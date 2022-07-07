President Robbin Cole opened the June 30 meeting by welcoming the president of the Konza Rotary Club, Rich Sell. She thanked Roger Reitz for 50 weeks of music. Robbin gave an overview of the 2021-2022 Rotary year including the programs, receipt of the Rotary Education and Literacy Action Grant, support for the Imagination Library in conjunction with the Konza United Way, the number of service projects completed, support for road races, the planting and care of trees in Northeast Community Park, contributions to the Rotary Foundation and Polio Plus, support for young leaders through scholarships, Rotary Youth Leadership Academy, the social events, development of the strategic plan and more. The Club reached 18 of its 19 goals established in July 2021.
The annual awards ceremony commenced with recognizing Paul Harris Fellows (PHF) including Diane Dodson, Mike Dodson (PHF plus 4), and Phil Howe (PHF plus 6). Janet Lowell, club treasurer, was awarded the President’s Choice Paul Harris Fellow. Blue and Gold Awards went to Chris Nolte, Dick Wertzberger, and President Robbin Cole. C.Clyde Jones recognized the 2022 Rotarian of the Year, Dale Bradley. Dale was honored for his work on the programs committee, Polio Plus support, service participation, generosity as a major donor, and more.
The meeting ended with the passing of the gavel from Robbin Cole to 2022-2023 President Steven Graham. Meetings are at noon on Thursdays at the Manhattan Country Club.