn Otto took a Mother’s Day roll call asking, “What is something special that you did for the significant woman in your life?” There were 15 members, two leaders and one guest present. Members sang “Happy Birthday” to those with May birthdays. Recreation leader Drake Otto led the group in a 4-H
Kahoot game. Mandalyn Otto read last month’s minutes. Treasurer Will Addair provided the treasurer report. Emma Blank gave the reporters report, and Rachael Kovar provided the
historian report. Mr. Otto and Ms. Larson gave the community leader report. Clover Moments were shared. Rachael Kovar gave a project talk about fostering kittens. After announcements, the meeting was adjourned with the 4-H pledge, led by Rachael Kovar. The next meeting is scheduled for June 11.
Manhattan Rotary Club
The Manhattan Rotary Club met June 18. President Mike Dodson reminded members of dues before July 1, announcements about COVID-19, discussions with Holiday Inn about future meetings, upcoming speakers, and the golf outing on June 29.
The guest speaker was Steve Hale, partnership specialist with the U.S. Census and a Rotarian for 35 years. Steve discussed the census and how it helps determine the districting within the state, allocates federal dollars among the states (Kansas receives about $60 billion). Census can be completed on-line, by mail, and can be followed up by census volunteers. Because of the pandemic the due date will be moved from July 31 to Oct. 31. Kansas currently has a 65.4% completion rate, 4% above national average. Information can be found at www.2020census.gov.
The Manhattan Rotary Club meets Thursdays at noon. They are currently meeting via Zoom. Guests and visitors are always welcome.
Men’s Garden Club
The meeting was held on June 18 at the home of Carroll and Barbara Hackbart. An outdoor picnic was enjoyed. Six members and three guests were present.
President Pat Butler called the meeting to order. The previous minutes and the treasurer’s report were read and approved.
Doug Tippen gave a report on the memorial planting for Bill Brubacker. A violet Rose-of-Sharon bush was delivered to Hospice House. Hospice House personnel planted the bush and are planning a plaque to honor Bill. Doug also reported Hospice House noted they could use volunteers to clean beds at their location. The group will consider this as a fall project.
The only new business was to establish a date to harvest potatoes as they are maturing. The dug potatoes will be donated to the Flint Hills Breadbasket. The date established was 9 a.m. July 7.
The next meeting will be on July 16.
The meeting adjourned with special thanks given to hosts, the Hackbarts.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on June 22 via Zoom with 15 members joining the meeting. President Vera Williams led the meeting.
Williams indicated that Solarian Dee Ann Herde has a birthday June 28 before our next meeting. Williams also indicated that member John Pence and his wife Karen had a wedding anniversary June 19.
Last week at a Kansas Kiwanis District Division 4 Zoom meeting, Lt. Gov. Cindy Cone, from the Marysville Kiwanis Club, was elected to continue in that position for the 2020-2021 Kiwanis year.
The group will likely have to choose a new place to meet when the Riley County Health Department determines it is safe to do so. Several board members are looking at options and will report back to the club and the membership.
Club program organizer, Mary Scharfe, introduced the program, Marty Osborn, owner of O&S Cleaning Solutions in Manhattan. O&S has been in business for 16 years and uses biodegradable chemicals with no fossil fuels in their cleaning. Most of their work involves external cleaning and they are currently cleaning/sanitizing all shopping carts at the Manhattan Hy-Vee store and have performed cleaning at the Manhattan Sunset Zoo, local playgrounds and daycare centers. In addition, they have washed all the external windows at the Fort Riley Irwin Army Community Hospital.
The program organizer for June 29 will be Ron Williams who will introduce Jim Germann, Kansas District Kiwanis Secretary.
Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club meets every Monday at noon. They are currently meeting via Zoom. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.