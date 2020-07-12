College Hill
4-H Club
The June 11 meeting of the College Hill 4-H club was held via Zoom. Mandalyn Otto called the meeting to order. Roll call was answered by “What are you looking forward to doing this summer?” There were 13 members, one leader, and one guest present. Ryan McClure from the Clay County/River Valley District presented about the 4-H youth council. Jake Larson led the club in singing “Happy Birthday” to all June birthdays. Drake Otto organized a scavenger hunt. Will Addair provided the treasurer’s report. Lawton Weber provided the parliamentarian’s report. Rachael Kovar provided both the historian’s and ambassadors’ report. Ms. Larson gave the community leader report. 4-Hers shared their Clover Moments. There was no old or new business. Isabel Wright gave a project talk over “Caring for your Pig.” The meeting was adjourned with the 4-H pledge.
District J Epsilon Sigma Alpha
Officers and chapter presidents of District J met June 27 at the home of Donna Dawson in Manhattan. President Donna Dawson called the meeting to order and everyone recited the opening ritual. Members were present from the chapters of Beta Epsilon-Frankfort, Gamma Lambda-Manhattan, Gamma Omicron-Manhattan and Zeta Phi-Junction City. President Donna introduced the new officers and committee members for 2020-2021. The meeting schedule for next year was set, and the district budget, income, and philanthropic projects were discussed. The Zeta Phi chapter of Junction City will host the September meeting on Sept. 20. The Gamma Lambda chapter of Manhattan will host the November meeting on Nov. 8. The Gamma Omicron chapter of Manhattan will host the January meeting on Jan. 10, 2021. The Beta Epsilon chapter of Frankfort will host the March meeting and installation on March 7, 2021. The host chapter will have an educational or entertainment, collect donations for a philanthropic project of their choosing, a door prize to benefit the District treasury, and name tags. The meeting was adjourned with the closing ritual.
Eagles Auxiliary
On July 2, the committee chairs and officers met to discuss plans moving forward.
Betty Mullet opened the 7:30 p.m. business meeting. Madelyn Brown led the flag salute and pledge of allegiance to the American flag. The group accepted the June 18 minutes as read by Joan Baughman. Brenda Bly gave the two meeting prayers. There was no communication. Members voted to pay the bills and to start business meetings at 7 p.m. There is no potluck so time allows for the change. Nancy Drumm reported Mary Lou Little was inducted into the Hall of Fame at the Eagles State Convention recently. Nancy presented the awards to Mary Lou at her home June 28.
Jaccie Kraner will provide auxiliary information and news on the aerie Facebook page. The drawing winners were Madelyn, Betty and Nancy. After the business meeting, members met with the aerie for the quarterly meeting.
The group will meet again at 7 p.m. July 16 unless convened earlier with notice to members.
Manhattan
Rotary Club
On July 2, outgoing President Mike Dodson recapped the golf day with 55 golfers and more than $3,000 raised for various causes including COVID-19, and thanked Vern Henricks for his leadership. The July meeting of the board included Holiday Inn plans for returning to in-person meetings. At the end of the Rotary year, June 30, the club has 186 members. Dick Wertzberger introduced the speaker, Dr. Peter K. Dorhout, KSU vice president for research and professor of chemistry. Peter told about the many ways K-State is involved in research and services related to the coronavirus pandemic. Actions have been local and statewide with community support and research on possible vaccines and treatments for the virus. The university works closely with the Riley County Health Department and Emergency Management. K-State has several research studies going, with seven completed, and has licensed five technologies for vaccines, therapeutics, and “pilot scale production.” He answered many questions about K-State’s work with this pandemic.
Mike Dodson handed the meeting over to the new president, Rebecca Gould. Rebecca is a professor of dietetics and director of the Information Technology Assistance Center at K-State. Robbin Cole and Vern Henricks gave compliments to outgoing President Mike, whom Vern praised as “citizen leader.” The week’s “cup money” is going to the YES Fund. The club meets Thursdays at noon, currently via Zoom. Visitors and guests are always welcome.
Men’s Garden Club
The meeting was July 7 at the Collins Lane garden location. The Irish potatoes were dug beginning around 8:30 a.m. Around 300 pounds of potatoes were dug and were donated to the Flint Hills Breadbasket.
Eight members were present for the meeting, which President Pat Butler called to order shortly after the digging project. The previous meeting’s minutes and the treasurer’s report were read and approved.
Doug Tippin made a suggestion for an upcoming meeting topic and location. The idea was accepted and Doug will proceed to finalize the date and time. Tentatively, the club established 7 p.m. Aug. 20 as the date and time for the meeting. Members would meet at the Tippins’ at 6:30 p.m.
The meeting adjourned with thanks being extended to host, Al Schmaderer, for serving coffee and cookies with other members providing cold drinks.
Solar Kiwanis
The Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club met at noon on July 6, via Zoom with 13 members joining the meeting. President Vera Williams led the meeting.
Williams said there is one member with a wedding anniversary this next week, Pat and Betsy Pesci (July 11).
The club did not hold its annual July 4 pancake feed this year. The club advised the guest speaker that it will honor all guest speaker comp tickets at next year’s pancake feed. The Royal Family Kids’ Camp that the club sponsors by buying birthday gifts each year has decided not to hold the camp this summer due to COVID-19 health concerns but the club is still going to purchase birthday gifts for the campers and the camp directors will deliver the gifts to each camper who registered for the camp. Mary Scharfe organized this effort. Solar Kiwanis Board meeting will be held via Zoom at noon on July 15.
The club program organizer, Jim Sharp, introduced Ron Wells, Riley County commissioner. Wells is senior commissioner with eight years experience. They recently voted that masks are not required in the county. Other items Wells mentioned the county commission dealing with recently were the new firing range for RCPD; possible detention basin on Wildcat Creek; the purchase and purpose for the former Christian Church by the courthouse. Wells indicated 5% of the commission revenue budget is from sales tax and property taxes are their main revenue source. The commission’s goal for this year is to lower the mill levy and reduce salaries by 5%. One of the commission’s responsibilities is to collect all taxes, although they don’t get to keep all tax revenue. Riley County has about 240 employees.
The program organizer for July 13 will be Chad Tepe, who will introduce Julie Gibbs, Riley County Health Department director.
Manhattan Solar Kiwanis Club meets every Monday at noon. It is currently meeting via Zoom. Guests and prospective members are always welcome. Advance reservations are not necessary. Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time.