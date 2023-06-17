Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club
Linda Schottler and Katha Hurt won the North American Pairs game at the Manhattan Duplicate Bridge Club June 12. Gary Stemple and Connie Noble were second, Pam Bales and Georgia Reynolds were third, and Kathleen Oldfather and Katie Philp were fourth.
On June 19, the club will host a fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Association with a novice game at 9 a.m., lunch at noon, and regular duplicate at 1 p.m. Cost is $20 per person and will all go to the Alzheimer’s Association. For reservation for any or all of the events, contact Kathleen at 785-477-0898 or Katie at 785-313-7836.
Manhattan Lions Club
Manhattan Lions Club met June 6 at the Blue Hills Room in Manhattan. Fifteen members attended. President Diana Chapel opened the meeting, and the group sang “God Bless America” and “Lions Roar.” Lion Jay Davis gave the invocation.
Lion Mickey Keithley reported that club members held a vision screening for 44 children at Kansas Kids Daycare and Preschool in Junction City. Lion Dave Schafer highlighted the schedules of the two summer recreation sports teams the club is sponsoring this year: the Rockies, a boys’ baseball team coached by Luke Sims, and the Cardinals, a girls’ softball team coached by Susan Lannou.
In another project, the club handed out solar eclipse glasses for members to sell for two eclipses coming up: an annular solar eclipse on Oct. 14 and a total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. Manhattan Lions Club member Bill Witt, ophthalmologist at Witt Eye Centers, instigated the program that is being adopted across the state by fellow Lions Clubs.
Lions Duaine Sherwood and Chris Wilson visited fellow Manhattan Lions club, the Sunflower Lions Club, to have them join in collecting soft plastic and working with Hy-Vee and Dillons to participate in the NexTrex recycling program. Manhattan Lions Club has already kept 2,000 pounds of plastic out of the landfill and contributed four plastic composite benches to Manhattan’s Sunset Zoo.
The club will skip the July meeting and have two in August. The Aug. 1 meeting will feature a guest from KSDS Assistance Dogs of Washington, Kansas. At that meeting, the club will gift KSDS with funds raised from the club’s recent quilt raffle. The quilt was dedicated to deceased member Anne Nielsen, whose career focused on teaching the blind and visually impaired. The Aug. 19 meeting of the club will celebrate the club’s 85th anniversary.
Guest Lion District Governor Rich Webster of Keats installed officers for the upcoming year. The officer team is Diana Chapel, president; Carol Hockersmith, vice president; Dave Schaefer, past president; Chris Wilson, secretary; Bill Witt, treasurer; Lela Gillispie, administrator; Pat Strathman and Lela Gillispie, tail twisters; Duaine Sherwood, tail twister; and Preston Chapel, Don Robertson, K Taylor and Carol VanNahmen, board members-at-large. Webster’s message to the group was to replace “Have a Great Day!” with the more active “Make a Great Day!”
Manhattan Rotary Club
President Steven Graham opened the June 8 meeting welcoming guests Rebecca Lester, K-State Foundation; Jordan McKnight, A&H Farms; Paul Dittmar, Florence Manufacturing; and Marlon Jackson, Be Able and Konza Rotary Club member. Bob Ward provided the Foundation report, noting that the club has met the Polio Plus and Rotary Foundation annual goals. The club supported five Manhattan High School students to attend the Rotary Youth Leadership Academy June 4-8 in Lawrence. The club continues to work with nonprofits and agencies through the Community Cares Chest. Past District Governor Vern Henricks spoke about the recent Rotary International Conference in Melbourne Australia. Vern summarized the ways Rotary is making a difference in the world from eradicating polio to water projects to Rotary Youth Exchange and more. The incoming RI president for 2023-2024 will have a focus on mental health. Rotarian Ron Wilson was recognized as the chair of the Kansas Cowboy Poetry finals held at the Flint Hills Discovery Center. Volunteers are needed on June 17 to assist with the Juneteenth brunch. The golf tournament with the Konza Rotary is June 19. June cup money goes to Just Tri It.
Duane Dunn introduced Matt Goss, graphic artist, veteran and owner of Syndicate Tattoo, who spoke about coverup tattoos and paramedical tattooing. Coverup tattoos “mask” the original tattoo placed on individuals by their abusers. Paramedical tattoos can be used to camouflage scars, restore the appearance of a body part, mimic hair growth, etc. Both can be part of the healing process. Matt, and his wife, Ali (owner of Enamored by Ali), provide this service at no cost and are in the process of developing a 501©3, From the Ashes, to support their work with coverup and paramedical tattoos.
In honor of Matt’s presentation “A Seed Grows” will be donated to Woodrow Wilson Elementary.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on June 13 at the Blue Hills Room. There were 12 members present and one guest of Solarian Charlie Sargent, Trevor Heeny. Club President Chad Tepe led the meeting. Charlie Sargent led the song, Ron Jackson led the pledge and Ron Williams gave the invocation.
Two club members had a wedding anniversary before the next meeting: Doug Denning and Gloria (June 13) and Karl Dean and Janet (June15).
The girls’ 5th and 6th grade softball team is the Solar Kiwanis Orioles and they have a 4-1 record. The club will host an ice cream and cold drinks picnic immediately after this game at the Solar Kiwanis picnic shelter immediately south of the big Cico Park swimming pool. The club needs volunteers to help serve and host. Members should let Doug Ackley know if they can help. The picnic will begin about 7:30 p.m. Interclub Chairperson Vera Williams and Solarians Karl Dean, Charlie Sargent and Doug Denning traveled to the Abilene Kiwanis Club meeting on June 12. They reported that the Abilene Kiwanis Club elected officers at the meeting for the 2023-2024 year. They also discussed the sponsorship of building a new children’s playground in Abilene. The fundraising committee is busy planning for July 4 pancake feed. This is our club’s biggest fundraiser. President Tepe sent an email to all Solarians last week with instructions on how to sign-up for shifts. President Tepe asked club members to help with the setup on July 3 and/or the pancake feed and clean-up on July 4. The June Board of Directors meeting will be at noon June 21 at the Bluestem Bistro. All Solarians are welcome to attend.
President Tepe called on Solarian Randy James to introduce the speaker David Willis, Riley County Parks Manager. Willis got his bachelor’s degree in horticulture with minor in turfgrass management in 1991. He worked at golf courses until 2017 when he was hired in his current position. The parks department is assigned the task of improving the county park system and providing financial support for enhancing the quality of the local parks in each of the five incorporated cities of Riley County. Willis said that there are six parks that they maintain in Riley County and they encompass 181 acres—Fairmont Park, Keats Park, Rocky Ford Recreation Area, Wildcat Park and Cico Park. Willis said their budget is $503,000 per year. They also maintain the Riley County Courthouse Plaza landscape.
Solar Kiwanis meets at noon on Tuesdays at the Blue Hills Room next to RC McGraw’s in the Blue Hills Shopping Center. The next meeting will be on June 20 and Solarian Doug Ackley will introduce Emmaly Hagemeister and Brady Inman, who won the State of Kansas History Day competition and were awarded a trip to the National History Day contest at the University of Maryland, College Park. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.