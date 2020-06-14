Bonfire 4-H Club
The Bonfire 4-H club met virtually on June 8. There were 29 members, 11 parents, and two leaders present. The club leader announced that the committees for club banner and window decorating for the county fair will be discussing possible meeting times. Members will be notified by email of those dates and times.
Kieryn gave a project talk entitled “What you need before you get a dog.” A brush, leash, collar, and toys were a few items she displayed. Talia made a video demonstration entitled “How to make cookies.” She included the ingredients and baking instructions.
Annika made an announcement about the virtual state KAP awards ceremony later this month. She encouraged members to participate and see how other 4-Hers in the state complete their KAPs forms, get ideas, and learn more about the judging process.
Eagles Auxiliary
On June 4, officers and committee chairs met at 6:30 p.m. to discuss necessaries. Betty Mullet opened the 7:30 p.m. business meeting. March 5 had been the last meeting.
Members saluted and pledged allegiance to the American flag led by Sandy Enoch. The March 5 minutes were accepted as read by Joan Baughman. Correspondence was received from the Cancer research scholarship winner and CASA Sunflower. Members vote to pay the bills.
The final secretary and treasurer reports for 2019-2020 will be given at the next meeting. The state convention will be June 20 at Junction City, a change from the planned three-day event.
For the time being the group will not have the potluck meal prior to meetings. Officer nominations were all accepted with installation after the June 18 meeting. Ticket winners were Nancy Drumm and Madelyn Brown.
Members will meet again June 18 unless convened earlier with notice to members.
Manhattan Rotary Club
President Mike Dodson reported June 4 that talks with the Holiday Inn about future meetings are ongoing. The golf event on June 29 has eight teams so far including two ladies’ teams and one team from Topeka. Rebecca Gould is sending out another dues reminder so the club can have an accurate count for the July 1 report to Rotary International.
The speaker was past president and future district governor Vern Henricks, who spoke about his continuing involvement with Cap Haitian, Haiti, which he said started really from his contacts in the Community Foundation. His first work there was for the Emmaus Biblical University of Haiti, which has expanded to become Emmaus University of Haiti, including the building — by hand — of the first campus. In the area, several Rotary Global Grants have helped with water wells, a sewing school and other needs. He described his personal friendship with leaders and members of the Cap Haitian Rotary Club, which has been involved with the university, and told us about the “Medica Mamba” project providing a specialized nourishing food to children. He also met with the Rotaract Club, which was celebrating its 25th anniversary, and showed several other areas around the large and crowded city.
“Cup Money” for June should be sent to Manhattan Rotary Club, PO Box 331, Manhattan KS 66506-0331. The Manhattan Rotary Club meets Thursdays at noon. They are currently meeting via Zoom. Visitors and guests are always welcome.
Riley County
Historical Society
The Riley County Historical Society board met via Zoom on June 3.
Riley County Historical Museum director Cheryl Collins will discuss “Famous Riley Countians” on local radio station KMAN’s “InFocus” program at 9 a.m. June 15.
The museum re-opened on June 9, and all protocols, including wearing masks, using hand sanitizer and maintaining social distancing, will stay in place. When Riley County offices fully re-open, the museum, the Goodnow House and the Wolf House will also fully re-open.
Work is being done to renovate the Pioneer Log Cabin in City Park, and the plan is for it to be open sometime in the fall. The cabin is one of the properties owned by the historical society. The cornerstone of the cabin was laid on Oct. 12, 1915. That stone was taken from the walls of the first building of the Kansas State Agricultural College when it was torn down. Historical papers were placed in that cornerstone. A second cornerstone was taken from the old government bridge at Juniata which served the Fort Leavenworth to Fort Riley military trail in the 1850s. Another ceremony was held on Oct. 5, 1916, after the cabin was completed.
Although the historical society and museum don’t have in-person events scheduled for the summer, the website includes a lot of local history to explore and a number of driving tours that provide “socially-distant” diversions. Three driving tours listed on the museum website, under “News Flash” are Manhattan Buildings 1917-1963, Military Trail Markers Map and Guide and “Where the Adventure Began: Touring the Home Town of the Food Explorers.”
The Riley County Historical Society website (http://rileychs.com/) also has local history information. Other websites that might be of interest are the Riley County Genealogical Society (www.rileycgs.com), the Manhattan/Riley County Preservation Alliance (http://www.preservemanhattan.org) and the Kansas State Historical Society (www.kshs.org).
The “Women of History” coloring book, featuring prominent Riley County women and geared for second- through fifth-graders, is coming along very well. The Riley County Genealogical Society and the Riley County Historical Society are working on the text. Local artist Hilary Whalen has completed the drawings and is working on the cover. The plan is for the coloring books to be available in the fall.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on June 8 via Zoom, with 13 members joining the meeting along with guest speaker Julie Roller Weeks, director of Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau. President Vera Williams led the meeting.
Williams indicated that there is one member having a wedding anniversary before the next meeting, Doug Denning and his wife Gloria on June 13.
The club will continue meeting weekly via Zoom until at least the end of June and further discussion will be had about options for later meetings at the Solar Kiwanis Board meeting on June 17. The next board meeting will be on at noon June 17 and will be held via Zoom.
Club program organizer Suzanne Ryan-Numrich introduced the program, Julie Roller Weeks, director of the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau. Abilene has a number of historic places and is in the running for the USA Today Best Historic Small Town in America, along with nine other towns across America. People can vote at AbileneKansas.org/votenow through June 28. Abilene is currently in third place in the voting.
The program organizer for June 15 will be Charlie Sargent, who will introduce Ty McClellan, director of Riley County Big Brothers-Big Sisters.
Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club meets every Monday noon, currently via Zoom. Guests and prospective members are always welcome. Advance reservations are not necessary. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.