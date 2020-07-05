Gamma Omicron
ESA
The Gamma Omicron chapter celebrated its annual Founder’s Day with a dinner at the Holiday Inn at The Campus. President Claire Beck welcomed the members to the dinner. BJ Weixelman, Jonquil Girl, gave the invocation. Judy Ahrens recognized Debbie Smith for 30 years of service. Carolyn Myers Beck received her Third Degree Pallas Athene, Sherry Brown received her Fourth Degree Pallas Athene and Brenda Schaffer received her Fifth Degree Pallas Athene.
Donna Dawson led the installation ceremony, “Shine Your Light in ESA,” for the 2020-2021 officers. Maureen Wells was installed as president. Judy Bigbee was installed as vice president and Brenda Schaffer was installed as secretary. DeAdre Strouts was installed as treasurer and Sherry Brown was installed as educational director. The chapter presented a gift to Claire Beck for her service as president for the past year.
The chapter held its 2020-2021 business meeting on June 24 at the home of Carolyn Myers with Judy Ahrens as co-hostess. There were 11 members present. The evening was used for planning the 2020-2021 year with Maureen Wells as president.
The President’s Party will be Aug. 5 at Colbert Hills.
If you know someone who is interested in learning more about ESA, contact Maureen Wells at maureenw53@yahoo.com or “like” on Facebook (Epsilon Sigma Alpha).
Manhattan
Kennel Club
The June meeting of the Manhattan Kennel Club was held at 7:35 p.m. June 9 on Zoom. There were 15 members and eight guests present. The current training session will end at the end of June. Except for the Puppy Kindergarten class, the new class sessions will start the first week of July. The Puppy Kindergarten class will start on June 17. The first class of each section will be an orientation without dogs. Classes being offered are Star Puppy, two Basic Obedience classes, Beginning Rally and Advance Rally. A new class being offered is Rally Agility Obedience combined. A foundation in obedience is required. Contact Lou Claassen about this class. Agility will be offered in September.
There will be a virtual AKCC Rally trial on July 12, 202 at Pottorf Hall. The virtual Rally trial is being offered by AKC to earn AKC Rally legs and the Novice Rally title.
The club has a cleaning service that does weekly and monthly services to meet COVID-19 requirements. In addition, all chairs and equipment used during training classes are cleaned as per COVID-19 requirements after each class.
The July meeting will be held at 7 p.m. July 14 at the training building at 1000 South Manhattan Ave.
Manhattan
Rotary Club
Chris Culbertson reported that the Interact Club’s birthing kits will go to Madagascar, and that club will soon be planting trees in the NE Park with Keith Westervelt. Polio Plus is still matching gifts 2:1 from the Gates Foundation. Chris Nolte will work with a committee to decide uses of available funds. The program July 2 will be Peter Dorhout, head of KSU Research and Extension. The golf tournament June 29 had a record-setting number of teams with 56 golfers, good sponsors, and good gifts for special causes.
Dale Bradley introduced the speaker, Gene Taylor, KSU Director of Athletics. His main topic was how the athletics department is dealing with COVID-19. Reponses to the disease started during the basketball finals in Kansas City, which was canceled mid-tournament. Recruiting and all other official activities have been stopped. All players and staff who are in Manhattan are being tested weekly and isolated if tests are positive. All who come to the offices or team areas sign in and are screened. He said that even with game and TV cancellations, finances should remain positive, and he detailed sources of revenue and expenditures. He is working with the Governor’s Task Force on COVID-19 procedures as well as diversity issues. Immediate issues with COVID-19 are with football and what procedures will be used, ranging from fans to how huddles will work. Generally, if games are played, only season ticket holders will be admitted as a way to allow social distancing, at least for the foreseeable future. Dr. Frank Tracz is also working with the band on how to play safely. He also noted that KSU athletes are graduating at about an 80% rate.
Cup money is for the YES fund and should be sent to officers or to the Club at PO Box 331, Manhattan, KS 66502. The Manhattan Rotary Club meets Thursdays at noon. They are currently on Zoom, and a link is available on Facebook. Visitors and guests are always welcome.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on June 29 via Zoom with 14 members joining the meeting. President Vera Williams led the meeting.
Williams also indicated that there are two members with a wedding anniversary, Bob and Barbara Johnson (June 29) and Phil and Dawn Anderson (July 1).
Solarian Ron Williams had a procedure done in Topeka last week and all went well but Ron and Vera are back home at Meadowlark Hills and have to be in quarantine for two weeks. The Royal Family Kids’ Camp that the club sponsors by buying birthday gifts each year has decided not to hold the camp this summer due to COVID-19 health concerns but the club is still going to purchase birthday gifts for the campers and the camp directors will deliver the gifts to each camper who registered for the camp.
The virtually passed around the Happy Dollar can and members were happy about a virtual choir concert, donating blood, living at Meadowlark Hills during these times of unknown medical issues due to COVID-19 and looking forward to having a first ultrasound examination of their first baby next week.
The club program organizer, Ron Williams, introduced Jim Germann, current secretary of the Kansas District Kiwanis. Germann is in his fourth year as District Secretary and he will be leaving office in October at the start of the 2020-2021 Kiwanis year. He reported that the Kansas Kiwanis District Convention will not be held this year because of COVID-19. There are 49 Kiwanis Districts in 80 countries worldwide and only five districts are having a district convention this year because of the crisis. The group must still hold special meetings to elect district officers for next year as well as vote on any resolutions but before the board. There will also be six training/information sessions held via Zoom that any Kiwanian can join and those sessions will be recorded for future reference.
The program organizer for July 6 will be Jim Sharp, who will introduce Ron Wells, Riley County Commissioner.
Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club meets every Monday at noon. They are currently meeting via Zoom. Guests and prospective members are always welcome. Advance reservations are not necessary. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.