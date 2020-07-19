Bonfire 4-H Club
On July 6 and July 7, Bonfire 4-H Club met to complete a banner for the Riley County Fair. The banner committee submitted two ideas to vote on. The fair theme is “Fairidise.” The club chose animals sitting on beach chairs in sand looking at the ocean. There were more than 20 members present to work on the banner. Members traced letters, cut and glued felt items to banner.
On July 11, the Bonfire 4-H Club met at Sorell Iverson Chiropractic on corner of Juliette and Poyntz avenues to decorate its window to promote 4-H and the club. There were nine members present to decorate the windows with chalk markers.
Manhattan Rotary Club
President Rebecca Gould presided via Zoom on July 9.
Scott Shoemaker, director of the Sunset Zoo in Manhattan, was the guest speaker. The zoo, which began in the 1930s as a WPA project, is one of 240 zoos and aquariums accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. It is owned and managed by the city. In the 1970s the Zoo began to implement practices consistent with environmental movements with an emphasis on conservation. Scott focused on the zoo’s “Expedition Asia” project that will eventually be the largest animal exhibit in the Zoo with Malayan tigers, sloth bears, and Amur leopards. The development of this is part of a $4 million master plan, funded half by private funds and half by the city’s Quality of Life sales tax. New exhibits will also include a “children’s zoo” with interactive areas. For the first time, the zoo will be 100% accessible, with an ADA approved walkway. He also described the status of the zoo, which had been temporarily closed during a time when visits would be at their peak, but which is now open with accepted precautions against the spread of COVID-19.
Chris Nolte is planning to purchase 900 youth sized face masks that the club will then distribute 100 each to the nine elementary schools in USD 383. Additionally, she will be reaching out to fellow Rotarians to partner with and donate 10 hand-sanitizing stations that can be used in their businesses or non-profit organizations.
The Manhattan Rotary Club meets Thursdays at noon. They currently meet via Zoom. Visitors and guests are always welcome.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on July 13 via Zoom with 11 members joining the meeting along with three guests: Division 4 Lt. Gov. Cindy Cone, Linda Rice and Susan Reid Shipman. President Vera Williams led the meeting.
The Solar Kiwanis Board meeting was be held via Zoom at noon on July 15 and all Solarians are welcome to attend. Solarian Larry Williams’ wife Ruth had knee replacement surgery and is recovering.
The club program organizer, Chad Tepe, introduced Julie Gibbs, Riley County Health Department Director. Gibbs started her job on Oct. 28, 2019. The Riley County Police Department now has the authority to ticket citizens for not wearing face masks in public when social distancing cannot be maintained. However, the RCPD officers have masks with them to give to violators instead of issuing citations if the citizen cooperates.
The program organizer for July 20 will be Charlie Sargent, who will introduce Jeff Morris, KSU vice president for communications and marketing.
Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club meets every Monday at noon. They currently meet via Zoom. Guests and prospective members are always welcome. Advance reservations are not necessary. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.