Eagles Auxiliary
On July 16, the group met with Betty Mullet opening the meeting. Madelyn led the flag salute and pledge of allegiance to the American flag. Brenda Bly gave both meeting prayers.
The July 2 minutes were read and approved as read by Joan Baughman. Ginny Gilmore gave the treasurer report and the auditor update by Madelyn.
Betty reminded the members to call her if they will not be at the forthcoming meeting. It was decided that over 80 birthday flowers will be given to those attending the meetings only. Madelyn, Virginia Wesley and Suzanne Birdwell won the ticket drawings. The next meeting is at 6 p.m. Aug. 6 unless convened earlier with notice to members.
Manhattan Rotary Club
President Rebecca Gould at the meeting on July 16 said the board will wait until later to decide any change in meeting plans. Chris Culbertson will chair the new “Area of Focus,” environmental sustainability. The club is also forming a “Peace Builder Committee” and is looking for a chairperson and members. The goal for the Rotary Foundation club gift is $18,500. The club charity for July is the YES Fund. Donations can be sent to club officers or to the Manhattan Rotary Club, PO Box 331, Manhattan 66502.
Dale Bradley introduced the speaker, Bob Beatty, professor and chair of political science in the College of Arts and Sciences at Washburn University. Bob talked about some of the more interesting races in the upcoming elections and noted that he had moderated the recent debate among the Republican candidates for the Kansas Second District election. He described candidates in that race and in the Kansas race for the U.S. Senate. He did note that in the Big 1st District race there has been no talk about agriculture so far. The history of the U.S. Senate race in Kansas is that there has been no Democrat elected since 1932, which makes it the longest streak by a single party in the U.S. He also described the candidates for the Republican primary election for the U.S. Senate seat. In that election, Beatty said the Democrat candidate, Barbara Bollier, has raised more money than any other political candidate in the history of Kansas. He then outlined some of the voting issues in the presidential race, showing a map of the current polling results.
The Manhattan Rotary Club is currently meeting via Zoom at noon on Thursdays. Visitors and guests are always welcome.
Preceptor Beta
Zeta-BSP
Preceptor Beta Zeta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi members met July 7 at the home of Peggy Riley. Peggy served refreshments on the patio. Vice President Betty Frank called the meeting to order and led the opening ritual. During roll call, six members shared what their dream collection would be if money was no object.
At the recent social on June 5 at the home of Betty Frank, Betty announced the “Woman of the Year” is Betty Holder. Yard ornaments with a sunflower theme were presented, as well a book to help identify birds.
Gloria Holcombe shared the paper copies of The Torch magazine.
Vice President Betty Frank suggested that members draw the name for “Sister by Choice” for each month and honor that person during the month. “Sister by Choice” is the theme for BSP for year 2020-2021.
Officers were installed: president, Betty Frank; vice president, Gloria Holcombe; recording secretary, Lela Gillispie; corresponding secretary, Mary Sue Moore; treasurer, Mary Lou Glende.
Vice President Betty Frank led the “Order of the Rose” rituals for Mary Lou Glende and Mary Sue Moore with the help of all members. Honorees were presented with yellow roses and a rose pin.
The hostess gift of kitchen towel and cheese knives was presented by Peggy Riley to Mary Sue Moore. The meeting closed with closing ritual and Mizpah.
Peggy and Kim Riley presented the program with a display and explanation of their art collection. The work of several local artists with various styles and mediums was presented and enjoyed by the group.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on July 20 via Zoom with 11 members joining the meeting along with one guest, Division 4 Lt. Gov. Cindy Cone. President Vera Williams led the meeting.
President Williams indicated that there are two Solarian birthdays before our next meeting: Ron Jackson and Mary Scharfe.
Solar Kiwanis will continue meeting via Zoom until at least the end of August. Solarian Karl Dean’s wife had been hospitalized for pancreatitis but is improving and recovering at home. President Vera has been making face masks and knitting blankets and giving them to needy organizations in Manhattan. Solarian Ron Jackson’s wife Kristen has been making masks and giving them away.
Club program organizer, Charlie Sargent, introduced the program, Jeffrey Morris, KSU vice president for communications and marketing. Morris is in his 11th year in this position. Growing up he spent two years in school in Keats and then transferred to Topeka. He is a K-State graduate. He indicated that the football conferences will dictate how many games each school will play and the schools will be responsible maintaining safety before, during and after each game. Morris said that K-State expects a 5% to 10% enrollment decline but they will continue recruiting and marketing. K-State’s coronavirus policies are available on the K-State website along with FAQs. Morris mentioned that K-State has launched a “Every Wildcat A Wellcat” campaign to try to get students and others to do the right things in order to get the spread of coronavirus under control. Morris was asked about construction on campus and he indicated four major projects underway: Hale Library, Derby food complex, football south end zone expansion and the new Multicultural Center.
The program organizer for July 27 will be John Schlender who will introduce Dr. Chuck Rice, KSU Distinguished Professor in Agronomy.
Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club meets every Monday at noon, currently via Zoom. Guests and prospective members are always welcome. Advance reservations are not necessary. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.
VFW Auxiliary
Barb Smith has collected more than $500 worth of school supplies (book bags, water bottles, lunch boxes, and girls shoes). The VFW Auxiliary will be distributing these school supplies, free of charge, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 1 at the farmers market on Third Street.
The group has changed the location of its meetings from Farm Bureau Road. They will now meet on the main floor of the First Free Methodist Church, 1231 Poyntz Ave., across from Manhattan City Park. The next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 17.
To contact the Manhattan VFW Auxiliary, email vfw1786aux@gmail.com.