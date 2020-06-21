Manhattan Rotary Club
At the June 11 meeting, Jayson Cyr commented on the current RYLA meeting in Lawrence. President Mike Dodson and Rebecca Gould reported on the response rate to the questionnaire that was sent out on paper and via Zoom. The club exceeded its donation pledges to the Rotary Foundation with 45% of members donating. In addition, the group will donate to Rotary’s Polio Plus. Methods of donating are on the club’s Facebook page.
Club officers are working with Holiday Inn on future meeting arrangements. Dues are now past due and still being collected for the July 1 official report to Rotary International, which affects what the club receives from the district.
The speaker, Mayor of Manhattan Usha Reddi, reported on issues that the city is working on. Her talk was introduced with a photo of the new official city flag. Her talk covered current major infrastructure projects, COVID-19 and reopening plans, the budget, and Art in Manhattan with the new sculpture displays. Projects include the North Manhattan Corridor, the airport improvements, the new Douglas Center, and the new public recreation centers at Eisenhower and Anthony middle schools. She also explained Gov. Laura Kelly’s “SPARK Relief Task Force” with Lyle Butler as co-chair and Tom Hawk on the task force. Lyle and Tom are members of this Rotary Club. She told how K-State, Fort Riley, and USD 383 are working together on impacts of COVID-19 and reopening. Mayor Usha said the top priority now is public health.
Mayor Usha also covered work on the budget in light of state distributions of federal assistance, with significant losses of city income in hospitality and taxes and unemployment assistance. She also mentioned the census, voting and voter registration and Black Lives Matter.
Members should send “Cup Money” to one of the officers or to the Club at P.O. Box 331, Manhattan KS 66502. The Manhattan Rotary Club is currently meeting Thursdays at noon via Zoom. Access information is on the club’s Facebook page. Visitors and guests are always welcome.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on June 15 via Zoom with 17 members joining the meeting along with visitor Div. IV Lt. Gov. Cindy Cone. President Vera Williams led the meeting.
President Williams said John Pence has a birthday on June 21 and there are three members having a wedding anniversary before the next meeting: Karl Dean and his wife Janet (June 15), Larry Williams and wife Ruth (June 17), and John Pence and his wife Karen (June 19).
The club will continue meeting weekly via Zoom until at least the end of June and further discussion will be had about options for meetings at the Solar Kiwanis board meeting on June 17. Williams said it is looking less likely that the Little Apple Brewing Company will open for noon meal service soon so the club needs to consider options for meeting places. President Williams and Secretary Ackley will attend the Kansas Kiwanis Division IV meeting on June 15 in order to select a lieutenant governor for next Kiwanis year.
The club program organizer, Charlie Sargent, introduced the speaker, Ty McClellan, Big Brothers-Big Sisters Northeast Area director. Ty has been the director since November 2019 after a career in the golf course turf management business. The Northeast Area includes 14 counties. The group has more “Littles” than “Bigs” so they are always looking for volunteers. Kansas offices have what they call “match support specialists,” They do not match “Littles” with “Bigs” on a first come first serve basis. The “match support specialists” make the match based on numerous factors. Ty said 46% of “Littles” in Kansas earn a salary of $75,000 or more as adults, the highest of any state.
The program organizer for Monday June 22 will be Mary Scharfe.
Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club meets every Monday noon. They are currently meetin via Zoom. Guests and prospective members are always welcome. Advance reservations are not necessary. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.